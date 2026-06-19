Spain vs Saudi Arabia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H

Spain did not get the start they expected. Held to a 0-0 draw by World Cup debutants Cape Verde, with 27 shots and nothing to show for it, the European champions head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta needing a win and a tidier finishing touch. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, took a creditable point off Uruguay and will fancy this is the kind of game where a low block and one moment can spring a shock.

Group H is wide open. All four teams sit on a single point, so the math is simple: Spain are expected to win, and anything less turns their group into a genuine scramble. The interesting question is whether Saudi Arabia can do what Cape Verde just did and frustrate a Spain side that could not break down a packed box.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Group H clash in Atlanta.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, June 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Saudi Arabia vs Spain Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Spain are expected to set up in a 4-3-3, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams either side of Mikel Oyarzabal and a midfield of Pedri, Rodri and Fabian Ruiz controlling the game. Coach Georgios Donis sets Saudi Arabia up in a deeper 4-4-2 built to spring Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al Buraikan on the break, with backup goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi (hamstring) the only fitness note and starter Mohammed Al-Owais unaffected.

Spain predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon (GK); Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella (DEF); Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz (MID); Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams (FW).

Saudi Arabia predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Mohammed Al-Owais (GK); Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Al Tambakti, Moteb Al Harbi (DEF); Abu Al Shamat, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Salem Al-Dawsari (MID); , Musab Al-Juwayr, Firas Al Buraikan (FW).

Spain Lineup Notes

There is only one Spain player on the World Cup injury table after the goalless draw with Cape Verde, Victor Munoz who is still dealing with muscular problems. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are both in the projected XI to give Spain more width and directness in the wide areas, with Mikel Oyarzabal through the middle. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Luis de la Fuente has the personnel to fix what went wrong against Cape Verde, which was not creation but finishing. Pedri and Rodri control the tempo, Fabian Ruiz adds late runs from midfield, and the front three is as good as any at the tournament. The question is patience and quality in the box rather than anything tactical.

Saudi Arabia Lineup Notes

Backup goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi is a game-time decision on the World Cup injury table with a hamstring problem, but Mohammed Al-Owais is the starter, so it does not affect the XI. No other Saudi Arabia players are flagged. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Coach Georgios Donis will set Saudi Arabia up to defend deep and in numbers, screen the central areas with Mohamed Kanno and Abdullah Al-Khaibari, and hit on the break through Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al Buraikan. The point against Uruguay, earned by leading through Abdulelah Al-Amri before hanging on, is the template: stay compact, frustrate, and take whatever chance comes.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met three times, the most memorable being Spain's 1-0 group-stage win at the 2006 World Cup. Spain have won all three meetings, most recently a 5-0 friendly rout in 2012. The history is lopsided, and nothing about current form suggests Saudi Arabia have closed that gap on paper. Their hope is that one tight game can be different from a friendly.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is a possession-versus-block game in its purest form. Spain will have the ball for long stretches and try to break Saudi Arabia down with quick combinations, Yamal and Williams stretching the width, and Oyarzabal and the midfield runners attacking the spaces. The Cape Verde game is the warning: Spain created plenty and could not finish, and a deep, organized opponent can live with a lot of possession if it defends its box well.

Saudi Arabia's plan is to make the pitch small, keep men behind the ball, and deny Spain the central pockets where Pedri and Oyarzabal want to operate. Donis's side will be comfortable without the ball and will look to spring Al-Dawsari and Al Buraikan when they win it. Set pieces, in both boxes, could be decisive in a game where open-play chances may be at a premium.

Spain should win, but the Cape Verde result is a reminder that nothing is automatic when the finishing is off. If Spain are clinical early, this could get comfortable. If they are not, Saudi Arabia will grow into it, and the longer it stays level the more nervous a frustrated favorite becomes.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Odds

Spain are heavy favorites and rightly so, but the Cape Verde draw is fresh in the mind, and the market will be watching whether the finishing problems persist against another deep block. The draw is the line to monitor if Spain get frustrated again.

Sportsbook Spain Draw Saudi Arabia BetMGM -900 +900 +2000 DraftKings -1000 +950 +2500 FanDuel -1000 +950 +2000 bet365 -1000 +900 +2000 Kalshi -870 +940 +2232

Odds as of June 19 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Lamine Yamal vs Saudi Arabia's Left Side

Spain's most direct route to a goal is Lamine Yamal isolating his full-back and getting at the Saudi back line. If he can beat his man and pull defenders toward him, the spaces open for Oyarzabal and the late runners. Saudi Arabia have to double up on him without leaving Nico Williams one-on-one on the other side, and that is a difficult balance to strike for ninety minutes.

Salem Al-Dawsari vs Spain's High Line

When Saudi Arabia break, it tends to run through Salem Al-Dawsari. Spain defend with a high line and commit their full-backs forward, so the space in behind is there if the Saudis can win the ball and release him quickly. He is the one player capable of turning a backs-to-the-wall afternoon into a famous result, and Spain cannot afford to be careless in transition.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Spain

Saudi Arabia

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Spain were wasteful against Cape Verde, but the underlying performance was dominant, and the finishing should come good in a big way here. Twenty-seven shots does not lie: keep generating that volume and the goals come, and a Saudi side forced to chase eventually cracks. Saudi Arabia will make it awkward early, but once Spain get the first, this should open up and the European champions run it up. A rout is more likely than a routine win.

Score Prediction: Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia

Upcoming Fixtures

Spain: June 26 vs Uruguay, Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

Saudi Arabia: June 26 vs Cape Verde, NRG Stadium (Houston)

For the full Group H tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.