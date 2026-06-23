Scotland vs Brazil Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C

This is the game of the day, and a familiar one. Scotland must beat Brazil to advance from Group C, sitting on three points and needing a result against the most successful nation in World Cup history. Brazil, on four points, are all but through and chasing top spot, and they have never lost to Scotland, winning their last three World Cup meetings. The Scots have to break a long, painful pattern at exactly the wrong opponent, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Brazil are without the injured Raphinha and list Neymar as questionable, but the side is still loaded, with the young winger Rayan coming into an attack led by Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha and Lucas Paqueta. Scotland, roared on by a huge traveling support in Miami, will throw everything at it behind Scott McTominay and John McGinn. It is do-or-die for Scotland against a Brazil team with history firmly on its side.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Group C clash in Miami.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Scotland vs Brazil Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Brazil vs Scotland Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Scotland line up in a 4-3-3 under coach Steve Clarke, with Che Adams leading the line, Ben Gannon Doak and John McGinn wide and Scott McTominay driving midfield. Brazil set up in a 4-2-3-1 as well under manager Carlo Ancelotti, with Matheus Cunha up top and Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta and the young Rayan in support. Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes anchor midfield. Brazil are without Raphinha, who is out, and list Neymar as questionable although he returned to full team training, while Scotland have Kieran Tierney questionable, none of the three are in the projected XIs.

Scotland predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Angus Gunn (GK); Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Andrew Robertson (DEF); Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Scott McTominay (MID); Ben Gannon Doak, Che Adams, John McGinn (FW).

Brazil predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos (DEF); Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes (DM); Rayan, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior (AM); Matheus Cunha (FW).

Scotland Lineup Notes

Kieran Tierney is listed as questionable on the World Cup injury table, though he is not in the projected XI. Coach Steve Clarke otherwise sends out an attack-minded side, with Ben Gannon Doak and John McGinn either side of Che Adams and Scott McTominay charging forward from midfield, because only a win will do. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Scotland have to be brave, and coach Clarke will lean on the runs of McTominay, the energy of McGinn and the spark of the young Doak to trouble Brazil. Captain Robertson drives forward from left-back, and set pieces will be a key avenue. The danger is the space a committed Scotland leaves for Brazil's forwards, but they have no choice other than to go for it.

Brazil Lineup Notes

Brazil are missing Raphinha, who is ruled out on the World Cup injury table, and Neymar is listed as questionable although he resumed team training. With qualification close, manager Carlo Ancelotti hands the young winger Rayan a start in an attack led by Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha and Lucas Paqueta, with Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes anchoring midfield. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Even without Raphinha, Brazil are formidable, with Vinicius Junior the standout threat and Cunha and Paqueta offering quality in the final third. Ancelotti's side can control the game through Casemiro and Guimaraes and pick Scotland apart if the Scots over-commit. Brazil will want to win to secure top spot, so this is not a side likely to coast.

Scotland vs Brazil Head-to-Head Record

These teams know each other well. They have met ten times overall, including four times at the World Cup, all in the group stage. After a 0-0 draw in 1974, Brazil won the next three: 4-1 in 1982, 1-0 in 1990, and 2-1 in the opening match of 1998. Their most recent meeting was a 2-0 Brazil friendly win in 2011, and Brazil have never lost to Scotland. History could hardly be more one-sided, which is exactly the wall Scotland have to break down.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Scotland have to attack, pushing Robertson and the wide forwards high and loading the box for Adams and the late runs of McTominay and Ferguson. Coach Clarke's side is well organized and dangerous from set pieces, and a fast start in front of their support is the plan. But chasing a win against Brazil is fraught, because the space left behind is precisely where Vinicius Junior and the Brazilian forwards thrive.

Brazil will be comfortable in possession, using Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes to control midfield and the movement of Vinicius, Cunha and Paqueta to stretch and break Scotland down. Ancelotti's side can soak up pressure and counter with devastating pace, and against a Scotland team that must commit numbers forward, the transition opportunities should be plentiful. Brazil's quality on the break is the likeliest source of goals.

Brazil get the edge. Scotland will be brave and the atmosphere will lift them, and they may well score, but Brazil's quality, their counter-attacking threat and the weight of an unbeaten record against the Scots point one way. Scotland need a near-perfect night; Brazil need only to be themselves.

Scotland vs Brazil Odds

Brazil are clear favorites, with Scotland a sizable underdog and the draw, which would eliminate Scotland, priced accordingly. Given Scotland must chase the game, the over and a Brazil win are the angles the market will lean on.

Sportsbook Scotland Draw Brazil BetMGM +700 +400 -275 DraftKings +650 +425 -255 FanDuel +650 +420 -270 bet365 +700 +400 -275 Kalshi +682 +424 -276

Odds as of June 22 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Vinicius Junior vs Scotland's Right Side

Brazil's most dangerous weapon is Vinicius Junior attacking the space behind Scotland's advancing full-backs. With Scotland forced to commit forward, Aaron Hickey and the right side will be exposed to his pace and dribbling in transition, and stopping him from running at that channel is close to impossible for ninety minutes. He is the likeliest matchwinner.

Scott McTominay vs Brazil's Midfield

Scotland's best hope of imposing themselves is Scott McTominay's runs from midfield and his threat in the box. Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes will try to screen those bursts, but if McTominay can arrive late and Scotland get set pieces into a dangerous area, that is a genuine route to the goal they need. His duel in midfield will shape whether Scotland can compete.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Scotland

Brazil

Scotland vs Brazil Prediction

Scotland will be brave, the support will be huge, and they may grab a goal, but everything points to Brazil. Their quality, their counter-attacking threat through Vinicius Junior, and an unbeaten head-to-head record against Scotland are a lot to overcome in a single night. Brazil should win, with Scotland landing a blow but falling short of the result they need.

Score Prediction: Scotland 1-2 Brazil

Upcoming Fixtures

Group C concludes after this match. Scotland must win to advance; Brazil are chasing top spot.

For the full Group C tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.