Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Spain vs Belgium Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal

Spain needed a 91st-minute Mikel Merino substitute goal to beat Portugal 1-0 in a match where they created more chances than the scoreline suggests but never looked truly convincing until the final moment. Belgium demolished the United States 4-1 in Seattle in what was arguably the most emphatic win by any team left in the tournament, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice and the overall performance raising real questions about whether this might actually be Belgium's year. Both sides arrive in Los Angeles on Friday carrying the momentum of advancing nations, though the way they got there could not look more different.

The biggest team news heading into Friday is Kevin De Bruyne's return. He was rested entirely from Belgium's starting XI against the United States as a deliberate management decision, and will likely be back for the quarterfinal. On the other side, Belgium loses Amadou Onana, who left Seattle on crutches after suffering an ACL torn. Spain, meanwhile, have Alex Baena expected to continue in the wide role he has filled during the knockout stage, with the lineup that beat Portugal largely intact. The personnel picture makes this one of the most compelling quarterfinals of the tournament.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's quarterfinal clash at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, July 10 at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Spain vs Belgium Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Belgium vs Spain Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Manager Luis De la Fuente is expected to maintain the shape and personnel that eliminated Portugal, with Alex Baena on the left flank in the 4-3-3 that has defined Spain's knockout run. Unai Simon keeps goal behind Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Pedro Porro in defense, Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo in midfield, and Lamine Yamal and Baena flanking Mikel Oyarzabal up front. Ferran Torres and Mikel Merino give Spain a proven impact bench. Confirm the final lineup via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

For Belgium, coach Rudi Garcia will likely restore De Bruyne to the starting lineup after resting him against the United States. With Onana out, the midfield structure changes, and the most likely solution is De Bruyne stepping into a more central creative role with either Nicolas Raskin or Hans Vanaken alongside Youri Tielemans to cover the space Onana provided. Behind them, Thibaut Courtois keeps goal, the same back four of Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper holds, and De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku support De Bruyne in the attacking positions. Romelu Lukaku, who scored as a substitute against the United States, pushes for a starting place given the magnitude of this match. Confirm the final Belgium lineup via the widget and RotoWire's player news.

Spain predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon (GK); Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro (DEF); Pedri, Dani Olmo, Rodri (MID); Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal (FWD).

Belgium predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Maxim De Cuyper (DEF); Hans Vanaken, Youri Tielemans (DM); Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku (AM); Charles De Ketelaere (FWD).

Spain Lineup Notes

Spain still have not conceded a single goal in this tournament across five matches, a record that defines the defensive identity manager De la Fuente has built as much as Yamal's attacking brilliance defines the other end. Rodri's presence in front of the back four has been the single most important factor in that defensive structure, and with Merino now established as a proven match-winning impact option off the bench, Spain carry more depth into Friday than any other remaining team in the bracket. Baena has been a reliable performer in the wide role through the knockout stage and gives manager De la Fuente a technically precise option on the left who combines well in tight spaces. Confirm the final lineup and any late fitness updates via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

Belgium Lineup Notes

Onana suffered a ACL torn and is ruled out for the rest of the competition, and it is a significant blow to Belgium's midfield engine. Vanaken came on at 21 minutes against the United States and scored the third goal, giving coach Garcia a clear indication of who steps into the rotation. Confirm via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

De Bruyne is the story. He was rested strategically against the United States, his consecutive starting run for Belgium ended as a deliberate management decision ahead of this quarterfinal, and he should be fresh and motivated for the biggest game his generation has faced. De Ketelaere's performance against the United States was the best individual output by any player in the knockout stage so far: two goals, one assist, constant movement causing problems that the American defense could not solve. Coach Garcia will not change what is working around him, but the De Bruyne addition turns Belgium's attack from dangerous to genuinely elite.

Lukaku's role is the one tactical question that carries real weight. He scored in the 93rd minute as a substitute against the United States and has been Belgium's super-sub throughout the tournament. Whether coach Garcia starts him over De Ketelaere given the step up in opponent quality is worth monitoring through the pre-match press conference and the widget before kickoff.

Spain vs Belgium Head-to-Head Record

Spain and Belgium have met regularly through European Championship and World Cup qualifying over the years, with Spain holding the historical edge in competitive settings. Their paths through recent major tournaments have not crossed at the knockout stage, and there is no World Cup meeting between the two nations to reference heading into Friday. Spain carry the broader historical advantage, but Belgium's current form and their unbeaten run of 18 matches frames this as a meeting between genuinely equal powers at their respective tournament peaks rather than a comfortable Spanish formality.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager De la Fuente's Spain wants to move the ball quickly through Rodri and Pedri centrally and release the wide forwards in space before Belgium's defensive structure can set. Yamal on the right and Baena on the left give Spain two technically sharp wide options who can combine in tight areas and stretch a defense, and against a Belgium back four without genuine pace at center back, the threat from both flanks is real and consistent.

Coach Garcia's Belgium is built around De Bruyne's ability to see the pass that nobody else sees and find De Ketelaere or Doku in the final third before the opposition's defensive midfield can react. Without Onana providing the press trigger in the high defensive zone, Belgium may sit slightly deeper than they want to, relying on the Tielemans and Vanaken double pivot to do the work Onana was contributing before his injury. That is a defensive downgrade against Spain's midfield, but De Bruyne's presence in the attack more than compensates in the other direction.

Spain's defensive record is the pressure point for Belgium. Getting De Bruyne into positions where he can genuinely threaten Simon and the back four requires breaking a structure that has not been broken by anyone in this tournament, and doing it without Onana's pressing intensity makes Belgium's job harder than it looked in Seattle. Spain's system is built to deny exactly the kind of central creativity De Bruyne provides, and the Rodri matchup is the game within the game.

Spain vs Belgium Odds

Spain are the favorites given their clean defensive record and the cohesion of their system, but Belgium with De Bruyne back and De Ketelaere in the form of his life make this far from a formality. The draw is live given how Spain have tended to win tight games late in this tournament. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Spain Draw Belgium BetMGM -160 +300 +425 DraftKings -155 +290 +425 FanDuel -160 +280 +470 bet365 -154 +290 +425 Kalshi -161 +279 +454

Odds as of July 9 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

De Bruyne's ability to operate in the half-space between Rodri's defensive positioning and Spain's defensive line is the central tactical question of the match. Rodri eliminates more space than almost any midfielder left in the tournament, and if he can shadow De Bruyne without leaving the gaps that Pedri and Olmo need to exploit in the other direction, Spain control this game comfortably. If De Bruyne gets two or three seconds on the ball in central areas, Belgium's attack becomes a different proposition entirely.

Yamal against De Cuyper at left back is Spain's most reliable path to creating danger in wide areas. De Cuyper has been one of Belgium's more exposed defensive performers in this tournament, and Yamal's ability to cut inside onto his stronger foot and deliver in tight spaces is the threat that manager De la Fuente will look to exploit from the first whistle. How coach Garcia deals with that problem, whether he tucks a midfielder into a wider defensive role or asks Tielemans to track Yamal's movement, will define Belgium's defensive shape all afternoon.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Spain

Belgium

Spain vs Belgium Prediction

Spain's defensive record and the return of De Bruyne to a Belgium attack already in good form make this the most evenly matched quarterfinal on the slate. De Bruyne should create chances and De Ketelaere should be involved, but Spain's structure under Rodri has resisted everything thrown at it this tournament, and the wide threat of Yamal and Baena gives manager De la Fuente a consistent route to goals that Belgium will struggle to contain. Spain should edge it, but Belgium will make them earn every moment.

Score Prediction: Spain 2-0 Belgium

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the semifinals to face the winner of France vs Morocco. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.