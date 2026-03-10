Real Madrid vs Manchester City preview for the Champions League Round of 16 including predicted lineups, injury news, betting odds and match prediction.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16, Leg 1

The Champions League Round of 16 delivers a massive showdown Wednesday as two of the last three European champions meet, with Real Madrid hosting Manchester City in a rematch of their Matchday 6 clash.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Wednesday's Real Madrid vs. Manchester City match.

Real Madrid enter the fixture after defeating Benfica 3-1 on aggregate in the Playoff Round of the tournament.

Manchester City earned an automatic berth into the Round of 16 after finishing eighth in the League Phase of the competition, one point ahead of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City Head-to-Head Record

Real Madrid and Manchester City have met on 15 previous occasions dating back to 2012 when Real Madrid defeated Manchester City 3-2 in a group stage match.

Real Madrid narrowly lead the all-time series, having won six times and drawn four times. Most recently, City earned a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in the League Phase of the 2026 Champions League.

Fixture Trivia

Round of 16, Leg 1 Trivia: Which Manchester City player is their all-time leading goal scorer in Champions League play?

Matchday 8 Trivia: Which Newcastle United player has been brandished a yellow card in each of their matches versus Paris Saint-Germain?

Bruno Guimaraes

(Answer to Round of 16, Leg 1 trivia question revealed in Round of 16, Leg 2's preview article)

Betting Odds and Predictions for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City Match

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: RMA +240, Draw +285, MCI +100

FanDuel: RMA +230, Draw +270, MCI +100

BetMGM: RMA +240, Draw +270, MCI +100

Bet365: RMA +250, Draw +290, MCI -106

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

RECENT FORM

Real Madrid (WLWLW) paid a price for their Playoff Round victories over Benfica, losing each La Liga match following their Champions League triumphs. Across their last five fixtures (all competitions), Real Madrid have played to an uninspiring 6-6 aggregate score.

Manchester City (WDWWW) have gone unbeaten across 11 matches (all competitions) since a 3-1 defeat to Bodo Glimt on the final matchday of the League Phase. The Cityzens are averaging two goals per match across the last five fixtures.

FORMATIONS

Real Madrid are likely to start in a 4-2-3-1 with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa encouraging left-sided overloads when in possession that can create a hybrid 4-4-2 attacking shape. Look for Arbeloa to ask his squad to defend in numbers behind the ball as they seek opportunities to showcase their pace on counterattacks.

Manchester City are most likely to line up in a 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 shape. When City control possession, look for coach Pep Guardiola's tactical nuances to take shape as a full-back will move into the midfield, allowing the likes of Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden to take up a position further up the pitch.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Champions League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Real Madrid Injury & Lineup News

Arbeloa has a myriad of short- and long-term injuries with which to contend as Real Madrid seek revenge for their 2-1 December defeat to City.

Across the backline, Eder Militao (hamstring) and David Alaba (calf) are each questionable for Wednesday's showdown. Militao has been on the shelf since early December and is likely to make his return appearance off the substitutes' bench as he aims to rebuild full fitness. Alaba's availability seems less likely after being forced off early in Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to Getafe.

In the midfield, the Merengues are likely to be buoyed by the return of Eduardo Camavinga (teeth) to training in full this week after missing their previous two league fixtures due to discomfort. Camavinga's reintroduction into Real Madrid's ranks will be welcome as Arbeloa is likely to be without fellow midfielders Dani Ceballos (calf), Jude Bellingham (thigh), and Alvaro Carreras (calf) for Wednesday's clash.

Kylian Mbappe (knee) will be Real Madrid's most glaring absence in attack. The star forward has resumed running on grass but the Champions League tilt will come too soon. In his absence, expect promising young striker Gonzalo Garcia to lead the line in Mbappe's absence.

Manchester City Injury & Lineup News

Guardiola's side enters the knockout stages of the competition in near full health.

In the midfield, Mateo Kovacic (Achilles) has resumed training following surgery. However, according to the London Evening Standard, Kovacic is not expected to return until later in March or early April.

Defensively, Josko Gvardiol (fracture) remains a long-term absence after suffering a fractured tibia in a January match versus Chelsea. January transfer arrival Marc Guehi, has steadied the back line following Gvardiol's injury.

KEY MATCHUPS

With Semenyo having been most often deployed in the attacking left of Manchester City's formation since joining the club from Bournemouth in January, expect him to matchup against former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold on the flanks.

When Real Madrid are enjoying sustained possession, it is a foregone conclusion that Alexander-Arnold will join his teammates in the attacking third, typically in a central position. Look for City to devise a defensive game plan where they look to spring Semenyo down the left flank on a counterattack, in behind the space left by Alexander-Arnold.

Look for Arbeloa to thwart perceived threats from Semenyo by deploying Federico Valverde ahead of the Real Madrid full-back to provide extra cover.

Squaring-off against Matheus Nunes in the League Phase meeting of the competition, Vinicius Junior did not manage a shot on goal or chance created across his 90 minutes of play.

Nunes' ability to position himself advantageously in and out of possession and the pace of his recovery runs stymied the Real Madrid attacker in December and have led to his emergence as Manchester City's first-choice right full-back. However, it's rare that an opponent gets the best of Vinicius Junior multiple times in a single season.

Across the world class winger's last 10 appearances (10 starts) in all competitions, Vinicius Junior has scored seven times and supplied two assists.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Erling Haaland possesses innate quality and strength that will be difficult for the presumed central defensive pairing of Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger to cope.

In the previous matchup, Rudiger was overcome by the Norwegian's strength and forced to tackle the striker in the box, conceding a penalty kick that Haaland converted. Additionally, Huijsen's frame is more diminutive than his defensive partner Rudiger, signaling that the duo must coordinate their efforts to keep Haaland at bay Wednesday.

I back Haaland to bully his way to at least two shot attempts from inside the box Wednesday and to bag another goal at the Bernabéu.

PREDICTED RESULT

Real Madrid 1 - Manchester City 2

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Real Madrid: March 17 at Manchester City

Manchester City: March 17 vs Real Madrid