South Africa vs Canada Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Sunday, June 28, 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Round of 32 opens with a Canada side that won its group against a South Africa team that fought hard to escape the group stage. The market frames this in a way that fits the matchup: Canada are favored at a modest -125 in a game with a low total, which tells you it projects as a tight, low-event knockout rather than a comfortable favorite romp. This projects as a 1-0 or 2-0 Canada win, so the card is built around the shutout and a narrow margin rather than laying a price that assumes a blowout.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

South Africa vs Canada Odds

Market Odds Canada win (90 min) -125 Draw (90 min) +270 South Africa win (90 min) +460 Canada to keep a clean sheet (South Africa under 0.5 team goals) +114 Canada -1.5 +210 Canada over 1.5 team goals -104 Jonathan David anytime scorer +190 Under 2.5 goals -148 SGP: Canada to win to nil +165

South Africa vs Canada Team News

The projected lineups are posted, and they fit the read. Canada go with two strikers, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, which signals an intent to win this in regulation rather than sit and manage it. South Africa counter with Evidence Makgopa up top behind Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko and Relebohile Mofokeng, a front line that has looked dangerous on the break but has struggled to break teams down in settled possession.

That is the crux: South Africa are a low-talent attack that leans on the counter, while Canada play with real shot volume when on top. The one wobble for Canada has been at the back, where their group-stage loss came off individual errors rather than being outplayed. So the question is less whether South Africa can create and more whether Canada avoid the self-inflicted mistakes that have cost them. Confirm the XIs hold and check late fitness news before kickoff, since a knockout tie can turn on one rotation or absence.

South Africa vs Canada Best Bets

Canada to Keep a Clean Sheet (South Africa Under 0.5 Team Goals) +114

This is the best bet, and it is the cleanest way to back the projected game. Whether Canada win 1-0 or 2-0, the constant is South Africa not scoring, and at +114 you get plus money on the shutout. South Africa are the more limited side going forward and rely on the counter to threaten, exactly the kind of attack a disciplined side keeps quiet. The one risk worth naming is Canada themselves: they have been prone to errors at the back, so the path to a South Africa goal is a Canadian mistake more than South Africa building something. Canada cleaning that up against a limited attack is the more trusted read, and at plus money the clean sheet is still the play that cashes on both versions of the projection.

Canada -1.5 +210

For anyone leaning toward the 2-0, Canada -1.5 at +210 is the value play. It pays nearly two to one on Canada winning by a clear two goals, which is the upper end of the projection here. It is the higher-variance bet on the card since a 1-0 does not cash it, but at plus money it is worth a smaller stake alongside the clean sheet, and it stacks naturally with backing Canada to score twice.

Canada Over 1.5 Team Goals -104

The 2-0 also has Canada scoring twice, and at even money this is plus value on their goal count. Canada carry the better attack in this tie and should manufacture enough against a South Africa side that has to sit deep and protect the game. It is the gentler way to play the same upside as the handicap, and it pairs with the clean sheet to build toward the exact 2-0 outcome projected here.

Jonathan David Anytime Goalscorer +190

With the lineup posted and Jonathan David confirmed up top alongside Cyle Larin, he is the value scorer on the card at +190. He is Canada's most reliable finisher and the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0, and plus money on the striker in a game Canada should control is a cleaner play than laying their moneyline. If Canada win this the way this card projects, David is the name most likely to be on the scoresheet.

Under 2.5 Goals -148

Both projected scorelines, the 1-0 and the 2-0, land under this number, and the market's low total backs the read. Two sides that know one mistake ends their tournament tend to play a cautious, low-event knockout, and that is the shape expected here. The price is short, but it is the most trusted read on the card, and it is the safest single way to back a low-scoring game.

South Africa vs Canada Score Prediction

Canada are the better side but face a South Africa team set up to make this tight, so a controlled, low-scoring win built on a clean sheet rather than a blowout is the expectation.

Score Prediction: South Africa 0-2 Canada

South Africa vs Canada Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Canada clean sheet (South Africa under 0.5 team goals) +114 Best bet Canada -1.5 +210 Value Canada over 1.5 team goals -104 Strong lean Jonathan David anytime scorer +190 Value scorer Under 2.5 goals -148 Lean

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