Switzerland vs Algeria Picks, Odds & Best Bets | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Thursday, July 2 at 11:00 PM ET

Switzerland enter unbeaten through the group stage and have scored seven goals doing it, while Algeria carry real attacking quality through Riyad Mahrez but have conceded seven across three games. That combination, an efficient, in form Swiss attack against a leaky Algeria defense, with Algeria's own firepower capable of punishing Switzerland's advancing full backs in return, points toward goals at both ends rather than a cagey, low event knockout at BC Place in Vancouver. The card is built around the total and the players most likely to be directly involved rather than the result itself.

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Switzerland vs Algeria Odds

Market Odds Switzerland win (90 min) +110 Draw (90 min) +130 Algeria win (90 min) +320 Over 2.5 goals +116 Breel Embolo anytime goalscorer +185 Johan Manzambi anytime goalscorer +350 Both teams to score -106

Switzerland vs Algeria Team News

Switzerland project a settled, in-form side, with Breel Embolo leading the line and Johan Manzambi, the breakout name of the tournament, supplying goals and creativity from midfield. Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler control the tempo behind them. Algeria counter with Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri leading the attack, with Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rafik Belghali pushing high from full-back, an approach that has produced goals but also left Algeria exposed at the back all tournament. Both sides carry a clean injury sheet for the most part, but confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Switzerland vs Algeria Best Bets

Over 2.5 Goals +116

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on the matchup's most obvious tendency. Switzerland have scored in bunches all tournament, including a 4-1 demolition of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Algeria's defense has been the softest of any side left in the knockout bracket, conceding seven in three games. At the other end, Algeria's attacking full-backs and the quality of Mahrez give them a real route to goals of their own, even against a more disciplined Swiss side. Two teams capable of scoring freely, with at least one defense that has shown real cracks, is exactly the kind of matchup that clears three goals.

Both Teams to Score -106

Algeria have scored in every group game despite their defensive issues, and they have the quality to find the net against most back lines in the tournament. Switzerland, meanwhile, should have more than enough quality through Embolo and Manzambi to break down an Algeria defense that has already shown it can be exposed. At close to even money, both teams to score is a clean way to back the open, end-to-end shape this game is likely to take without needing to predict the final result.

Breel Embolo Anytime Goalscorer +185

Embolo leads the line for a Swiss side that has scored seven goals in three group games, and he should get plenty of service from a midfield built to create chances through quick vertical transitions. Algeria's back line, already vulnerable defensively, gives him the kind of opportunities a finisher of his caliber needs only one or two of to convert. At +185, plus money on the focal point of an in-form attack is good value.

Johan Manzambi Anytime Goalscorer +350

Manzambi has been the breakout story of the tournament for Switzerland, contributing multiple goals from midfield with a different kind of attacking threat than the traditional wide forward. His runs from deep are difficult to track, especially against a side committing numbers forward the way Algeria does, and the space that opens up behind Algeria's advancing full-backs plays directly into his strengths. At +350, this is the longer dart on the card, but his recent form makes the price worth a small stake.

Switzerland vs Algeria Score Prediction

Switzerland's defensive discipline and tournament momentum give them the edge against an Algeria side that has been exciting but leaky all the way through the group stage.

Score Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Algeria

Bet Odds Confidence Over 2.5 Goals +116 Best bet Both Teams to Score -106 Strong lean Breel Embolo Anytime Goalscorer +185 Value Johan Manzambi Anytime Goalscorer +350 Lean

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