South Korea vs Czechia Preview: Prediction, Lineups & Odds: 2026 World Cup Group A

South Korea and Czechia open 2026 World Cup Group A on Thursday night at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and I think this match matters more than most of the opening-day slate. The winner controls their own destiny in a group where Mexico are heavy favorites to advance. The loser faces a must-win against South Africa in their second game, which is a very different situation to be in.

South Korea have Son Heung-Min in what is almost certainly his final World Cup and a squad talented enough to go deep if the defensive structure holds. Czechia got here through two consecutive penalty shootouts in five days and have a new manager who has coached exactly two competitive matches. Neither team is a sure thing. That's what makes this interesting.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Group A clash.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, June 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: FOX Sports app, Fubo

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Universo

Universo Streaming: Peacock

South Korea vs Czechia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

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South Korea Lineup Notes

Two South Korea players are flagged on the World Cup injury table heading into Thursday. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for the latest updates closer to kickoff.

Bae Jun-Ho (ankle) is questionable and was expected to miss the June 4 friendly against El Salvador. His availability for the opener is uncertain, but wasn't expected to start if available.

The core of the team is healthy. Son Heung-Min leads the line at 34, coming off an outstanding MLS season with LAFC that included four assists in a single game. Lee Kang-in at PSG is one of the most technically gifted players in this tournament, though he managed limited club minutes in 2025/26 due to injuries. Kim Min-Jae anchors the back three and is one of the better center-backs in Europe.

South Korea's biggest concern is not personnel, it is tactical. In 180 minutes of March football against Ivory Coast and Austria, they scored zero goals from open play. Ivory Coast without their better players, Austria away. If Son and Lee do not create something between them, Korea's path to goal gets narrow quickly.

Czechia Lineup Notes

Jan Kuchta (ankle) is dealing with an injury and could not train with the group on June 3. He was not expected to start regardless, but his availability as a substitute option is unclear. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for updates.

No other Czechia players appear on the World Cup injury table.

Matej Kovar starts in goal and was the hero of both playoff shootouts, saving two penalties against Ireland. Patrik Schick leads the line with 25 international goals and seven in his last 11 starts for the national team. He is the most dangerous pure finisher in Group A after Son. Ladislav Krejci captains from center-back and has scored headers in each of the last two competitive matches. Tomas Soucek as the midfield engine adds a set-piece threat from every dead ball.

South Korea vs Czechia Head-to-Head Record

These teams have only met once. South Korea beat Czech Republic 2-1 in a friendly in June 2016, coming back from a goal down to win. That's the full history. There is nothing to read into from one friendly played a decade ago.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

South Korea under manager Hong Myung-Bo line up in a 3-4-2-1 that looks good in theory and has been inconsistent in practice. The shape creates attacking entries and gives Son and Lee license to drift inside, but the wing-backs are caught high far too often. Austria's 1-0 win in March exposed this. Marcel Sabitzer found space that should have been closed minutes before the end. When the Korea press is on and the ball is moving fast, they are dangerous. When it's not, they look exposed on the counter.

Czechia arrive under coach Miroslav Koubek, who has taken charge for a grand total of two competitive matches. Both were knockout wins by penalty shootout. That tells you more about the squad's character than the manager's tactical system, because Koubek inherited this group days before the playoffs started. What he does know: Czechia score from set pieces. Eight qualifying goals from dead balls, more than any other European nation. Both goals in the Ireland playoff were headers. Both goals in the Denmark playoff were headers. If Krejci, Soucek and Schick are on the pitch and there is a corner or a free kick within range, opposing defenders need to know where those three are at all times.

The altitude at Guadalajara, around 1,560 meters, should favor South Korea who have been training there. Czechia are coming from Dallas. First-half fitness levels could be a genuine factor.

South Korea vs Czechia Odds

Sportsbook South Korea Draw Czechia DraftKings +170 +215 +180 FanDuel +165 +200 +185 Bet365 +162 +210 +170 Hard Rock +170 +220 +175

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Key Matchups

The most straightforward individual battle of the match. Schick is physical, clever in the box and excellent in the air. Kim Min-Jae is one of the best center-backs in Europe. Whether Schick can get on the ball inside the area with enough time and space to hurt Korea will have a significant say in how this ends. Czechia will look to feed him early and often.

Czechia's three-back setup leaves the wing-backs, Vladimir Coufal on the right and David Jurasek on the left, with a lot of ground to cover. If Korea can move the ball quickly and get Son or Lee into space in the channels before the shape is set, they have the quality to create genuine chances. The question is whether Hong's system can build those moments consistently, because in March it largely could not.

Czechia Set Pieces vs South Korea's Aerial Defense

This is where I think the game could genuinely be decided. South Korea's three-back system is organized but not invulnerable in the air. Czechia's corner and free kick delivery, Coufal and Jurasek from wide positions with Krejci and Soucek arriving late, is the most reliable weapon they have. South Korea have been hurt by this type of delivery before. If Czechia earn four or five set pieces in dangerous areas, Kovar keeping it clean at the other end becomes a very realistic outcome.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

South Korea

Czechia

South Korea vs Czechia Prediction

I lean South Korea here, mostly because the talent difference in attack is real and Czechia have a manager who has barely had time to install anything. But I do not feel good about the under. Czechia's set-piece threat is genuine and South Korea have shown they can be opened up. If this stays tight and Czechia earn a few dead balls in the right areas, a 1-1 draw is very much in play. South Korea just about edge it.

Score Prediction: South Korea 1-0 Czechia

Upcoming Fixtures

South Korea: June 18 vs Mexico, Estadio Guadalajara

Czechia: June 18 vs South Africa, Atlanta Stadium

For the full Group A tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group A Preview.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.