Scotland vs Morocco Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C

Here is a sentence few expected to write: Scotland top Group C. Steve Clarke's side ground out a 1-0 win over Haiti while Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Brazil, leaving Scotland alone at the summit with three points. Now they face the group's most talented side in a game that could put them on the brink of a first-ever knockout-stage appearance.

Morocco are favorites despite sitting a point back, and for good reason: they more than matched Brazil and carry far more attacking quality than Scotland. But the Scots have shown they can defend and dig out results, and a draw here would suit them just fine. This is a fascinating clash of styles with real stakes for both.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group C clash in Foxborough.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 19 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (Massachusetts)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Scotland vs Morocco Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Morocco vs Scotland Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Scotland predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Angus Gunn (GK); Andrew Robertson, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey (DEF); John McGinn, Lewis Ferguson, Scott McTominay, Ben Gannon Doak (MID); Che Adams, Lawrence Shankland (FW).

Morocco predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Bono (GK); Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Achraf Hakimi (DEF); Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Azzedine Ounahi (MID); Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari, Brahim Diaz (FW).

Scotland Lineup Notes

No Scotland players appear on the World Cup injury table after their 1-0 win over Haiti. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Steve Clarke is expected to keep the disciplined 4-4-2 that earned a clean sheet against Haiti, with Angus Gunn in goal and captain Andrew Robertson at left-back. Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson provide the engine in midfield, and Che Adams pairs with Lawrence Shankland up top. Scotland's strength is organization and work rate rather than flair, and against a more talented Morocco they will likely sit deeper and look to McTominay's runs and set pieces for their threat. The young Ben Gannon Doak gives them a spark out wide.

Morocco Lineup Notes

No Morocco players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 1-1 draw with Brazil, in which Ismael Saibari scored. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Walid Regragui is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 with Bono in goal and Achraf Hakimi, the star, driving forward from right-back. The midfield trio of Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui and Azzedine Ounahi gives Morocco control, and the front three of Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz carries genuine creativity and finishing. Morocco were excellent in patches against Brazil, and against a Scotland side that will invite pressure, they will dominate the ball and probe for openings. Breaking down a deep block is the test.

Scotland vs Morocco Head-to-Head Record

These nations have rarely met and have no competitive history of note. With Scotland defending a surprise position at the top of the group and Morocco looking to assert their quality, the lack of head-to-head history is a footnote to a game defined by the contrast in styles.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is organization against quality. Morocco will dominate possession, work the ball to Hakimi and the front three, and try to pull Scotland's banks of four out of shape. Regragui's side has the creativity to break down a deep block, and Hakimi's overlapping runs are a constant threat down the right. The challenge is patience and precision against a team that will concede the ball willingly and defend its box.

Scotland's plan is clear: stay compact, limit the central spaces for Ounahi and the Moroccan attackers, and make the game a grind. Clarke's side will look to McTominay's late runs, Robertson's deliveries, and set pieces for their goals, and they will be content to frustrate Morocco and take a point if it comes to that. The risk is that if Morocco score first, Scotland have to come out, which plays into Moroccan hands.

I make Morocco favorites because the talent gap is real and they should eventually break Scotland down. But Scotland have shown they can defend and grind, and a low-scoring game or a draw is very much in play. The first goal is everything: if Scotland keep it level into the final 20 minutes, the pressure shifts to the favorites.

Scotland vs Morocco Odds

Morocco are favorites despite trailing Scotland in the table, a reflection of their superior quality and strong showing against Brazil. The draw is short, fitting a game Scotland will be happy to keep tight.

Sportsbook Scotland Draw Morocco BetMGM +400 +240 -135 DraftKings +400 +265 -130 FanDuel +420 +260 -140 bet365 +400 +270 -138 Kalshi +396 +265 -143

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) as of June 14 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Achraf Hakimi vs Scotland's Left Side

Hakimi is Morocco's most dangerous outlet, and his runs down the right will test Scotland's Andrew Robertson and the left side of their defense all night. If Hakimi gets in behind and delivers from the byline, Morocco will create chances. Scotland's discipline in tracking him, without leaving Robertson stranded, is central to keeping the game tight.

Scott McTominay vs Morocco's Midfield

Scotland's threat going forward leans heavily on McTominay's late arrivals into the box and his ability to break lines. Against Morocco's three-man midfield, he has to pick his moments to push forward without leaving Scotland exposed. If McTominay can get on the end of a McGinn cross or a set piece, he is Scotland's likeliest source of a goal against the run of play.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Scotland

Morocco

Scotland vs Morocco Prediction

Morocco are the better side and should control the game, but Scotland have shown they can defend and grind out results, and they will make this a battle. I expect Morocco to dominate possession and create the better chances, but Scotland's organization and set-piece threat keep them in it. I will land on a draw, with Morocco favored to nick it but Scotland good enough to frustrate them.

Score Prediction: Scotland 1-1 Morocco

Upcoming Fixtures

Scotland: June 25 vs Brazil, Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Morocco: June 25 vs Haiti, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

For the full Group C tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.