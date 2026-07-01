Spain vs Austria Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Thursday, July 2 at 3:00 PM ET

Spain face Austria in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 on Thursday, July 2 at 3:00 PM ET, and the contrast in form is stark: Spain have not conceded a single goal through three group games, while Austria arrive having shipped three to Algeria in their final group match. That contrast is the foundation of this card. This projects as a controlled Spain win built on defensive solidity at one end and Lamine Yamal's quality at the other, so the card is built around the shutout, the goal total and the best individual matchup on the pitch rather than laying a heavy price on the moneyline.

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Spain vs Austria Odds

Market Odds Spain win (90 min) -300 Draw (90 min) +425 Austria win (90 min) +1000 Spain to win to nil -106 Under 2.5 goals +100 Lamine Yamal anytime scorer +145 Over 8.5 corners -140

Spain vs Austria Team News

Spain project a strong side at SoFi Stadium even with Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino unavailable out wide, with Alex Baena and Lamine Yamal stepping into the attacking roles around Mikel Oyarzabal. The back line of Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi and Pedro Porro has not been breached all tournament. Austria counter with their usual high-pressing identity under manager Ralf Rangnick, leaning on Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic, but that approach has leaked goals as often as it has created them. No major injury is flagged for either side beyond Spain's wide absences, but confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Spain vs Austria Best Bets

Spain to Win to Nil -106

This is the best bet, and it backs the single most consistent trend of the tournament so far: Spain's defense has not conceded in three group games, and nothing about Austria's attack suggests that changes here. Austria have scored against weaker opposition, but they have done it by trading chances rather than controlling games, and Spain are not the kind of side that allows that trade to happen. A clean sheet to go with the win is the cleanest way to back Spain's class over the full 90 minutes, and at close to even money it is a fair price for the most trustworthy read on the card.

Under 2.5 Goals +100

Even with Spain's attacking quality, the matchup points toward a controlled, lower-scoring game rather than an open one. Spain are missing two starting wide options and tend to win games through patient control rather than rapid, high-volume scoring, while Austria's best route to a goal is the counter-press they have shown can be neutralized by a possession-heavy opponent. A 2-0 or 1-0 Spain win both land comfortably under this number, and at plus money the under is a clean way to back a measured, professional performance rather than a rout.

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer +145

With Williams and Pino both out, Yamal becomes the focal point of everything Spain do in the final third, and he has already shown at this level that he does not need much room to be decisive. Austria's right side will be tested directly by his pace and his willingness to cut inside onto his stronger foot, and in a game Spain should dominate territorially, he is the player most likely to find the breakthrough. At +145, plus money on the best individual talent on the pitch is excellent value.

Over 8.5 Corners -140

Spain's style of patient, possession-heavy buildup against a deep or pressing opponent tends to produce a steady volume of corners, since teams that dominate the ball this much eventually win their share of blocked crosses and deflected shots. Austria's high-pressing approach also tends to concede territory in spells when their press is broken, which plays directly into Spain working the ball wide and forcing the issue. The price is short, but it fits the expected shape of this game regardless of the final scoreline.

Spain vs Austria Score Prediction

Spain's defense has not been breached all tournament, and even without two of its top attacking options, the talent gap here is significant enough for a clean sheet and a tight, controlled win.

Score Prediction: Spain 2-0 Austria

Bet Odds Confidence Spain to Win to Nil -106 Best bet Under 2.5 Goals +100 Strong lean Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer +145 Value Over 8.5 Corners -140 Lean

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