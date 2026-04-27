PSG vs Bayern Munich Best Bets, Picks & Predictions (April 28 Champions League)

The UEFA Champions League semifinals kick off Tuesday with a blockbuster first-leg clash between PSG and Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes. With two of Europe's most dangerous attacking sides facing off, this matchup is loaded with betting value, from goal markets to player props.

PSG have won eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, while Bayern enter this clash in similar form, winning their last nine matches. Expect goals, chances and plenty of betting opportunities in one of the most anticipated matches of the Champions League season.

Below are our PSG vs Bayern Munich predictions, best bets and odds for Tuesday, April 28. Make sure to check our PSG vs Bayern predicted lineups and team news to know who is available and ready to start.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bet: Over 3.5 Goals (-107)

Top Prop: Harry Kane Anytime Scorer (+108)

Lean: Over 10.5 Corners (+124)

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Bayern Munich

PSG vs Bayern Munich Best Bets for UEFA Champions League Semifinals

Over 10.5 total corners: +124

Why this bet stands out: Both teams rank top-two in shots on target in the competition and rely heavily on wide play, which consistently generates corner opportunities. These teams often exploit the flanks, either with their inverted wingers (Bayern Munich) or with the overlap of their full-backs (PSG).

PSG are tied for the Champions League lead in total corners with 80 across 14 matches (5.71 per contest), while Bayern are averaging 5.83 per match in their 12 games. If both teams play with their usual attacking approach, it wouldn't be surprising to see this line hit the over. These two teams met in the league phase in this same venue Nov. 4, and Bayern's 2-1 win ended with 10 total corners.

Over 3.5 total goals: -107

The previous head-to-head meeting between these two featured three goals, but PSG had a disallowed goal and posted 1.95 xG, while Bayern had 1.53 xG despite playing the entire second half with 10 players. Given what's at stake, I don't expect either team to play with a defensive approach.

PSG lead the UCL in shots on target with 102, and Bayern rank in second with 99 despite playing two fewer matches. With the amount of talent on both attacks, and considering that both clubs have had goalkeeping issues in the past few games, a high-scoring matchup at Parc des Princes is certainly a possibility.

Harry Kane to score anytime: +108

Regardless of the outcome in this match, Harry Kane should be the focal point of Bayern Munich's attack. The Englishman has been on a tear and has found the back of the net in his last six matches at club level between the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, a run that started when he bagged two goals vs. Atalanta in the second leg of the Round of 16.

Having scored in both matches against Real Madrid, Kane will be a massive threat to PSG's defensive line. Kane has 12 goals in 11 UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

Champions League picks for PSG vs Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 28 (All Best Bets)

PSG vs Bayern Munich Total Corners (Best Bet): Over 10.5 total corners: +124

PSG vs Bayern Munich Over/Under (Best Bet): Over 3.5 total goals: -107

PSG vs Bayern Munich Anytime Goalscorer (Best Bet): Harry Kane to score anytime: +108

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