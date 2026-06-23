Scotland vs Brazil Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group C

Kickoff: Wednesday, June 24, 6:00 p.m. ET.

This is the one game on the final Group C matchday with real tension, and the table tells you everything you need to know about how it plays. Brazil sit top on four points and a plus-three goal difference, level with Morocco, and a draw very likely tops the group and sends both through. So Brazil have no reason to chase. Scotland, on three points, need a result to keep their third-place hopes alive, which means coach Steve Clarke's side have to come out and play. This projects as a controlled 2-0 Brazil win rather than a goal-fest, and the card is built around that low-event shape instead of laying a short price on the result.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Scotland vs Brazil Odds

Market Odds Brazil win -250 Draw +425 Scotland win +700 Under 2.5 goals +100 Brazil over 1.5 team goals -180 Matheus Cunha anytime scorer +230 SGP: Brazil to win and under 2.5 goals +215

Scotland vs Brazil Team News

Brazil are through to the knockouts and managing their group position, and the projected XI reflects a side that does not need to empty the tank: Vinicius Junior leads the attack from the left with Matheus Cunha through the middle, Lucas Paqueta in behind, and Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes screening in front of Marquinhos. Raphinha is not in the projected XI following his injury. Scotland have to win or draw to keep their tournament alive, so expect coach Steve Clarke's side to push through Scott McTominay and John McGinn as much as possible.

Scotland vs Brazil Best Bets

Under 2.5 Goals +100

This is the best bet, and the qualification math is the whole reason. Brazil only need a point to top the group, so there is no incentive for them to throw bodies forward and chase goals late. Take the lead, slow it down, see the game out: that is exactly how a 2-0 plays. Scotland will have possession but not much cutting edge against a Brazil back line that has conceded once in two games. Even money on three goals not landing, on a match where both the favorite's intent and the matchup should keep the score down, is the value here.

Matheus Cunha Anytime Goalscorer +230

With Raphinha out of the XI, Matheus Cunha is even more guaranteed for minutes, and at +230 he is a genuine value scorer. He leads the line in a game Brazil should control, and even a measured 2-0 means he gets a couple of clear looks against a Scotland side that has to leave space chasing the result. Plus money on the man through the middle is the better play over laying a short price on a bigger name.

Brazil Over 1.5 Team Goals -180

A 2-0 has Brazil scoring twice, and backing their goal count is cleaner than laying the -250 moneyline for the same outcome. Brazil have too much quality for Scotland across the pitch, and even a managed performance should produce a pair against a side that has to open up. Yes, -180 is short, but it is the most trusted read on the Brazil end of the scoreline.

SGP: Brazil to Win and Under 2.5 Goals +215

This is the bet that pins down the exact read: Brazil win, but the game stays low, which lands on the 2-0 or 1-0 projected from a side managing its way through. Stacking the win with under 2.5 goals pays a far better number than the short moneyline alone, and it prices the controlled-favorite shape rather than a romp.

Scotland vs Brazil Score Prediction

Brazil have a knockout spot secured and the group lead in hand, so a measured performance rather than a statement is the expectation: take the lead, control the tempo and see Scotland off without overextending.

Score Prediction: Scotland 0-2 Brazil

Scotland vs Brazil Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Under 2.5 goals +100 Best bet Matheus Cunha anytime scorer +230 Value scorer Brazil over 1.5 team goals -180 Strong lean SGP: Brazil to win and under 2.5 goals +215 Value

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