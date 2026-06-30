Spain vs Austria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

A Round of 32 game is rarely lopsided, but Spain against Austria is about as close to a gap in quality as this stage produces. Coach Luis de la Fuente has the reigning European champions humming, unbeaten and unscored upon through three group games, while manager Ralf Rangnick has dragged Austria back to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 on the back of a relentless pressing identity that has been thrilling but leaky. What Rangnick has built deserves respect, but it is unlikely to survive 90 minutes against this version of Spain.

The complication is that Spain's attack is banged up in the one area that usually does the damage. Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both picked up knocks against Uruguay, and neither is expected to start at SoFi Stadium, which leaves coach de la Fuente leaning on Alex Baena and Lamine Yamal to carry the width. That is still an embarrassment of riches by most standards. It is also a real adjustment for a team that wants its wingers running in behind.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Round of 32 clash at SoFi Stadium.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, July 2 at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Spain vs Austria Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Austria vs Spain Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Austria AUT vs Spain ESP Austria Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Spain Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Spain predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon (GK); Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Pedro Porro (DEF); Dani Olmo, Rodri, Pedri (MID); Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal (FWD).

Austria predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager (GK); Phillipp Mwene, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Stefan Posch (DEF); Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald (DM); Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer (AM); Marko Arnautovic (FWD).

Spain Lineup Notes

Spain's attacking depth took a hit late in the Uruguay match. Williams suffered an adductor injury and Pino an acromioclavicular sprain, and while both are considered moderate rather than tournament-ending, neither is in line to start here. Coach de la Fuente has talked up Victor Munoz and Dani Olmo as the players stepping into bigger wide roles, though Munoz himself was already carrying a knock heading into the knockout round, so confirm his fitness before kickoff via RotoWire's injury report and player news.

Even shorthanded out wide, Spain have not allowed a goal across three group games, and Yamal remains the most dangerous attacker on the field regardless of opponent. The bigger question is whether Spain's normally fluid front line looks different without Williams running the left channel, since Baena offers a more interior, combination-based game than the explosive one-on-one threat Williams provides.

Austria Lineup Notes

Austria's injury table is clean heading into the Round of 32, with no new fitness concerns flagged in the injury report or player news following the 3-3 draw with Algeria. That game doubled as both a showcase and a warning sign. Austria scored three against a quality opponent and conceded three doing it, which is the running theme of manager Rangnick's tenure: an aggressive, high-pressing system that creates chances at both ends.

Sasa Kalajdzic is the headline name off the bench after his impact against Algeria, giving manager Rangnick a different look if the starting front line needs a spark. The concern for this matchup specifically is whether Austria's press can survive sustained spells without the ball against a Spain midfield built to play through pressure rather than around it.

Spain vs Austria Head-to-Head Record

These nations have met only once at a World Cup, a 2-1 Austria win at Argentina 1978 that remains one of the great shocks in tournament history. The broader picture favors Spain heavily. Spain have won nine of 16 all-time meetings against four Austria wins and three draws, and the most recent meeting was not particularly close, a 5-1 Spain win in Vienna back in November 2009. There is no recent head-to-head form to lean on given how long it has been since these two have played.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Coach de la Fuente's Spain wants the ball and wants it in central areas, with Rodri dictating tempo and Pedri and Olmo rotating into pockets between the lines. The absence of Williams takes away one obvious release valve in transition, but Spain's identity was never built around counterattacking speed in the first place, and Yamal alone is enough of a one-on-one weapon to stretch most back fours.

Manager Rangnick's Austria presses high and presses often, which has produced goals against Jordan and Algeria but also conceded freely against a back line that gets exposed in transition once the press is broken. The issue against Spain specifically is that breaking a high press requires exactly the kind of patient, possession-based buildup that Spain is built to provide, which could turn Austria's biggest strength into a liability over 90 minutes.

There is no obvious version of this game where Austria controls long stretches of possession, and Spain's class is more likely to show up in spurts than as one sustained siege. Manager Rangnick's group has nothing to lose and every reason to make this uncomfortable physically, but Spain's quality should be the deciding factor by the second half.

Spain vs Austria Odds

Spain are heavy favorites, and the questions are about the margin and whether Austria's pressing can keep this competitive rather than the result itself. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Spain Draw Austria BetMGM -300 +400 +875 DraftKings -300 +425 +900 FanDuel -320 +420 +1000 bet365 -300 +426 +750 Kalshi -306 +424 +940

Odds as of June 30 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Spain's Midfield Control vs Austria's Press

Rodri and Pedri have to break Austria's first wave of pressure cleanly to get the ball into dangerous areas, and how well Austria's midfield duo of Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald close passing lanes will determine whether Spain's buildup stays fluid or gets disrupted into turnovers Austria can counter off.

Lamine Yamal vs Austria's Right Side

With Williams sidelined, Yamal becomes an even bigger focal point on the opposite flank, and Philipp Mwene or whoever lines up at left-back for Austria faces a teenager who has already proven capable of deciding World Cup knockout games on his own.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Spain

Austria

Spain vs. Austria Prediction

Spain's defense has not been breached all tournament, and even without two of its top attacking options, the talent gap here is too significant for Austria's press to overcome for a full 90 minutes. Manager Rangnick's side should have its moments and make this look competitive in spells, but Spain's control of the midfield battle should be the difference.

Score Prediction: Spain 2-0 Austria

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to face either Portugal or Croatia in the Round of 16. For the full Round of 32 picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews and visit the RotoWire's World Cup hub for the latest lineups, odds and recaps throughout the knockout rounds.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.