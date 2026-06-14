Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for their 2026 World Cup Group H opener. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H

This is a rematch of one of the 2018 World Cup's tighter group games, when Uruguay edged Saudi Arabia 1-0 on a Luis Suarez header. Eight years on, the names have changed but the dynamic is similar: a heavyweight South American side that should win, against a Saudi team that will make them work for it at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The twist for Saudi Arabia is that they walk into the 2026 World Cup with a coach who has been in the job for about two months. Georgios Donis took over in April after the federation sacked manager Herve Renard, which is hardly ideal preparation. Uruguay, by contrast, have coach Marcelo Bielsa and a settled, talented core. Uruguay are clear favorites, even with a couple of defensive absences.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Group H clash in Miami.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Uruguay URU vs Saudi Arabia KSA Uruguay Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Saudi Arabia Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Saudi Arabia predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais (GK); Nawaf Bu Washl, Hassan Al Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Saud Abdulhamid (DEF); Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari (DM); Salem Al-Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr, Nasser Al Dawsari (AM); Firas Al Buraikan (FW).

Uruguay predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera (GK); Mathias Olivera, Sebastian Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Guillermo Varela (DEF); Maxi Araujo, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde (MID); Darwin Nunez, Federico Vinas (FW).

Saudi Arabia Lineup Notes

Goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi has been managing a hamstring issue but per RotoWire's player news has returned to training. Mohammed Al-Owais is projected to start in goal regardless. Center-back Hassan Al Tambakti, also recently carrying a hamstring knock, played 45 minutes of a friendly against Senegal this week and is projected to start, monitor the World Cup injury table but the signs are positive.

Coach Georgios Donis is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Al-Owais behind a back four of Nawaf Bu Washl, Tambakti, Ali Lajami and Saud Abdulhamid. The double pivot of Mohamed Kanno and Abdullah Al-Khaibari protects the back line, and the team's quality is concentrated out wide in Salem Al-Dawsari, who remains Saudi Arabia's most dangerous attacker, with Firas Al Buraikan leading the line. This is a team that will need to defend well and make the most of Al-Dawsari's moments to spring an upset.

Uruguay Lineup Notes

Several absences shape Uruguay's setup. Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Ronald Araujo are sidelined with calf issues, Jose Maria Gimenez (ankle) has been confirmed as not fit to feature and left-back Joaquin Piquerez Moreira (ankle) is also out, per the World Cup injury table, with Mathias Olivera stepping in at left-back. Two more defenders, Matias Vina (undisclosed) and Sebastian Caceres (concussion protocol), are listed as game-time decisions but only the last one is projected to start in central defense alongside Santi Bueno, so check RotoWire's player news closer to kickoff.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa's side lines up with Fernando Muslera in goal and a midfield engine of Manuel Ugarte and Rodrigo Bentancur, with Federico Valverde doing a bit of everything from the right of a four. Up top, Darwin Nunez is the focal point alongside Federico Vinas. Even missing De Arrascaeta's creativity, Uruguay have far more individual quality than Saudi Arabia, and coach Bielsa's high-intensity pressing should suffocate a Saudi side still settling under a new coach.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Head-to-Head Record

The most relevant meeting is the most recent one: Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, with Luis Suarez scoring the only goal after a goalkeeping error. That result sent Uruguay through and effectively ended Saudi Arabia's tournament. The personnel are almost entirely different now, but the broad picture, Uruguay's quality edging a competitive Saudi side, is the same one the market expects again.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay are about intensity. They will press high, try to win the ball in Saudi Arabia's half, and attack quickly with Nunez running the channels and Valverde surging forward from midfield. That pressing is the defining feature of this team, and against a Saudi side still bedding in tactically under coach Donis, it could force the kind of turnovers that lead to early goals. Uruguay's challenge is more about composure in the final third than creating chances.

Saudi Arabia's path is narrow but not impossible. They need to weather the early press, stay compact through Kanno and Al-Khaibari, and get the ball to Al-Dawsari in space on the counter. If they can frustrate Uruguay and keep it level past the hour, a single moment from Al-Dawsari could change the complexion of the game. But that requires a level of defensive organization that is hard to guarantee from a team this new to its coach.

The defensive injuries for Uruguay are worth watching, if Gimenez or Caceres cannot go, a reshuffled back line gives Saudi Arabia a sliver more hope. At full strength, Uruguay's intensity and quality should be too much.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Odds

Uruguay are clear favorites, with Saudi Arabia a sizable underdog and the draw priced for a game the favorite is expected to control. The lines reflect the talent gap more than any doubt about the result.

Sportsbook Saudi Arabia Draw Uruguay BetMGM +600 +340 -225 DraftKings +700 +350 -225 FanDuel +650 +340 -230 bet365 +650 +333 -225 Kalshi +622 +350 -240

Odds as of June 12 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Darwin Nunez vs Saudi Arabia's Center-Backs

Nunez against Tambakti and Lajami is the matchup that should decide the margin. Nunez's running and physicality stretch a back line, and if Saudi Arabia's center-backs sit too deep, Uruguay's midfield runners pour into the space he creates. If they step up to meet him, his pace in behind is a problem. Tambakti is coming off a minor knock, which only adds to the challenge of handling one of the tournament's more relentless strikers.

Salem Al-Dawsari vs Uruguay's Right Side

Saudi Arabia's best hope of a goal runs through Al-Dawsari on the left, attacking the space behind Valverde and Varela when Uruguay commit forward. He is the one Saudi player capable of producing a moment from nothing, and if the game stays close, he is the reason. Whether Uruguay's right side stays disciplined enough to deny him those transition moments is the subplot worth watching.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Prediction

Uruguay are the better team by a clear margin, and coach Marcelo Bielsa's pressing against a Saudi side still finding its feet under a new coach should be the difference. Uruguay should control the game and create enough to win comfortably, even if the defensive injuries mean it is not a clean sheet. Saudi Arabia will need an Al-Dawsari special to make it interesting, and the expectation is that it does not come.

Score Prediction: Saudi Arabia 0-2 Uruguay

Upcoming Fixtures

Saudi Arabia: June 21 vs Spain, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Uruguay: June 21 vs Cape Verde, Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

For the full Group H tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.