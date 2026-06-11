Best bets, picks and odds for South Korea vs Czechia at the 2026 World Cup. Find out where the value is for Thursday night's Group A clash at Estadio Akron.

South Korea vs Czechia Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group A

Kickoff: Thursday, June 11, 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, Estadio Akron, Guadalajara.

South Korea vs Czechia odds show one of the tightest matches on the opening World Cup slate, but my best bets are built around goals. The market is pricing this like a cagey, low-event match, with under 2.5 goals favored at -141 and over 2.5 goals available at +130. I think that creates value on both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and two anytime goalscorer prices.

When I look at this game I see two defenses I don't trust and the best players on the pitch on the attacking end. Getting plus money on goals in that spot is exactly the kind of number I want.

Shop the best lines on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet anything tied to dead balls.

South Korea vs Czechia Odds

Market Odds South Korea win +175 Draw +220 Czechia win +190 Over 2.5 goals +130 Under 2.5 goals -141 Both teams to score -104 Son Heung-Min anytime scorer +240 Patrik Schick anytime scorer +235

South Korea vs Czechia Team News

On the fringes, Bae Jun-Ho (ankle) is flagged as unlikely to feature in that game but wasn't in line to start anyway. Lee Tae-Seok (calf) is managing an issue but returned to team training and should be able to start this game. On the Czechia side, Jan Kuchta (ankle) is a doubt as a Czechia bench option. Confirm the XIs the moment they drop with RotoWire's predicted World Cup lineups and injury table, and recheck closer to kickoff.

South Korea vs Czechia Best Bets

Both Teams to Score - Yes -104

I don't trust either of these back lines to keep it clean. Czechia reached the World Cup by surviving two penalty shootouts, not by shutting teams out, and South Korea's three-back system has been pulled apart whenever the press doesn't fire, as Austria showed in March. Neither defense is the strength of its team.

The attacking talent is. Korea will get Son Heung-Min and Lee Kang-in into the channels against wing-backs who leave space in behind, and Czechia carry a real threat every time the ball is dead, with eight set-piece goals in qualifying, more than any European side, and headers winning both playoff ties. I think each team finds a way through, and both to score is the cleanest expression of that read.

South Korea vs Czechia Over 2.5 Goals +130

This is the same idea with a better number. The market has under 2.5 priced at -141, which means the books expect this to stay tight. I get why, since these are two defensive-minded sides in an opener that feels low-stakes, but I don't buy it. If both teams score, and I think they will, you're already halfway to cashing this and only need one of them to find a second.

At +130 I'm getting paid to take the side the public will avoid. That's the bet I want over laying -141 on a quiet game that I don't think stays quiet.

Son Heung-Min Anytime Goalscorer +240

South Korea's route to goal runs through Son. He's the penalty taker, set-piece threat and the one player here who can manufacture a chance out of nothing, and in what is almost certainly his final World Cup, he'll be the focal point of everything they do going forward.

Here's the part I like: +240 is a generous price for a player of his quality to score in a game his team is favored to win (barely). That number exists because the market doesn't trust South Korea to create, not because it doubts Son. Against a Czechia defense this shaky, I'll happily take the inflated price on the best player on the field finding one.

Patrik Schick Anytime Goalscorer +235

Czechia's plan starts and ends with getting Schick the ball in the box. He has 25 international goals and is the most reliable finisher in this group after Son, and a big chunk of his supply comes from exactly the set pieces South Korea have struggled to defend. Kim Min-Jae is a real obstacle, but Korea's wing-backs leave gaps and Schick only needs one chance.

At +235 he pairs perfectly with the rest of the card. For more juice on the same idea, Ladislav Krejci has scored headers in each of Czechia's last two competitive matches and is a live anytime price from corners. Schick is the safer version.

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South Korea vs Czechia Score Prediction

Two defenses I don't trust, attackers who can punish them, and a market leaning so hard into the under that it's handing me plus money on goals. I'll take both teams scoring in a game that gets to three, with Korea edging it late.

Score Prediction: South Korea 2-1 Czechia

South Korea vs Czechia Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Both teams to score - Yes -104 Best bet Over 2.5 goals +130 Strong lean Son Heung-Min anytime scorer +240 Value scorer Patrik Schick anytime scorer +235 Value scorer

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