PSG vs Arsenal Prediction: Best Bets, Picks & Odds for the Champions League Final

The Champions League Final is here as PSG and Arsenal meet Saturday at Puskas Arena in Budapest. PSG are looking to win a second straight European title, while Arsenal are chasing the first Champions League trophy in club history.

Below are our PSG vs Arsenal predictions, best bets, picks and odds for the Champions League Final, including moneyline, totals and player props. Be sure to check the latest PSG vs Arsenal lineups and team news before kickoff.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal Prediction and Best Bets

Arsenal to win +117

HT ML: Draw +121

Under 2.5 goals: -117

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 3+ shots: -136

Final score prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal Best Bets for UEFA Champions League Final

Arsenal to win Cup +120

It's easy to see why PSG have the advantage on paper against Arsenal, as they are the highest-scoring team in the UEFA Champions League and an incredibly difficult team to stop defensively. The attacking trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue is a nightmarish matchup for any defense in the world, but if there's one defense well-equipped to slow them down, that's Arsenal.

This game will come down to a tactical matchup, but it's easier to see Arsenal's defensive line slowing down PSG than the other way around. The Gunners have their confidence at an all-time high after winning the Premier League after a 22-year drought, and being the only undefeated team in the competition (W11, D3) shows just how good they've been.

Trust the Gunners to get the win, whether in 90 or in PKs, as they'll rely on their defense to win their first-ever Champions League title. That has been their calling card all season long.

Halftime Result: Draw +121

This PSG vs Arsenal prediction expects a cautious start from both sides. Last season's Champions League final might tell you otherwise, but it's common to see tight games when it comes to European finals. Don't expect this game to be any different.

As good as PSG have been, Arsenal have been elite defensively and have forced opposing teams to slow starts early and often. Arsenal haven't conceded a single goal before half-time in any of their six knockout matches in the 2025/26 UCL campaign. That trend should continue, so expect the game to be decided at some point in the second half after a slow, tight opening 45 minutes.

Under 2.5 goals: -117

The Gunners have conceded just two goals in six knockout-stage matches, and one of those was a penalty against Atletico Madrid. Each of Arsenal's six knockout games have seen under 2.5 total goals, and that has also been the case in six of their last nine games across all competitions. PSG know a thing or two about playing tight games, with the 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the return leg of the semifinals disrupting the notion of Les Parisiens being a team that only knows how to attack. Three of PSG's last four games in all competitions have had two or fewer goals, as well.

With the expectation of this being a closely contested match, we're banking the under in goals. Six of the last seven UCL finals have had under 2.5 goals. The lone exception was PSG's 5-0 dismantling of Inter Milan last season.

When it comes to player props, it's hard to find one player who could stand out as being the key to break the deadlock. But one player who should be heavily involved for PSG will be Kvaratskhelia. The star winger has recorded either a goal or an assist in each of his last seven UCL appearances, tallying seven goals and three assists over that span. In those seven games, Kvaratskhelia has attempted at least three shots four times, including three of the last four.

With 49 shots in 15 matches in the current UCL campaign, the Georgia international averages over three shots per game, making this line an attractive one when factoring in how involved he is upfront for the French club.

Champions League Final picks for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal on Saturday, May 30 (All Best Bets)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal ML (Best Bet): Arsenal to win: +117

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal HT ML (Best Bet): Draw +121

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal Over/Under (Best Bet): Under 2.5 goals -117

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal Player Prop (Best Bet): Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 3+ shots: -136

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.