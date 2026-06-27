South Africa vs Canada Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Two nations chasing history meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. This is the first World Cup knockout match either South Africa or Canada has ever played, so whoever wins breaks new ground. South Africa arrive on a high after stunning South Korea to escape Group A, while Canada come through Group B but missed the chance to host this tie at home after a final-day loss to Switzerland.

The market makes Canada the favorite, and that makes sense: Jonathan David and Cyle Larin give them a proven edge in front of goal, and Stephen Eustaquio runs their midfield. But Canada are sweating on Alphonso Davies, who is still unlikely to feature, and South Africa are fearless and full of running. This has the makings of a tight, tense knockout that could go either way, and after ninety minutes there is extra time and penalties waiting if it stays level.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Round of 32 tie in Los Angeles.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles), California

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

South Africa vs Canada Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Canada vs South Africa Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: South Africa are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under coach Hugo Broos, with Evidence Makgopa up top and Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Thapelo Maseko in support, Teboho Mokoena back from suspension to anchor midfield. Canada set up in a 4-4-2 under manager Jesse Marsch, with Jonathan David and Cyle Larin up top and Stephen Eustaquio running midfield. South Africa are without the suspended Themba Zwane, while Canada list Alphonso Davies and Alfie Jones as doubtful and not in the projected XI, with Ismael Kone ruled out for the rest of the competition.

South Africa predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ronwen Hayden Williams (GK); Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba (DEF); Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena (DM); Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis (AM); Evidence Makgopa (FW).

Canada predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Richie Laryea (DEF); Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustaquio, Nathan Saliba, Ali Ahmed (MID); Jonathan David, Cyle Larin (FW).

South Africa Lineup Notes

South Africa are without the suspended Themba Zwane on the World Cup injury table, but they get a major boost with Teboho Mokoena back from his own suspension to anchor midfield. Coach Hugo Broos leans on the pace of Maseko and Appollis around Evidence Makgopa, with Relebohile Mofokeng providing the spark. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

The win over South Korea showed South Africa are organized, brave and dangerous on the break, and having Mokoena available again strengthens their spine. The flip side is that they have struggled to break down deep defenses, leaning on long-range shots, so they will be happy to sit off and hit Canada in transition rather than force the game. Their energy and pace could trouble a side that has to come at them.

Canada Lineup Notes

Canada have a worry over Alphonso Davies, who is listed as questionable on the World Cup injury table and is not in the projected XI, while Ismael Kone is ruled out and Alfie Jones is also doubtful. Manager Jesse Marsch still has Jonathan David and Cyle Larin up top and Stephen Eustaquio, back from his own knock, pulling the strings. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Davies has been out all tournament, but it is still a massive absence given his importance to the team in recent years. Even so, the David-Larin pairing gives them a cutting edge South Africa will have to respect, and Eustaquio's control is central to how they break the Africans down.

South Africa vs Canada Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met only once, a November 2007 friendly that South Africa won 2-0. There is no competitive history between them and no previous World Cup meeting, fitting for two nations each playing a World Cup knockout match for the first time. The record offers little for the present, with form and the occasion mattering far more.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

South Africa will look to stay compact, soak up Canada's pressure and break quickly through the pace of Maseko and Appollis, with Mokoena and Mbatha screening the back four. Coach Broos has built a side that defends well as a unit and counters with intent, and the runs in behind for Makgopa could trouble a Canada defense missing some regulars.

Canada will see more of the ball and look to get David and Larin service, with Eustaquio dictating and Buchanan and Ali Ahmed providing width. Without Davies, the creative burden grows, and manager Marsch's side will need to be patient against a disciplined block while guarding against the counter. Their soft spot is at the back, where individual errors cost them against Switzerland, and that is exactly the kind of opening South Africa's counter is built to punish. Whoever wins the midfield battle between Eustaquio and South Africa's pivot likely controls the tie.

Canada get the edge, narrowly. The David-Larin axis is the best attacking pairing on the pitch and Eustaquio gives them control, but the Davies doubt and South Africa's fearlessness make this closer than a one-sided knockout. Canada's quality should edge it, though it going the distance would not be a surprise.

South Africa vs Canada Odds

Canada are favorites, with South Africa a live underdog and the draw, which after ninety minutes would send the tie to extra time, priced accordingly. Given South Africa's counter-attacking threat and Canada's questions in attack without Davies, a tight, low-scoring game is the angle the market leans on.

Sportsbook South Africa Draw Canada BetMGM +400 +260 -145 DraftKings +450 +270 -140 FanDuel +470 +260 -145 bet365 +425 +260 -143 Kalshi +424 +265 -148

Odds as of June 26 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Jonathan David vs South Africa's Center-Backs

Canada's clearest route to goal is Jonathan David's movement against Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon. His finishing and clever runs are exactly what is needed to break down a disciplined block, and with the Davies doubt, Canada may lean on him even more. If South Africa cannot keep him quiet, he is the most likely matchwinner.

Oswin Appollis vs Canada's Right Side

South Africa's best hope of a goal is springing Oswin Appollis in transition at Canada's full-backs. His dribbling and directness give South Africa a genuine outlet on the break, and with Canada committing forward as favorites, the space for Appollis to attack should be there. He is the man most likely to spark an upset.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

South Africa

Canada

South Africa vs Canada Prediction

This has the feel of a tight, nervy knockout between two teams in unfamiliar territory. Canada have the better attacking pairing in David and Larin and the midfield control of Eustaquio, and even without Davies their quality should edge it. South Africa's pace and fearlessness will make it uncomfortable, and a draw that forces extra time is well within range, but Canada should find a way through.

Score Prediction: South Africa 0-2 Canada

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16, the loser is out. If level after 90 minutes, the tie goes to extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout.

For more World Cup coverage, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.