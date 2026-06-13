Get the latest Spain vs Cape Verde prediction, predicted lineups, team news and match preview for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H clash on June 15.

Spain vs Cape Verde Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H

Spain are the tournament favorites, and they open the 2026 World Cup against a nation of half a million people playing the first World Cup match in their history at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. On paper this is the most lopsided fixture of the opening round. The interesting wrinkle is how Spain choose to manage it.

Coach Luis de la Fuente looks set to leave both Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams out of the starting XI, with the two wingers managing hamstring issues. Spain are deep enough that it barely dents the projection, but even a rotated, cautious Spain should have far too much for Cape Verde. The story here is the occasion as much as the result.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Group H opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, June 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Spain vs Cape Verde Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Cape Verde vs Spain Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Cape Verde CPV vs Spain ESP Cape Verde Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Spain Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Spain predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon (GK); Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Pedro Porro (DEF); Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz (MID); Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres (FW).

Cape Verde predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Vozinha (GK); Joao Paulo, Logan Costa, Pico, Steven Moreira (DEF); Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo (DM); Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Ryan Mendes (AM); Dailon Livramento (FW).

Spain Lineup Notes

The two names to watch are Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. Both are managing hamstring issues and neither is in the projected XI, with Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo set to start wide instead. Treat their availability as one to monitor on the World Cup injury table and player news feed closer to kickoff. The good news for Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal scored in a friendly against Peru this week and is confirmed fit to lead the line.

Even without the two wingers, this is a frightening team. Unai Simon starts behind a back four of Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi and Pedro Porro, with Rodri anchoring a midfield alongside Pedri and Fabian Ruiz that may be the best in the world. Spain will dominate the ball, and the only real question is how quickly they turn that control into goals.

Cape Verde Lineup Notes

No Cape Verde players appear on the World Cup injury table heading into their historic debut. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Bubista is expected to set up in a deep 4-2-3-1 with the clear intention of defending in numbers. Vozinha starts in goal behind Joao Paulo, Logan Costa, Pico and Steven Moreira. Logan Costa is the most recognizable name in that back line and the player they will lean on most. Kevin Pina and Yannick Semedo will sit deep in front of the defense, and Ryan Mendes, the captain, is the experienced head who carries whatever counter-attacking threat Cape Verde can muster. Realistically, this is about damage limitation and enjoying the moment.

Spain vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head Record

There is no head-to-head record. The teams have never met, which is no surprise given this is Cape Verde's first appearance at a major tournament. For a country playing its debut World Cup match against the tournament favorites, simply being here is the achievement.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is the purest version of an attack-versus-survival game. Spain will see the overwhelming majority of the ball and spend the afternoon probing for the gap in a deep Cape Verde block. With Rodri, Pedri and Fabian Ruiz controlling midfield and the full-backs pushing high, Spain's challenge is patience, not creation. They will get chances; the only question is whether they convert early or let Cape Verde hang around long enough to dream.

Cape Verde's plan is obvious and entirely reasonable: get everyone behind the ball, keep the back four and the two holding midfielders compact, and refuse to be embarrassed. Manager Bubista will know that the worst thing that can happen is conceding early and being forced to chase, which is when blowouts happen. If they can keep it to one or two goals and take their moment in the sun, that is a successful day.

The margin depends entirely on how clinical Spain are in the opening half hour. Get the first goal early and this could get ugly. Let Cape Verde settle and it stays respectable.

Spain vs Cape Verde Odds

Spain are about as short as a team can be priced in a World Cup match. Cape Verde's outright win and even the draw are deep into long-shot territory, and the only markets with much life are the goal totals and the winning margin.

Sportsbook Spain Draw Cape Verde Market -1000 +1200 +2900

Odds as of June 12 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Spain's Midfield vs Cape Verde's Block

The entire game is Rodri, Pedri and Fabian Ruiz trying to pick the lock of a nine-man defensive wall. Spain's midfield is the best in the tournament at controlling tempo and finding the half-spaces, and how quickly they can drag Cape Verde's block out of shape will determine the margin. Cape Verde's Pina and Semedo have the unenviable job of trying to clog those passing lanes for 90 minutes.

Logan Costa vs Spain's Movement

If Cape Verde are going to keep this respectable, Logan Costa has to have the game of his life organizing the back line against the constant rotation of Oyarzabal, Olmo and Ferran Torres. Spain's forwards will pull Cape Verde's defenders all over the box, and Costa's job is to keep the shape from collapsing. It is a huge ask against this caliber of movement.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Spain

Cape Verde

Spain vs Cape Verde Prediction

Spain win, comfortably. Even without Yamal and Williams from the start, the gap in quality is enormous, and Spain have too much midfield control and too many ways to score. Cape Verde will defend with everything they have and will rightly savor the occasion, but the result is not in doubt. I will say Spain pull clear after the break for a routine, professional win.

Score Prediction: Spain 3-0 Cape Verde

Upcoming Fixtures

Spain: June 21 vs Saudi Arabia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Cape Verde: June 21 vs Uruguay, Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

For the full Group H tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.