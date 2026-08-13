Premier League Predictions 2026/27: Best Bets & Futures Odds

Another Premier League season means another title race, a scrap for the Champions League places and three promoted clubs trying not to go straight back down. With Gameweek 1 almost here, there's still value sitting in the futures market if you know where to look.

Below are our Premier League predictions and best futures bets for 2026/27, covering the title, top four, top 10, relegation and the Golden Boot and assists markets, plus a handful of player goal props we like from our preseason futures show.

Odds referenced below were discussed on Aug. 13 and are subject to change, so shop around on our soccer betting odds board before you lock anything in.

Premier League Predictions and Best Bets for 2026/27

Market Pick Odds/Line Premier League Winner Arsenal +150 Top Two Finish Manchester United +260 Top Four Finish Chelsea -125 Top Two Finish Chelsea +300 Top 10 Finish Nottingham Forest +150 Nottingham Forest Points Over 48.5 Even All Three Promoted Teams Relegated Yes +250 Relegation Fulham +500 Finish Bottom Ipswich Town +300 Most Assists Bruno Fernandes +240 Manchester United Top Scorer Bryan Mbeumo +320 Bruno Fernandes Goals Under 11.5 Cole Palmer Goals Under 13.5 Enzo Fernandez Goals Under 8.5 Jeremy Doku Goals Over 5.5

Premier League Winner Prediction: Arsenal +150

Arsenal are our pick to win the Premier League at +150, and we're not overthinking this one.

Start with the squad. Arsenal dealt with serious injury trouble last season, including long stretches without Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard (our Premier League injury news tracker is worth bookmarking if that keeps up), and still gave themselves a shot at the title anyway. So why talk yourself out of the favorite now, healthier and deeper, just because the market beat you to the same conclusion?

There's also a lazy narrative that Arsenal are basically a set-piece team wearing a nice record. That undersells how complete this group has become. A healthy squad with legitimate depth behind it gives Arsenal several different ways to win matches over 38 games, not just one trick the rest of the league has figured out.

At +150 you're not getting paid a fortune for backing the chalk. Manchester City and Liverpool haven't gone anywhere, and Manchester United are the team we find ourselves talking about behind the favorites. But nobody else enters the season with Arsenal's mix of talent, depth and continuity, and that's enough for us to stay on them at +150. If you're new to futures betting, our list of best sportsbook promos is a good place to find extra value on a first bet like this one.

Manchester United and Chelsea: Top-Two and Top-Four Futures

Manchester United might be the most polarizing team in the league heading into 2026/27.

The case for them starts with how they finished last season. United played like a top-two team down the stretch and beat Arsenal at the Emirates along the way. That form wasn't a mirage, and it's why we like Manchester United at +260 to finish in the top two.

The complication is Europe. United had a comparatively light schedule for most of the second half of last season. Add Champions League football and deeper cup runs back into the mix and you're looking at a completely different workload. That's too much uncertainty for us to back a Premier League title bet, but +260 for a top-two finish gives a team on the rise more room to work with. United proved for two months that this level was real. +260 says the market hasn't fully caught up to that yet.

Chelsea are the team we like best just underneath Arsenal, and -125 to finish in the Premier League top four is our number there. Unlike United, City and Liverpool, Chelsea aren't juggling European football this season, which should make squad management considerably easier over 38 matches.

There's also genuine optimism building around Xabi Alonso's group. Chelsea kept adding talent all summer, Morgan Rogers was one of the names we kept coming back to on the show, and the roster looks built for Alonso's system. Chelsea qualifying for the top four already looks like a fairly safe bet at -125. Pushing into the top two at +300 is worth a look too.

Nottingham Forest Top-10 Odds and Over 48.5 Points

Nottingham Forest are one of our favorite teams to beat expectations in 2026/27, and it starts with the man in charge.

Forest churned through four different managers last season, which is about as much instability as a club can survive. Oliver Glasner now inherits a squad that fits his system well, particularly out at wing-back and in the final third. Add in a schedule with no European football to manage and Forest have the depth to focus entirely on the league.

We had Forest around +150 for a top-10 finish, after seeing it closer to +180 before that value started drying up. A healthier Chris Wood would help matters, Morgan Gibbs-White remains important if he sticks around, and there are enough attacking options for Glasner to work with even if one piece goes missing. Our Premier League predicted lineups page is the place to check how Glasner is setting his XI once Gameweek 1 gets closer.

If you'd rather not worry about exactly how the middle of the table sorts itself out, there's a simpler bet on the same story: Forest over 48.5 Premier League points at even money. Stability under Glasner and a competent season from a squad built for the top half of the table is enough to cash this, and that number could look short if the top-10 price keeps shrinking.

Premier League Relegation Odds and Best Bets

The bottom of the table might be where the value actually is this season.

All three promoted teams going down at +250 is about as simple as relegation betting gets. Hull City were a massive favorite to go down at -500 when we looked, with Ipswich Town and Coventry City both sitting around -165. None of those numbers are appealing on their own. Bundle all three into one bet at +250 and you've got a much better price on a very plausible outcome. Coventry probably have the best shot of the three to survive, but the jump in quality from the Championship remains brutal, and if none of them separate from the pack, +250 beats laying minus money on each individually.

If you want a name outside the promoted trio, Fulham at +500 to be relegated stands out. Marco Silva is gone, Alvaro Arbeloa is in, and the club added a handful of younger players who could eventually help but bring plenty of uncertainty right now. Fulham have been a steady mid-table side for a few years running, and that's exactly why +500 is interesting instead of a number closer to the top of the relegation market. Managerial change, squad questions and genuine competition at the bottom of the table are enough on their own to drag a team like this into a relegation fight, without Fulham ever becoming the league's worst side.

Ipswich Town to finish bottom at +300 is our last relegation angle, and it's really a math question more than a football one. Ipswich were around -165 just to go down, so paying up for +300 to finish 20th outright isn't as big a leap as it looks. When you're already backing a heavy relegation favorite, it's worth asking whether the extra payout for finishing dead last is worth the incremental risk. In Ipswich's case, we think it is. Three spots separate 18th from 20th most seasons, and +300 pays you for calling the specific number instead of just the general direction.

Premier League Golden Boot and Most Assists Odds

Our favorite player futures market on the whole board is Bruno Fernandes to lead the league in assists at +240, and it's one of several angles worth cross-checking against our Premier League player props board.

Bruno is coming off a monster assist season and is still the engine of Manchester United's attack. The question is really just who's more likely to beat him. Rayan Cherki was sitting around +350 and is a legitimate alternative after some strong underlying assist numbers in limited minutes last season, though his exact role and Manchester City's starting XI are still open questions. Bukayo Saka was out at roughly +800, but his injury history makes betting a full-season stat market on him a tougher sell.

Bruno doesn't have those same questions attached. United still run through him, and between set pieces, chance creation and reliable minutes, he's got about as safe an assist floor as anyone in the league. Honestly, +240 might undersell him. Bruno Fernandes +240 is our best bet in the assists market, and if the league's top scorer can regularly price close to even money here, you could argue he should be trending toward that number by midseason rather than sitting where he is now. Keep Cherki at +350 in your back pocket if the price starts moving that direction.

The Golden Boot is a tougher market to attack. Erling Haaland was around -135 to score the most Premier League goals, and what exactly is the argument against him? We couldn't find one strong enough to fade him. Alexander Isak, priced around +1100, is probably the most interesting long shot if he stays healthy, since he's already shown he can score at an elite rate with consistent minutes. Beating Haaland likely takes both a big Isak season and something going wrong for Haaland himself, which is a tall ask. Joao Pedro was out at roughly +1800, but Chelsea's goals could get spread thin between him, Morgan Rogers and Danny Welbeck. Nobody's getting rich off Haaland at -135. He's simply the correct side, and Isak at +1100 is the long shot worth a small piece of if you want to bet against the chalk.

Best Premier League Player Prop Bets for 2026/27

One of the strongest positions we landed on was Bruno Fernandes under 11.5 Premier League goals, and the number still looks a touch high to us.

Fernandes has stayed under 12 league goals in each of the last four seasons even while taking penalties for United, scoring nine last season after totals of eight, 10 and eight in the three campaigns before that (the full year-by-year numbers are in our Premier League player stats database). United also have more scoring help now. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha can both put the ball in the net, and there's more competition at center forward than United have had in years. Add Champions League football back into the schedule and we don't see a good reason Fernandes suddenly clears a number he hasn't touched since penalties became routine for him. This might be our favorite bet on the whole card, and paired with Bruno at +240 to lead the league in assists, it tells the same story: United keep using him as the creative engine, not the leading scorer.

That leads straight into Bryan Mbeumo at +320 to finish as United's top Premier League scorer. Mbeumo's versatility is the whole case here. He can play off the wing or centrally, which gives him more paths to minutes and to goals than a pure winger would have. Some books actually favored Fernandes over Mbeumo in the top-scorer markets, which is a little strange given we just bet him under 11.5 goals a section ago. We'll take Mbeumo at +320 and let the market work out that contradiction on its own.

We're also backing the under again on Cole Palmer at 13.5 Premier League goals. Palmer scored 10 last season, and Chelsea's attack keeps getting more crowded. Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and the rest of that group mean Palmer doesn't have to shoulder the scoring load every week the way he once did, and clearing 13.5 probably requires another heavy penalty season on top of it. Palmer is capable of a monster year, we're not saying otherwise, but this line is betting on him returning to a scoring ceiling rather than reflecting what his likely role actually needs him to do.

Enzo Fernandez under 8.5 Premier League goals is the other Chelsea prop we like. Fernandez scored 10 league goals last season by pushing into advanced positions and making late runs into the box, but that role may not survive under Xabi Alonso. If Alonso keeps him deeper in a more structured midfield, a second straight double-digit goal season gets a lot harder, especially with so many bodies now competing for touches in the final third. There was also transfer speculation around Fernandez when we discussed this market, which adds one more variable. Either way, how often does a central midfielder actually clear nine league goals in back-to-back seasons? Not often, and that alone makes this number worth betting against. A tactical shift under Alonso would only add to the case.

Not every prop on our board is an under. Jeremy Doku over 5.5 Premier League goals is one we like on the other side. Doku scored five goals in around 1,800 minutes last season and finished the campaign in noticeably better scoring form. Push him past 2,000 minutes this season and six goals isn't asking much. He's still one of the most dangerous one-on-one players in the league and doesn't need City's attack built around him to create his own chances. Playing time is the one real variable that could sink this bet. Everything else about Doku's trajectory points toward six goals being an easy get.

Best Premier League Futures Bets for 2026/27

Bet Odds Arsenal to win the Premier League +150 Chelsea top four -125 Nottingham Forest top 10 +150 All three promoted teams relegated +250 Fulham relegated +500 Bruno Fernandes most assists +240 Bruno Fernandes under 11.5 goals

If we had to narrow the whole board down to one bet, it's the Bruno Fernandes combination: most assists at +240 alongside under 11.5 goals. Both sides of that bet are really the same read on how United use him, and we like it more than anything else on this list. For more angles like these across the rest of the slate, our Premier League picks page updates throughout the season.

The transfer window is still open and these numbers will keep moving, so don't expect any of this to sit still for long.