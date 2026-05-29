Get the latest PSG vs Arsenal prediction, odds, lineups and best bets. Includes team news and betting analysis for the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest.

PSG vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (UEFA Champions League Final 2026)

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal meet on Saturday at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final, the biggest club match in world football, with PSG chasing back-to-back European crowns and Arsenal gunning for a historic domestic and continental double.

Arsenal sealed their first Premier League title in 22 years on May 19, completing an extraordinary domestic campaign under Mikel Arteta. PSG, already crowned Ligue 1 champions, are seeking to become the first French club to win consecutive Champions League titles.

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This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Saturday's Champions League Final.

Quick Picks:

Prediction: Arsenal win on penalties

Best Bet: Both Teams to Score

Top Prop: Bukayo Saka anytime goal or assist

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Saturday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. BST

Venue: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

US Coverage:

TV Channels: CBS Sports

CBS Sports Streaming: Paramount+

UK Coverage:

TV Channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate Streaming: HBO Max / discovery+

PSG vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have met seven times in UEFA competition, with two wins each and three draws.

Their first encounter came in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1994, where Arsenal advanced via a 1-1 draw in Paris and a 1-0 home victory. PSG did not register a single competitive win against the Gunners in their first six meetings, a streak that stretched from 1994 through the 2016-17 Champions League group stage, where both legs ended in draws.

Their most recent meetings came in last season's Champions League semi-finals, where Paris advanced on a 3-1 aggregate. Dembele earned PSG a 1-0 away win in London before goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi secured a 2-1 home win in the second leg, with Bukayo Saka pulling one back for Arsenal. PSG will enter the Puskás Aréna with the psychological edge of having already eliminated their final opponents in continental competition.

Fixture Trivia

Question: PSG are seeking to become the first French club to win back-to-back Champions League titles. Who was the last club from any country to achieve the feat before Real Madrid's runs in the 2010s?

Answer (no peeking): AC Milan, who won in 1989 and 1990.

PSG vs Arsenal Odds & Prediction

PSG enter as slight favorites in a tightly contested Final, with Arsenal's historic domestic season keeping the odds close across the board.

Moneyline Odds

Sportsbook PSG Draw Arsenal DraftKings -150 +310 +125 FanDuel -152 +300 +120 BetMGM -145 +290 +120 Bet365 -152 +300 +120

Total Goals (Over/Under 2.5): Over -117 / Under -104

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PSG vs Arsenal Recent Form

PSG (WWWWW) arrive in Budapest having won their last five matches across all competitions, including a dominant Champions League semi-final victory over Atletico Madrid. Luis Enrique's side finished Ligue 1 unbeaten at home, conceding just 18 goals across the domestic campaign, the fewest in the division. They eliminated Barcelona in the quarterfinals and Atletico Madrid in the semis to reach their second successive final.

Arsenal (WWDWW) are riding the crest of their Premier League title wave. Arteta's men drew just once in their final five league outings, defeating Crystal Palace on the final day to confirm the title on points. They knocked out Real Madrid in the quarterfinals in a statement performance and edged Atletico Madrid's cross-town rivals in their own semi-final. The Gunners' squad depth has been tested by a long injury list, but they have been remarkably consistent regardless.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Luis Enrique's PSG operate most commonly in a fluid 4-3-3, with Warren Zaire-Emery frequently stepping into a more advanced role to create a dynamic shape that shifts between a traditional midfield triangle and a box-mid depending on their phase of play. Their midfield trio of Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz is widely considered the best in Europe, technically clean, positionally disciplined, and capable of bypassing a press with ease.

In wide areas, PSG possess arguably the two most dangerous wingers in the competition. Kvaratskhelia's demolition of Bayern Munich's right flank across both semi-final legs served as a reminder of what this PSG attack can do at its peak, while Dembele, if fit, brings an unpredictability on the other side that has tormented full-backs all season.

Arteta's Arsenal set up in a compact 4-3-3 of their own, with Declan Rice as the foundational midfield anchor and Martin Odegaard operating as the creative hub. The Gunners are one of Europe's most dangerous sides from set-piece situations and will be well aware of PSG's aerial vulnerabilities in the knockout rounds. Arteta's side also relies heavily on the right flank, where Bukayo Saka's ability to take on defenders one-versus-one and win penalties or cut inside for goal attempts will be central to their attacking plan.

PSG vs Arsenal Lineups & Injury News

PSG Injury News & Lineup Notes

PSG's biggest fitness concerns center on two of their most impactful players, right-back Achraf Hakimi and winger Ousmane Dembele.

Hakimi, one of the best right-backs in the world this season, has been managing an injury for several weeks and is in a race against time to feature. Even if he passes fit, Hakimi may have to begin on the bench, with Zaire-Emery sliding into the right-back slot as a capable if unconventional deputy. His energy going forward and connection with Dembele will be missed if he cannot start, though that seems unlikely.

Dembele was forced off in the first half of PSG's final Ligue 1 fixture with a calf complaint but has since returned to full training, and the club is reportedly confident he will be available for selection. If he is limited or unavailable, expect Desire Doue, who has been excellent when called upon, to shift wider and take on the right-wing role, with Bradley Barcola potentially entering the front line on the left.

Marquinhos leads a solid central defensive pairing alongside Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes remains fit and available at left back, setting up one of the most anticipated individual duels of the match.

Arsenal Injury News & Lineup Notes

Arsenal head into the final with a more significant injury list than PSG, having navigated the latter stages of the campaign without several key contributors.

Ben White has been ruled out of the final entirely with a knee injury, opening the door for Cristhian Mosquera to start at right-back, a role he has occupied competently in White's absence over the past month.

Jurrien Timber is a major doubt, having missed Arsenal's last 14 matches in all competitions with a recurring issue. Arteta has been cautiously optimistic in press, but Timber is unlikely to be risked from the start. Should he remain sidelined, Gabriel and William Saliba will again anchor the backline, with the Saliba-Gabriel partnership having been one of the most reliable center-back pairings in Europe this season.

Noni Madueke is also a doubt after coming off in the closing stages of Arsenal's final Premier League fixture with a hamstring issue. With Madueke and White potentially absent from the wide areas, Leandro Trossard, who has been excellent as a left-sided forward throughout the campaign, is expected to start on the left flank.

Key Matchups

The most anticipated individual duel of the final pits Arsenal's talisman against one of the best left backs in the world. Nuno Mendes combines defensive solidity with the engine and pace to push forward into attacking positions, and his success in shutting down Saka will have an outsized impact on the result.

Saka has been Arsenal's most consistent and threatening attacker all season, contributing across goals and assists while also winning critical penalties. His ability to shift inside and find the shot or the through ball in tight spaces will be the ultimate test of Mendes' one-on-one defending on what is expected to be one of the loudest stages of the Portuguese defender's career.

Perhaps the most fascinating tactical question of the evening: how does Arteta instruct Rice to operate against PSG's elite midfield trio?

If Rice sits too deep, Vitinha and Neves will find pockets in front of Arsenal's backline and unlock the final third with ease. If he presses too aggressively, the space he vacates could be exploited through quick combinations. Arteta's decision, whether Rice sits as a pure screen or is asked to step up and press, may be the biggest call he makes all night.

Vitinha has been one of PSG's most important players in the knockout rounds, orchestrating tempo and breaking lines with a surgical short passing game. Fabian Ruiz adds a goal threat from midfield and was the man who opened the scoring in PSG's semi-final second-leg against Arsenal last season.

Kvaratskhelia vs. Cristhian Mosquera

With Hakimi potentially absent and Saka commanding the attention on the other side, Kvaratskhelia could be the player who decides this final. The Georgian winger's performance in the semi-finals against Bayern Munich was a clinic in how to destroy a high-quality right flank, and he will now line up against Mosquera, a capable but relatively inexperienced full-back who is making only his second Champions League knockout stage start.

How Arteta decides to offer Mosquera protection, whether through Eze tucking in, Havertz pressing back, or a specific defensive shape, will be one to monitor in the early stages of the match.

Man of the Match

Bukayo Saka is the pick to be Arsenal's man of the match and the player most likely to decide this fixture if the Gunners are to lift the trophy. With the UCL Final as the stage and Arsenal chasing a historic double, Saka has an extraordinary opportunity to announce himself alongside the elite of European football.

PSG's potential Hakimi absence leaves Nuno Mendes as the presumed starter, but Mendes has not faced a winger of Saka's quality and variety this season. Back Saka to produce at least one goal contribution and drive Arsenal's attacking play, even against the best defensive left back in the competition.

PSG vs Arsenal Prediction

Expect a tight Champions League Final between two elite attacking sides, with Arsenal's set-piece threat giving the Gunners a realistic path to lifting the trophy.

PSG's pedigree in European competition and the psychological edge of having already eliminated Arsenal in last season's semi-finals give them a narrow advantage, but Arsenal's title-winning momentum and superior set-piece threat make this an extraordinarily tight final. Injury concerns around Hakimi and Dembele are genuine wildcards. Expect a tense, closely contested 90 minutes with extra time a real possibility.

PSG 1 – Arsenal 1 (AET) | Arsenal win on penalties