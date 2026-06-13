Get the latest Sweden vs Tunisia prediction, predicted lineups, team news and match preview for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F clash on June 14.

Sweden vs Tunisia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group F

Sweden bring one of the most fearsome strike pairings in the 2026 World Cup to Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, and they will need it, because Tunisia are exactly the kind of disciplined, defensively stubborn side that can make a favorite's life miserable for 90 minutes.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres up top is the headline, and rightly so. But this is a Group F where second place is wide open, and a slow start against an organized Tunisia team could put Sweden under real pressure with Netherlands and Japan still to come. Sweden are favorites, but not by as much as their attacking names suggest.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday night's Group F clash in Monterrey.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, June 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (Mexico)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Sweden vs Tunisia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Tunisia vs Sweden Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Tunisia TUN vs Sweden SWE Tunisia Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Sweden Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Sweden predicted starting XI (3-5-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK); Isak Hien, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof (DEF); Gabriel Gudmundsson, Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Daniel Svensson (MID); Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak (FW).

Tunisia predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Abdelmouhib Chamakh (GK); Ali El Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Omar Rekik, Yan Valery (DEF); Rani Khedira, Ellyes Skhiri (DM); Anis Ben Slimane, Hannibal, Elias Achouri (AM); Firas Chaouat (FW).

Sweden Lineup Notes

A couple of fitness notes worth tracking. Anthony Elanga returned to training this week per RotoWire's player news after a knee issue, but he is not in the projected XI, so he profiles as an impact option off the bench rather than a starter. Benjamin Nygren is listed as a game-time decision with an ankle issue on the World Cup injury table but is currently projected to start, as both players are in competition for the third spot in the Swedish front line. Gabriel Gudmundsson missed training due to illness but should be fine for the clash and Victor Lindelof has been managing a foot sprain which should be a concern to feature against Tunisia.

Manager Graham Potter looks set to use a back three and pair Gyokeres and Isak up top, which is the whole point of this team. Kristoffer Nordfeldt is in goal behind Isak Hien, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Victor Lindelof, with Gabriel Gudmundsson and Daniel Svensson as wing-backs. Yasin Ayari and Jesper Karlstrom do the legwork in central midfield with Nygren pushed higher. Everything funnels toward the two strikers. If Sweden can get quality service into Isak and Gyokeres, they will create chances against anyone.

Tunisia Lineup Notes

Hannibal is listed as a game-time decision on the World Cup injury table but is projected to start as the creative hub. Check RotoWire's player news closer to kickoff for confirmation.

Coach Sabri Lamouchi, appointed in January, is expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 built to frustrate. Abdelmouhib Chamakh starts in goal behind a back four of Ali El Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Omar Rekik and Yan Valery. The double pivot of Rani Khedira and Ellyes Skhiri is the key to the whole plan, both are experienced, positionally disciplined midfielders whose job is to screen the back four and deny Sweden's strikers any clean service through the middle. Hannibal provides the spark from the number 10 role, and Firas Chaouat leads the line. This is a team that will be happy with a low-scoring game and will fancy nicking something on a set piece or a counter.

Sweden vs Tunisia Head-to-Head Record

These teams have met four times, with Sweden holding the edge: two wins to Tunisia's one, plus a draw. It is a small sample of friendlies, so I would not read much into it tactically, but it fits the general picture of Sweden being the slightly stronger side without ever blowing Tunisia away.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

The shape of this game is straightforward. Sweden will have the ball and the better individual attackers. Tunisia will sit in two banks and try to make the pitch small. Manager Potter's back three lets his wing-backs, Gudmundsson and Svensson, push high and stretch Tunisia wide, with the idea of creating crossing and cutback angles for Gyokeres and Isak. When this Sweden team clicks, it is because those two strikers are occupying three or four defenders between them and freeing up space.

Tunisia's counter to that is discipline and the Khedira-Skhiri screen. If they can keep Sweden's attackers in front of them and force the play wide, they can live with crosses into a packed box. The danger for Tunisia is the same as it is for any team facing this Sweden front line: it only takes one moment of quality, one through ball or one half-yard of space, for Isak or Gyokeres to punish you.

Sweden's quality up top eventually tells, but Tunisia are organized enough to keep it close and make Sweden earn every chance. This has the feel of a 1-0 or 2-1 rather than a comfortable favorite's win.

Sweden vs Tunisia Odds

Sweden are modest favorites, which feels about right for a game where the favorite has the better players but the underdog has the more reliable structure. The draw is short enough to reflect how low-event this could be.

Sportsbook Sweden Draw Tunisia BetMGM -115 +230 +320 DraftKings -110 +245 +330 FanDuel -110 +240 +340 bet365 -112 +240 +333 Kalshi -112 +239 +330

Odds as of June 12 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Isak & Gyokeres vs Tunisia's Center-Backs

Everything about this game runs through whether Talbi and Rekik can handle Sweden's two strikers. Isak's movement and Gyokeres' physicality are a tough combination to defend as a pair, because one drags a center-back out and the other attacks the space. Tunisia's defenders are disciplined and will not panic, but they have not faced a duo this good in a long time. If they hold up, Tunisia have a real chance. If either striker gets loose, Sweden win.

Hannibal vs Sweden's Midfield Screen

Tunisia's best route to a goal is Hannibal finding pockets between Ayari, Karlstrom and the Sweden back line. He is the one player on the pitch who can unlock a tight game with a moment of creativity, and if Sweden's central midfielders give him time to turn, Tunisia have a puncher's chance on the counter. Keeping him quiet is as important for Sweden as feeding their own strikers.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Sweden

Tunisia

Sweden vs Tunisia Prediction

Sweden are the better team and have the two players most likely to decide a tight game, but Tunisia are organized enough to make this uncomfortable for a while. Isak or Gyokeres getting on the end of something is the most likely path to three points, but Tunisia keep it respectable.

Score Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Tunisia

Upcoming Fixtures

Sweden: June 20 vs Netherlands, NRG Stadium (Houston)

Tunisia: June 20 vs Japan, Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

For the full Group F tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.