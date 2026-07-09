Spain vs Belgium Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal

Spain have not conceded a single goal in five matches at this World Cup. Their opponents have put up 34 shots on target combined. None have beaten Unai Simon. Belgium come into Friday with Amadou Onana ruled out after scans confirmed a serious knee injury from the United States match, and with Kevin De Bruyne returning from a deliberate rest against the United States that confirmed manager Rudi Garcia knows his most important player needs to be managed through a tournament run. The card for this quarterfinal is not complicated. It is one position on one story: Spain's defensive record does not end on Friday at SoFi Stadium.

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Spain vs Belgium Picks & Odds

Market Odds Spain win (90 min) -154 Draw (90 min) +300 Belgium win (90 min) +480 Under 2.5 goals +102 Spain to win to nil +175 Both teams to score : No +106 Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer +125

Spain vs Belgium Team News

Spain are expected to name the same side that eliminated Portugal, with Alex Baena continuing on the left flank alongside Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal, giving coach De la Fuente a technically sharp front three that has functioned well through the knockout stage. Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo anchor the midfield behind them. Spain's back four of Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Pedro Porro have not been beaten once in five games.

Belgium are without Onana, who is ruled out of the quarterfinal after scans confirmed a serious right knee injury sustained in the 21st minute against the United States. Manager Rudi Garcia called it the "one dark cloud" over the Seattle win. De Bruyne returns to the starting lineup after being rested against the United States, ending a consecutive starting streak as a deliberate fatigue management call ahead of this quarterfinal. Hans Vanaken, who replaced Onana and went on to score against the United States, is the most likely starter alongside Youri Tielemans in the midfield pivot. De Ketelaere leads the line in front of De Bruyne, with Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku providing the width, and Romelu Lukaku available from the bench.

The Onana absence matters for this card specifically because his role was to press high and disrupt the opposition's midfield connections before they could reach Spain's defensive structure. Without him, Belgium's ability to win the ball in the first and second thirds and transition quickly is reduced, which means Spain will have more of the ball and more control of the spaces in front of their defense.

Spain vs Belgium Best Bets

Spain Win to Nil +175

This is the best-priced bet on the card and the one that best captures the single underlying position: Spain's defensive record is too historically strong to ignore at +175. Five clean sheets in five matches. Belgium's best press-trigger midfielder is confirmed out. De Bruyne, for all his brilliance in possession, does not win the ball back, he creates after someone else does. Without Onana doing the defensive midfield work, Belgium's path to creating moments of sustained pressure on Spain's back four is narrower than it has been at any point in this tournament.

Spain have scored one or more goals in four of their five tournament matches and have done it while keeping clean sheets each time. A Belgium side confirmed without Onana and asking De Bruyne to be the creative hub in a game where Spain control the tempo is exactly the kind of opponent coach De la Fuente's defensive structure was built to face. The read here is not just that Belgium do not score. It is that Spain score twice before they get the chance. At +175 for a team with the best defensive record of any side remaining in the tournament, this is where the card earns its return.

Under 2.5 Goals +102

Spain's last two matches have finished 1-0 against Portugal and 3-0 against Austria, and the pattern is consistent: controlled, professional performances where the scoreline reflects Spain's dominance without the game ever becoming an open, end-to-end affair. The 3-0 against Austria is the one that clears this total, but Austria had no answer for Spain's press and were structurally exposed in a way Belgium, with De Bruyne pulling the strings, are not. Belgium's attacking output under pressure from a compact defensive block has been uneven outside the USA game, where defensive errors rather than sustained Belgian pressure created three of the four goals. Against a Spain side that does not give up those errors, De Ketelaere's threat relies on receiving the ball in space rather than capitalizing on goalkeeper mistakes or back-line chaos.

At +102, this is effectively even money on a game projected to be decided by one or two Spanish goals against a Belgium side that will struggle to create the sustained pressure needed to score. Even with De Bruyne returning to the starting lineup, the under is the natural companion to the win to nil read.

Both Teams to Score: No +106

The same argument from a different angle and at a marginally better price. Belgium have scored in every game at this tournament except one, and that is the number that makes "BTTS: No" the most counterintuitive read on the card. The counter is that Belgium's scoring in this tournament has come against Egypt, New Zealand, Senegal and the United States, none of whom operate with Spain's defensive discipline or Rodri's ability to read and eliminate passing lanes before they are available.

Doku's pace on Belgium's left side is the primary route to a chance that threatens to beat Simon, and Spain's management of that matchup, whether through Porro's positioning or Rodri's coverage of the space behind him, will determine whether Belgium create the volume of attempts needed to break the shutout. At +106 for a team that has kept five clean sheets in five games, this is the most efficiently priced bet on the card.

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer +125

Oyarzabal is Spain's first-choice striker and first penalty taker. He missed a clear chance in the opening stages against Portugal that would have settled the game before the 20th minute, which is the kind of miss that often precedes a goal in the same tournament run. He has been involved in two clear penalty-area opportunities in each of Spain's last three matches and his movement in the box to receive Olmo's and Pedri's delivery has been one of the most consistent offensive patterns coach De la Fuente's side has produced.

At +125 as the starting striker for the team on a five-game unbeaten, zero-conceded tournament run that is expected to score and keep a clean sheet, the value is straightforward. Spain have scored in each of their last four games, Oyarzabal leads the line in every one of them and has already found the back of the net four times. Baena's movement on the left creates more diagonal service into the box from the right channel where Oyarzabal times his runs best.

Spain vs Belgium Score Prediction

Spain's defensive record, the confirmed Onana absence and the cohesion of a system that has not been broken all tournament give coach De la Fuente's side the clearest path of any remaining quarterfinal to a controlled performance. Yamal and Baena stretching Belgium's back line across 90 minutes creates the space for Oyarzabal to finish, and without Onana's pressing engine, Belgium will struggle to create the sustained pressure needed to threaten Simon. Spain should win this comfortably.

Score Prediction: Spain 2-0 Belgium

Spain vs Belgium Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Spain to win to nil +175 Best bet Under 2.5 goals +102 Strong lean Both Teams to Score: No +106 Lean Mikel Oyarzabal anytime scorer +125 Value scorer

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