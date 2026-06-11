Qatar vs Switzerland Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B

Qatar's World Cup debut as a competing nation (rather than a host) did not go well in 2022, and this version of the team faces a stiff opening test against a Switzerland side that reached the 2022 quarterfinals. The Swiss are heavily favored, and it is hard to argue with that framing. But Qatar at least have a defined identity and a genuinely dangerous player in Akram Afif. The question is whether Afif can make enough happen against a disciplined Murat Yakin side to keep this competitive.

Switzerland are not a team that blows opponents out. They grind. They control. They make you work for every inch. Qatar will defend deep, stay compact, and look to spring Afif on the counter. That is the only realistic tactical plan available to them, and the one most likely to produce something. One or two moments of quality from Afif could change the complexion of this entirely.

The Ruben Vargas situation is worth watching. He is Qatar's biggest concern among Switzerland's personnel: a wide right threat and the primary set-piece deliverer who is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. If he misses, Switzerland lose width and some of their best delivery from wide areas, which matters both from open play and on set pieces.

For the latest predicted and confirmed lineups and injury updates, check RotoWire closer to kickoff.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Peacock

Qatar vs Switzerland Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Switzerland vs Qatar Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Switzerland SUI vs Qatar QAT Switzerland Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Qatar Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

Qatar (4-3-3): GK: M. Ibrahim Abunada | DL: Homam Ahmed | DC: Pedro Miguel | DC: Boualem Khoukhi | DR: Ayoub Al Oui | MC: Ahmed Fathy | MC: Jassem Gaber | MC: Karim Boudiaf | FWL: Akram Afif | FW: Almoez Ali | FWR: Edmilson Junior

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): GK: Gregor Kobel | DL: Ricardo Rodriguez | DC: Nico Elvedi | DC: Manuel Akanji | DR: Silvan Widmer | DMC: Remo Freuler | DMC: Granit Xhaka | AML: Michel Aebischer | AMC: Fabian Rieder | AMR: Ruben Vargas (GTD) | FW: Breel Embolo

Qatar Lineup Notes

Qatar set up in a 4-3-3 that is really a 4-3-3 only in the most charitable reading. Akram Afif is given license to roam wide left and cause problems. Almoez Ali leads the line. Edmilson Junior, the Brazilian-born winger, provides pace and directness on the right. But the three midfielders behind them, Fathy, Gaber, and Boudiaf, are primarily defensive in their orientation. Qatar are built to absorb pressure and transition quickly.

Pedro Miguel and Boualem Khoukhi anchor a center-back pairing that has plenty of tournament experience by AFC standards. This is a team that knows what it is: defensively solid, limited in possession, dangerous only when Afif gets the ball in space. There are no injury concerns heading into the match, which at least gives coach Marquez a settled group to work with.

Switzerland Lineup Notes

Switzerland's 4-2-3-1 under Yakin is structured and efficient. Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler hold the double pivot, with Xhaka being the quarterback of everything the Swiss do. He dictates tempo, circulates the ball, and organizes the press. Freuler is the more dynamic of the two in terms of covering ground. Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi are a reliable center-back pairing with Champions League pedigree.

The health of Ruben Vargas is the one genuine uncertainty. He is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury, with a potential return date of June 13, the day of the match itself. If Vargas misses, Fabian Rieder likely shifts right and Michel Aebischer retains his spot on the left. Aebischer is underrated as a carrier and ball-progressor; he can handle the responsibility. But losing Vargas would mean losing Switzerland's primary corner and free kick deliverer in wide right areas, and that matters against a team Qatar may concede set pieces to.

Breel Embolo is the focal point up top: physical, intelligent, good in combination. He does not need to be the flashy option; he just needs to hold the line and link the midfield to the attack, which he does reliably.

Qatar vs Switzerland Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have very limited history. There are no previous World Cup meetings, and competitive fixtures between them are essentially nonexistent. Qatar only entered the World Cup proper as a competing nation in 2022, where they made history as the first host nation ever eliminated in the group stage. Switzerland have been consistent tournament regulars, most recently reaching the 2022 quarterfinals before losing to Portugal.

In practical terms, the lack of head-to-head data does not change the analysis much here. The quality gap is significant. The more relevant context is how Switzerland perform as heavy favorites against lower-tier sides, which historically has been steady rather than dominant. They tend to win without blowing teams out.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Qatar's plan is fairly simple to read: defend with a compact 4-3-3 block, limit Switzerland's space through the middle, and look for Afif in transition. Afif can beat fullbacks one-v-one. He is a world-class talent by AFC standards and has moments that can trouble any defense if he gets the ball in space at pace. Edmilson Junior on the right provides a secondary counter-attacking outlet. The problem is that Switzerland are well organized and rarely give up the kind of space that teams like Qatar need to make their counters work.

Switzerland will look to build possession from the back, work through Xhaka, and try to stretch Qatar's defensive block. Widmer on the right is an attacking fullback who can create width. Aebischer on the left is underrated in terms of his ability to carry the ball and find pockets. The plan is to probe, circulate, and eventually find seams in Qatar's compactness. Embolo's ability to hold the ball up top is key: he gives the midfield something to play off.

The Vargas question changes the dynamic on the right side. With Vargas, Switzerland have a direct, pacey wide option who stretches defenses and delivers from deep positions. Without him, they are more reliant on Rieder creating from the half-space, which is a slightly different look. Rieder is creative and incisive but is not as direct a wide threat as Vargas.

The biggest tactical battle is whether Qatar can disrupt Switzerland's rhythm early. If the Swiss get comfortable in possession in the first 20-30 minutes, it is going to be a long afternoon for Qatar. But if Qatar can defend well and sit in their shape, forcing Switzerland to probe around the edge of the box without clear openings, they give themselves a chance to nick something on the break.

Qatar vs Switzerland Odds

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Key Matchups

This is the matchup that matters most from Qatar's perspective. Afif operates on the left, which puts him directly against Widmer at right back. Widmer is a capable defender, but he is also an attack-minded fullback who pushes forward. If Qatar catch him high up the pitch, Afif has the acceleration and skill to exploit the space in behind. Qatar need Afif to be electric here. He is the most likely source of any threat they generate, and getting him isolated on Widmer in transition is the scenario that gives Qatar the best chance of something.

Granit Xhaka vs. Qatar's Midfield Block

Xhaka orchestrating versus three disciplined defensive midfielders is an interesting contest. Qatar's midfield trio will not give him the kind of space he gets in Ligue 1 with Bayer Leverkusen or that he had in the Premier League. They will sit compact and try to limit his time and space. The question is whether Qatar's compactness forces Xhaka to play wider or whether he finds pockets through the lines regardless. If Xhaka can operate freely, Switzerland's attack will flow. If Qatar can crowd him out, it becomes more difficult for the Swiss to create clear-cut chances.

Embolo is a handful for any center-back pairing. He is physical, runs channels intelligently, and can bring others into play. Pedro Miguel and Khoukhi are experienced, but neither is a top-tier European-level center back. Embolo will test them aerially and in behind. If he can establish dominance early, Switzerland's attack will be more efficient. This is one of the more obvious mismatches on paper, and Switzerland will target it.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Qatar

Switzerland

Note: Vargas is the listed primary corner taker for Switzerland but is questionable. If he misses, Rieder and Aebischer step up as the set-piece deliverers.

Qatar vs Switzerland Prediction

Switzerland should win this. The quality gap is real, and it is hard to construct a scenario where Qatar earn more than a point. But Switzerland are the kind of team that makes their wins look workmanlike rather than dominant. They are not going to embarrass Qatar. They will control, probe, and eventually find the right moment to put the game away.

Afif is the variable that can keep the scoreline honest. If he has a moment of magic on the counter, Qatar can stay in it. But sustained spells of Qatar controlling territory or being constructive in possession seem unlikely. Switzerland's defensive structure under Yakin is too well organized to be picked apart by a team with Qatar's technical limitations in midfield.

I think Switzerland win by a goal, maybe two. A 2-0 or 2-1 looks most likely to me. A clean sheet is possible for the Swiss but not certain: Afif on the break is the kind of wild card that keeps even strong defensive teams honest.

Score Prediction: Qatar 0-2 Switzerland

Upcoming Fixtures

Qatar: June 16 vs Canada, Vancouver Stadium

Switzerland: June 16 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kansas City Stadium

For the full Group B tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group B Preview.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.