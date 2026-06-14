Qatar vs Switzerland, Brazil vs Morocco, Haiti vs Scotland, Australia vs Turkiye: Results, Scores & Recap | 2026 World Cup June 13

The 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered its most action-packed day yet on June 13, as four Group B, C and D fixtures produced drama from first whistle to last. Switzerland were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Qatar, Brazil and Morocco played out an enthralling 1-1 stalemate in the day's marquee clash, Scotland earned their first World Cup win since 1990 with a 1-0 victory over Haiti, and Australia produced the upset of the tournament so far, stunning Turkiye 2-0 in Vancouver thanks to goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

Here is a full recap of all four 2026 World Cup results from June 13, including match scores, key stats, player of the match awards, and updated Group B, Group C and Group D standings after Matchday 1.

Qatar vs Switzerland: 1-1 | Abunada leads Qatar to first World Cup point

Switzerland entered the match as major favorites, and that appeared obvious Saturday, as they would control 68 percent of the possession and took 26 shots compared to Qatar's six. The Swiss quickly took control, and after plenty of pressure on the net, they would find their way through, as Qatar's goalie Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada would crash into Remo Freuler to draw a penalty. Breel Embolo would then step up and convert the penalty in the 17th minute. Qatar would defend for much of the match moving forward, with Switzerland earning 3.20 xG, but unable to get another past. This would then lead to the moment of the tournament thus far, as Homam Elamin whipped in a ball that would hit the head of Boualem Khoukhi and bounce off of Miro Muheim for an own goal. This leads Qatar to its first-ever World Cup point.

Key Stats

Qatar 1, Switzerland 1 Goals 17' Switzerland: Breel Embolo (penalty)

Breel Embolo (penalty) 94' Qatar: Miro Muheim (own goal) Yellow Cards 16' Qatar: Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada

Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada 23' Qatar: Jassem Gaber

Jassem Gaber 42' Switzerland: Denis Zakaria Team Stats Stat Qatar Switzerland Possession 32% 68% Goals 1 1 Shots 6 26 Shots on Target 3 7 Corners 3 10

Player of the match

Breel Embolo. Qatar goalie Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada had himself a match outside of the penalty but was still edged out by the man who beat him from the spot, as Breel Embolo impressed Saturday. He would score the lone goal for Switzerland, sending the keeper the wrong way. To go along with that, he would also lead the match in chances created and touches in the opposing box, with five and 10, respectively. He will play a major part in their run as one of the few true strikers on the team.

What It Means

Switzerland was clearly the better team, but still left a lot on the table, as one goal from 3.2 xG is borderline embarrassing at this level. Against a weaker attacking Qatar side, the defense looked solid, although the team will need more than a goal in future games to move forward. Qatar just narrowly earned its point and would be lucky to see a similar result. 26 shots against their net is not sustainable, and with only six the other way, another point in the group stages will be hard to come by.

Brazil vs Morocco: 1-1 | Saibari and Vinicius goals lead to riveting draw

Brazil and Morocco were the most anticipated match of match day 3, and it did not disappoint, as both sides carved out numerous chances as Brazil took 12 shots and Morocco took 14, leading to plenty of back-and-forth action. Morocco was heavily controlling momentum to begin the game and used that to their advantage, as Ismael Saibari would get on the end of a Brahim Diaz long ball to chip Alisson and take a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. However, Brazil would find its way back into the game against the run of play, with Bruno Guimaraes finding Vinicius Junior in the 32nd minute to level the match. The rest of the match would go on with each side finding great chances at the net, but to no avail, leaving each side wishing for a bit more to end the level contest.

Key Stats

Brazil 1, Morocco 1 Goals 21' Morocco: Ismael Saibari (assist: Brahim Diaz)

Ismael Saibari (assist: Brahim Diaz) 32' Brazil: Vinicius Junior (assist: Bruno Guimaraes) Yellow Cards 37' Brazil: Casemiro

Casemiro 43' Brazil: Roger Ibanez Team Stats Stat Brazil Morocco Possession 51% 49% Goals 1 1 Shots 12 14 Shots on Target 5 3 Corners 6 2

Player of the match

Ismael Saibari. Morocco had a great opening match and looked to be the clear favorites to start, with Saibari a huge reason for that. The forward would not only net their only goal of the match with a clinical finish, but also was constantly finding space behind the Brazilian defense. He would only see the single shot on target out of his three, although a goal is enough to brush that off. His hold-up play also freed up his fellow attackers, completing 22 of his 24 passes.

What It Means

Both teams will be happy to earn a point in a match that could have easily gone either way, although they will still be begging for a bit more. Brazil has some kinks to work out in the defense, but they will always be dangerous with their speedy and clinical counterattack. Morocco looks to be in no slump after their Euro 2024 run, with the quick and in-your-face press fully present. However, they will look to be more decisive in the final third moving forward.

Haiti vs Scotland: 1-0 | McGinn goal earns Scotland first World Cup win since 1990

Haiti and Scotland played host to a highly contested match, as both sides earned solid chances in the end-to-end outing. Haiti recorded a few chances early but would be bested by the Tartan Army, as John McGinn would end up a bit fortunate as he found the back of the net in the 29th minute to take a lead Scotland would not concede. The match would end as a highly physical and close game, as Haiti continued to carve out chances, as did Scotland, although neither side was clinical enough to score. Haiti would end leading in possession, shots and xG, with 54 percent, 15 and 1.21, respectively. They will definitely be disappointed to go home with no points.

Key Stats

Haiti 0, Scotland 1 Goals 28' Scotland: John McGinn (solo) Yellow Cards 39' Haiti: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 46' Scotland: Aaron Hickey

Aaron Hickey 91' Scotland: Findlay Curtis

Findlay Curtis 95' Scotland: Kenny McLean Team Stats Stat Haiti Scotland Possession 54% 46% Goals 0 1 Shots 15 9 Shots on Target 2 2 Corners 4 3

Player of the match

John McGinn. McGinn was the clear Man of the Match on Saturday as his early goal was the clear decider of the match. Along with that, he clearly proved to be the biggest game changer for both sides, finding himself close to scoring another goal on one occasion while being the main facilitator for the Scottish attack. He would end the game with one chance created, two shots and three crosses.

What It Means

Scotland will be more than happy with three points and the lead in Group C after a match for every team. However, they will need improvement, as Haiti earned plenty of solid chances, something that will likely not lead to a clean sheet against Morocco or Brazil. With just barely over one xG, they also need to be more clinical. Haiti will be dissatisfied with no points after that game, as they looked to be the better side at times. It will be a long way up for them, as Brazil and Morocco are unlikely to stumble against the Caribbean side.

Australia vs Turkiye: 2-0 | Irankunda and Metcalfe stun Turkiye in Vancouver

Australia opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a stunning win against Turkiye, running out 2-0 winners in Vancouver. Few gave the Socceroos much of a chance entering the contest, but coach Tony Popovic's bold tactical setup proved masterful from the first whistle. Popovic's selections were vindicated as he chose two A-League players in the starting XI, with Paul Okon preferred over Jackson Irvine in midfield, and Melbourne City goalkeeper Patrick Beach selected ahead of captain Mathew Ryan.

The match exploded to life after the first hydration break, with Turkiye finding their first shot on target via an Arda Guler volley in the 26th minute. Beach saved, distributed the ball, and a long pass from the defensive half by Okon-Engstler set Irankunda clear. Nestory Irankunda ran at and beyond the Turkish defense on a rapid counter and placed a neat finish low past Turkish keeper Ugurcan Cakir to open the scoring in the 27th minute. Irankunda became Australia's youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer in the process. In the 75th minute, Conor Metcalfe weaved his way into shooting range and unleashed a bouncing blast from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner, putting the result beyond doubt.

Key Stats

Australia 2, Turkiye 0 Goals 27' Australia: Nestory Irankunda (assist: Paul Okon)

Nestory Irankunda (assist: Paul Okon) 75' Australia: Connor Metcalfe Cards 86' YC Turkiye: Yunus Akgun Team Stats Stat Australia Turkiye Possession 28% 72% Goals 2 0 Shots 9 30 Shots on Target 4 8 Corners 5 8

Player of the match

Nestory Irankunda. The Watford forward was the undisputed star of the show on Saturday, becoming Australia's youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer in the process. Set free on a rapid counter by a perfect long ball from Okon, Irankunda showed composure well beyond his years, taking a brilliant first touch before finishing low past Cakir in the 27th minute. He would threaten a second before being substituted in the 61st minute, netting his sixth international goal in just his 16th cap. His direct running repeatedly exposed the Turkish back line and set the tone for the entire Socceroos performance.

What It Means

Australia now sits on three points alongside the USA in Group D, while Turkiye and Paraguay are still searching for their first World Cup points. For the Socceroos, this is a dream start, Australia have won their opening World Cup match for the first time since 2006. The counter-attacking blueprint was perfectly executed, and with the USA next up on June 19 in Seattle, the Socceroos will know they must maintain that defensive discipline. For Turkiye, the result is a significant blow. With Hakan Calhanoglu unable to impose himself on the game and Arda Guler's creativity ultimately going unrewarded, coach Vincenzo Montella's side must now beat Paraguay in Matchday 2 to stay alive. The group race is suddenly wide open.

Group B Standings After Matchday 1

Group B Standings — Matchday 1 Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Canada 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Qatar 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Bosnia and Herz. 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Group C Standings After Matchday 1

Group C Standings — Matchday 1 Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts Scotland 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 Morocco 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Haiti 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group D Standings After Matchday 1

Group D Standings — Matchday 1 Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts United States 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 Turkiye 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 Paraguay 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

What Day 1 Means for the Group B Race

Group B sits wide open after all four teams played a match, as following two 1-1 draws, all three teams sit level on points and goal difference. The biggest winners are Qatar, as very few expected them to have a point after facing Switzerland, with the Swiss the biggest losers for the same exact reason. This does give Bosnia and Canada some more life after their draw as well. A win for any team will now likely find themselves in the knockouts, that is, if all four teams avoid finishing at four points. With Canada and Bosnia hoping to take three points when facing Qatar, the Swiss now need to eye a win against Canada or Bosnia to remain safe.

For the full Group B tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group B Preview.

What Day 1 Means for the Group C Race

Group C will be something to watch moving forward, as a lot can happen with Scotland leading and Morocco and Brazil trailing right behind. An upset draw or win for Scotland against either Morocco or Brazil would likely see them through to the knockouts, giving them a major confidence boost. As for Morocco and Brazil, they can no longer avoid slip-ups, as even a draw next match for either side would put them on the edge of not qualifying, although both will be heavy favorites over both Haiti and Scotland. As for Haiti, their tournament could already be over, as no points in their second match would equal their exit.

For the full Group C tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group C Preview.

What Day 1 Means for the Group D Race

The result delivers a surprising early jolt to Group D, with Australia sitting alongside the USA on three points while Turkiye and Paraguay search for their first points. The Socceroos and Americans now control their own destinies, with a win in their Matchday 2 clash in Seattle potentially enough to book a spot in the Round of 32. For Turkiye, a must-win situation against Paraguay looms on June 19, and defeat would all but end their tournament. Paraguay, having already conceded four to the USMNT, face a similarly desperate situation. Group D could realistically be decided as early as Matchday 2 if results go accordingly.

For the full Group D tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group D Preview.

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