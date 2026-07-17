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Spain vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Final

It is the final the tournament deserved. Spain, the best team in the competition from start to finish, against Argentina, the reigning champions with Lionel Messi chasing one last fairytale at MetLife Stadium. Control and rhythm against experience and a generational talent still capable of deciding a final on his own.

Spain earned this by doing what they do to everyone: passing teams into submission and picking the moment to strike. Argentina got here on know-how, a miserly defense and Messi's ability to produce when it matters, and they will be comfortable making this a tight, low-scoring occasion. The lean is Spain. They are the better, deeper team, and unlike England in the semifinals, there is no sign of them shrinking if they get their noses in front. Take the lead and Spain have the composure to see it out.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Spain vs Argentina Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Argentina vs Spain Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Spain are projected in a 4-3-3 under manager Luis de la Fuente, with Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line, Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena wide, and Rodri, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo in midfield. Notably, Pedri is not in the projected XI, so keep an eye on the confirmed lineup there. Argentina set up in a 4-3-3 under coach Lionel Scaloni, with Lionel Messi central in a front three alongside Julian Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone, and Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, with Rodrigo De Paul out of the projected side. Neither team has a fresh injury concern flagged.

Spain predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon (GK); Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella (DEF); Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo (MID); Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena (FWD).

Argentina predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico (DEF); Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister (MID); Giuliano Simeone, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez (FWD).

Spain Lineup Notes

Spain have no injury concerns flagged, but there is a selection watch: Pedri is not in the projected XI, with Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri in midfield, so confirm the lineup closer to kickoff. The attack runs through Lamine Yamal and the movement of Mikel Oyarzabal, with Dani Olmo linking play between the lines. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Luis de la Fuente has built the tournament's most complete side, one that controls games through the middle and wears opponents down. Rodri sets the tempo, Yamal provides the moments, and Spain rarely give the ball away cheaply. If they get on top in midfield, as they have all tournament, they can dictate a final on their terms.

Argentina Lineup Notes

Argentina are healthy, and the projected side has Lionel Messi central in a front three with Julian Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone, a slightly more attacking look than the semifinal. Rodrigo De Paul is out of the projected XI, so watch the confirmed team news there. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez brings the big-game and shootout pedigree that has decided finals for Argentina before. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Lionel Scaloni's champions do the essentials at an elite level: control the midfield through Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister, defend the box with numbers, and trust Messi to conjure the decisive moment. They are as comfortable as any side in a tight final, and they have the temperament to win it late or from the spot.

Spain vs Argentina Head-to-Head Record

The all-time series is dead even, 14 meetings with six wins each and two draws, though the sides have crossed paths only once at a World Cup. Their most recent meeting was a March 2018 friendly that Spain won 6-1, a result that flattered the gap between them but underlined Spain's ceiling on a good day. There is little between these two historically, which fits a final expected to be decided by fine margins.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Spain will want the ball and will use it to pull Argentina's block around, with Rodri setting the rhythm, Dani Olmo floating between the lines and Lamine Yamal stretching the game wide. If they control the middle third the way they have all tournament, they can suffocate Argentina and pick the moment to strike through Yamal or Mikel Oyarzabal. Patience and possession are the plan, and few do it better.

Argentina will be content to cede possession, stay compact and defend their box, then look to Lionel Messi and the runs of Julian Alvarez to punish Spain on the counter or from a set piece. They have the experience and the goalkeeper to win a tight, nervy final, and Messi only needs one opening. The risk is being pinned back for long stretches and inviting the kind of pressure Spain thrive on.

Spain get the lean. They are the better and deeper team, they control games in a way Argentina will struggle to disrupt over 90-plus minutes, and crucially they have the composure to protect a lead rather than sit back and invite trouble the way England did in the semifinal. Messi makes Argentina dangerous to the final whistle, and a late twist cannot be ruled out, but Spain's quality and control should carry them to the title.

Spain vs Argentina Odds

The market makes Spain the favorite as the tournament's standout team, with Argentina live on Messi and their knockout know-how. A tight, low-scoring final is the expectation. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Spain Draw Argentina BetMGM +130 +200 +240 DraftKings +130 +195 +255 FanDuel +125 +195 +260 bet365 +125 +200 +260 Kalshi +124 +197 +239

Odds as of July 17 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

The final's most watchable duel is Lamine Yamal against Argentina's left back Nicolas Tagliafico. Yamal drifting inside onto his left foot is Spain's biggest source of danger, and how Argentina help Tagliafico contain him could decide the match. Give Yamal room and he wins finals.

Rodri vs Argentina's Midfield

The game runs through whether Rodri can set Spain's tempo against Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister. If Rodri dictates, Spain control the final. If Argentina's midfield can press and disrupt him, they drag Spain into the scrappy, even contest the champions want.

Lionel Messi vs the Spain Defense

Everything for Argentina bends toward Lionel Messi finding a pocket of space. Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri have to manage where he receives without leaving Julian Alvarez room in behind. Smother Messi and Spain are in control, give him a yard in a final and he is still the most likely man on the pitch to settle it.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Spain

Argentina

Spain vs Argentina Prediction

This should be a tight, tense final, and Spain get the lean. They have been the tournament's best and most complete team, they control games through midfield in a way Argentina will find hard to break up, and they have the composure to defend a lead rather than sit back and invite pressure. Lionel Messi means Argentina can never be counted out, and a set piece or a moment of magic could flip it, but Spain's quality and control should prevail.

Score Prediction: Spain 2-0 Argentina

Upcoming Fixtures

This is the 2026 World Cup final, the last match of the tournament, with the winner crowned world champion. The third-place playoff between France and England was played Saturday, July 18.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.