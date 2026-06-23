South Africa vs South Korea Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group A

The Group A finale is a knockout in all but name for both. South Korea sit on three points and a win or draw should be enough to advance, while South Africa, on one point, must win and hope results elsewhere fall their way. With Mexico already through as group winners, this is effectively a play-in for the runner-up and best-third places at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

South Korea carry the bigger names, led by Son Heung-Min, and control their own fate. South Africa get a boost with Sphephelo Sithole back from suspension, and they will throw everything at a result they have to have. It is the kind of high-stakes, win-or-go-home atmosphere that makes a late-night Monterrey clash worth watching.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Group A clash in Monterrey.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Monterrey

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

South Africa vs South Korea Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups South Korea vs South Africa Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: South Africa line up in a 4-3-3 under coach Hugo Broos, with Sphephelo Sithole back from suspension in midfield and Evidence Makgopa leading the line between Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis. South Korea set up in a 3-4-2-1 under manager Hong Myung-bo, built around Son Heung-Min up top with Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-Sung supporting and Kim Min-Jae marshaling the back three. South Africa are without Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane, both suspended, while South Korea have a clean bill of health.

South Africa predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Hayden Williams (GK); Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba (DEF); Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole (MID); Thapelo Maseko, Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis (FW).

South Korea predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Kim Seung-gyu (GK); Lee Gi-Hyuk, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Han-Beom (DEF); Seol Young-Woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-Ho, Kim Moon-Hwan (MID); Lee Jae-Sung, Lee Kang-in (AM); Son Heung-Min (FW).

South Africa Lineup Notes

South Africa are missing Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane, both suspended, a real blow to their midfield in a must-win game. Sphephelo Sithole is available and starts, with Evidence Makgopa leading the line and Oswin Appollis the creative spark out wide. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Hugo Broos has to find a balance between the attacking ambition a must-win game demands and the discipline to avoid being countered by Son Heung-Min. Williams is a reliable presence in goal, and the pace of Maseko and Appollis gives South Africa a threat, but they will need to be more clinical than they have been to get the win they require.

South Korea Lineup Notes

No South Korea players appear on the World Cup injury table. Son Heung-Min leads the line with Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-Sung just behind, and Kim Min-Jae anchors the back three. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Hong Myung-bo is expected to keep the 3-4-2-1 that has served Korea well, knowing a point likely sees them through. The team is built around its attacking talent, with Son and Lee carrying the creativity and finishing, and Hwang anchoring midfield. Korea can play with a measure of control here, picking their moments rather than chasing the game.

South Africa vs South Korea Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met three times, most recently a 2-1 South Korea win in a 2016 friendly. The history is limited and competitive, which fits a meeting between two sides whose fates will be decided more by this night's stakes than by anything that came before.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

South Africa have to attack, pushing their full-backs forward and getting Maseko and Appollis at the Korean back three, with Makgopa as the focal point. Coach Broos will want his side to be brave, but the risk is obvious: commit too many forward and Korea's quick transitions, with Son and Lee, will punish them. Taking their chances when they come is everything for a team that must win.

South Korea will be comfortable ceding some possession and springing forward through Son and Lee, content in the knowledge that a draw probably suffices. Manager Hong's side defends in a compact block and trusts its attackers to make the difference, and against a South Africa team that has to open up, the space for the counter should be there. Game management is the watchword for Korea.

South Korea get the edge. They have the better individual quality, they control their own destiny, and South Africa's need to win plays into Korea's counter-attacking hands. South Africa can make it competitive, but Son and company should have enough.

South Africa vs South Korea Odds

South Korea are favorites given their quality and the fact a draw likely sends them through, with South Africa a live underdog forced to chase the game. The draw is in play, but South Africa's must-win situation could open it up.

Sportsbook South Africa Draw South Korea BetMGM +450 +275 -160 DraftKings +450 +300 -155 FanDuel +470 +280 -155 bet365 +475 +290 -167 Kalshi +454 +295 -161

Odds as June 22 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Son Heung-Min vs South Africa's Defense

South Korea's threat runs through Son Heung-Min, especially in transition against a South Africa side that has to commit numbers forward. Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon will have to manage his movement and pace, because the spaces South Africa leave chasing the game are exactly where Son does his damage. Containing him is the central defensive task.

Oswin Appollis vs South Korea's Wing-Backs

South Africa's creativity leans on Oswin Appollis getting at the Korean wing-backs and supplying Makgopa. If he can isolate his man and deliver, South Africa have a route to the goals they need. How Korea's back three and wing-backs handle him will shape whether South Africa can turn their possession into clear chances.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

South Africa

South Korea

South Africa vs South Korea Prediction

South Africa will come out swinging because they have to, and the early exchanges could be lively, but South Korea's quality and their counter-attacking threat through Son should ultimately tell. A draw would likely suit Korea and end South Africa's run, but Korea nicking the win as South Africa push and get caught is the more likely lean. A South Korea win, with South Africa making them work.

Score Prediction: South Africa 1-2 South Korea

Upcoming Fixtures

Group A concludes after this match. South Korea need a point to be confident of advancing; South Africa must win and hope.

For the full Group A tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.