Spain vs Austria Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Spain vs Austria picks, odds and best bets for the 2026 World Cup knockout, including Spain win to nil, under 2.5 goals and Lamine Yamal anytime goalscorer predictions.
July 1, 2026
Spain vs Austria Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32
July 1, 2026
World Cup

Spain vs Austria Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Thursday, July 2 at 3:00 PM ET

Spain face Austria in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 on Thursday, July 2 at 3:00 PM ET, and the contrast in form is stark: Spain have not conceded a single goal through three group games, while Austria arrive having shipped three to Algeria in their final group match. That contrast is the foundation of this card. This projects as a controlled Spain win built on defensive solidity at one end and Lamine Yamal's quality at the other, so the card is built around the shutout, the goal total and the best individual matchup on the pitch rather than laying a heavy price on the moneyline.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Spain vs Austria Odds

MarketOdds
Spain win (90 min)-300
Draw (90 min)+425
Austria win (90 min)+1000
Spain to win to nil-106
Under 2.5 goals+100
Lamine Yamal anytime scorer+145
Over 8.5 corners-140

Spain vs Austria Team News

Spain project a strong side at SoFi Stadium even with Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino unavailable out wide, with Alex Baena and Lamine Yamal stepping into the attacking roles around Mikel Oyarzabal. The back line of Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi and Pedro Porro has not been breached all tournament. Austria counter with their usual high-pressing identity under manager Ralf Rangnick, leaning on Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic, but that approach has leaked goals as often as it has created them. No major injury is flagged for either side beyond Spain's wide absences, but confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Spain vs Austria Best Bets

Spain to Win to Nil -106

This is the best bet, and it backs the single most consistent trend of the tournament so far: Spain's defense has not conceded in three group games, and nothing about Austria's attack suggests that changes here. Austria have scored against weaker opposition, but they have done it by trading chances rather than controlling games, and Spain are not the kind of side that allows that trade to happen. A clean sheet to go with the win is the cleanest way to back Spain's class over the full 90 minutes, and at close to even money it is a fair price for the most trustworthy read on the card.

Under 2.5 Goals +100

Even with Spain's attacking quality, the matchup points toward a controlled, lower-scoring game rather than an open one. Spain are missing two starting wide options and tend to win games through patient control rather than rapid, high-volume scoring, while Austria's best route to a goal is the counter-press they have shown can be neutralized by a possession-heavy opponent. A 2-0 or 1-0 Spain win both land comfortably under this number, and at plus money the under is a clean way to back a measured, professional performance rather than a rout.

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer +145

With Williams and Pino both out, Yamal becomes the focal point of everything Spain do in the final third, and he has already shown at this level that he does not need much room to be decisive. Austria's right side will be tested directly by his pace and his willingness to cut inside onto his stronger foot, and in a game Spain should dominate territorially, he is the player most likely to find the breakthrough. At +145, plus money on the best individual talent on the pitch is excellent value.

Over 8.5 Corners -140

Spain's style of patient, possession-heavy buildup against a deep or pressing opponent tends to produce a steady volume of corners, since teams that dominate the ball this much eventually win their share of blocked crosses and deflected shots. Austria's high-pressing approach also tends to concede territory in spells when their press is broken, which plays directly into Spain working the ball wide and forcing the issue. The price is short, but it fits the expected shape of this game regardless of the final scoreline.

Spain vs Austria Score Prediction

Spain's defense has not been breached all tournament, and even without two of its top attacking options, the talent gap here is significant enough for a clean sheet and a tight, controlled win.

Score Prediction: Spain 2-0 Austria

BetOddsConfidence
Spain to Win to Nil-106Best bet
Under 2.5 Goals+100Strong lean
Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer+145Value
Over 8.5 Corners-140Lean

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for exclusive betting picks and our daily betting articles. Betting apps vary on their lines, so use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Pierre Courtin
Born with a Marseille scarf around my neck and a deep passion for the beautiful game, I apply my love for soccer to stats and data analysis. When I'm not breaking down matches, you can find me cheering on Olympique Marseille, with a soft spot for Real Madrid, or watching Formula 1 races.
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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