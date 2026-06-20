Spain vs Saudi Arabia Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group H

Kickoff: Sunday, June 21, 12:00 p.m. ET.

Spain are about as short as a price gets at -900. There is no money in the result. The whole exercise is finding the angles that pay something while Spain do what they are going to do, which is dominate a Saudi Arabia side a long way below them. This projects as a 3-0 or 4-0 afternoon. The card spreads across the margin, the goals, the corners and a scorer rather than four versions of the same bet, and it leans on the markets that do not hinge on which forward Spain rotate in. That is where this lives, not on the moneyline.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Odds

Market Odds Spain win -900 Draw +950 Saudi Arabia win +2500 Spain -2.5 (Asian handicap) +100 Spain over 2.5 team goals -145 Spain over 7.5 team corners -120 Mikel Oyarzabal anytime scorer -125

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Team News

Spain run everything through Pedri and Rodri in midfield, with Mikel Oyarzabal the designated penalty taker. The front line is the part to watch, because Spain rotate it constantly and the projected XI is still shifting this far out. The latest version has Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams starting wide, but that is exactly the kind of call that can change by kickoff, which is why Oyarzabal is the only player worth committing to, since his penalty duty keeps him in the side and in the box. Saudi Arabia lean on Salem Al-Dawsari for any spark going forward, but they will spend most of this afternoon defending their own box.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Best Bets

Spain -2.5 (Asian Handicap) +100

This is the best bet, and the beauty of it is that it does not depend on who Spain start up top. Laying -900 on the result returns nothing, so backing Spain to win by three or more is the better play, which is exactly how this is projected to go. Saudi Arabia are overmatched and will sit deep, Spain will camp in their half for 90 minutes, and a side this much better tends to pull away the moment the first goal lands. The moneyline implies Spain win nearly 90 percent of the time. Getting even money at +100 on a three-goal win off that same read is the value the rest of the card builds on.

Spain Over 2.5 Team Goals -145

Win by the expected margin and Spain are scoring at least three. They generate chances in waves against deep blocks, they have the finishers to bury them whoever starts, and Saudi Arabia have shown nothing to suggest they can hold this to one or two. The price is short at -145, but it is the most trusted goals read on this card, and it is a different bet than the handicap rather than the same one dressed up. For the four-goal swing on top, over 3.5 match goals pays +120.

Spain Over 7.5 Team Corners -120

The territorial edge that produces the goals also produces the corners. Spain will pin Saudi Arabia in for long stretches, and a side defending that deep concedes corners in bunches off blocked crosses and shots. Over 7.5 Spanish corners at -120 backs the same control of the game from a completely different angle, and like the handicap it does not care which winger is on the team sheet.

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer -125

For the player leg, the one Spaniard whose role is locked in is the play. Mikel Oyarzabal takes the penalties and plays centrally, so in a game Spain should spend camped in the box he is the safest bet to get on the scoresheet, with a spot kick a live possibility against a defense under this much pressure. The price is short at -125, and a better number would normally be preferred, but with the wide rotation unsettled he is the most trusted scorer, and bettors can swap in whichever forward starts once the XI is confirmed for a longer number.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Score Prediction

Spain are a class above and should control this from the opening whistle, piling up possession and chances against a Saudi side set up purely to survive. The dam breaks before halftime, and Spain pull clear after the break.

Score Prediction: Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Spain -2.5 (Asian handicap) +100 Best bet Spain over 2.5 team goals -145 Strong lean Spain over 7.5 team corners -120 Lean Mikel Oyarzabal anytime scorer -125 Lean

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