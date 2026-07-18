Spain vs Argentina Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Final

Kickoff: Sunday, July 19, 3:00 p.m. ET.

The final gets the matchup it deserves, and the lean is Spain. They are the most complete team in the tournament, and the key detail is temperament: if Spain go ahead, they will not sit back and invite pressure the way England did in their semifinal, they will keep the ball and strangle the game. Argentina lean on Lionel Messi to conjure something, and against a side this good at controlling tempo the openings are unlikely to come freely. This projects as a tight 1-0 or 2-0 Spain win, so the card is built around a Spain victory and Argentina struggling to score rather than a shootout.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Spain vs Argentina Odds

Market Odds Argentina win (90 min) +260 Draw (90 min) +200 Spain win (90 min) +130 Spain to keep a clean sheet (Argentina under 0.5 team goals) +176 Under 2.5 goals -155 Mikel Oyarzabal anytime scorer +200

Spain vs Argentina Team News

Spain project their control build: Rodri and Fabian Ruiz screening in front of the back four, Dani Olmo pulling the strings, and Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal in the front line. No Spain starter is flagged on RotoWire's injury feed. Argentina counter with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez up top, Giuliano Simeone offering legs on the right, and a midfield of Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes and Alexis Mac Allister. Everything Argentina create runs through Messi, and if Spain smother him, the supply dries up. That is the game: Spain keeping the ball and the tempo, Argentina waiting on a moment of Messi magic that may not come against a defense this organized.

Spain vs Argentina Best Bets

Spain to Win (90 Minutes) +130

Spain are the better team and plus money to back them to win the final in regulation is the play. The projection is a controlled 1-0 or 2-0, and at +130 the number rewards siding with the team that dictates games rather than the one hoping for a spark. One caveat worth pricing in: this is a final, so a level 90 minutes goes to extra time, and if coverage for that is wanted, Spain to lift the trophy is the alternative. For the regulation read, the 90-minute win at +130 is where the value sits.

Spain to Keep a Clean Sheet (Argentina Under 0.5 Team Goals) +176

This is the leg that captures the shape of the projected scoreline. A 1-0 or a 2-0 means Argentina do not score, and Spain's structure should keep an Argentina attack that leans almost entirely on Lionel Messi off the board. Paying +176 for a Spain shutout is generous value on a defense that has been the tournament's most disciplined, and it does not ask Spain to run up the score.

Under 2.5 Goals -155

Both projected scorelines land here. Spain will control the ball and pick their moments rather than tear into an open game, and Argentina are not built to trade blows with this side. A patient, low-event final that Spain manage on their terms is exactly the profile of an under, and a 1-0 or 2-0 clears it comfortably.

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer +200

If Spain get the goal or two projected here, Mikel Oyarzabal is the likeliest name on the end of it as their central striker, and +200 is a strong price on the focal point of the attack. Lamine Yamal is the alternative for those who want a wider option from the same front line.

Spain vs Argentina Score Prediction

Spain have the control, the defensive structure and the composure to manage a final on their terms, and Argentina are unlikely to create enough around Lionel Messi to break them down. A tight Spain win, with Argentina kept quiet, is the projection.

Score Prediction: Spain 2-0 Argentina

Spain vs Argentina Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Spain to win (90 minutes) +130 Best bet Spain clean sheet (Argentina under 0.5 team goals) +176 Value Under 2.5 goals -155 Lean Mikel Oyarzabal anytime scorer +200 Value scorer

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