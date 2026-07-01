Switzerland vs Algeria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

There is a built-in subplot to this one worth noting. Coach Vladimir Petkovic spent seven years in charge of Switzerland before handing the job to manager Murat Yakin in 2021, and now he is on the opposite bench trying to knock out the program he built. Petkovic knows this Swiss core about as well as anyone alive. The question is whether that familiarity matters more than the fact that Algeria has conceded seven goals in three group games and Switzerland has not lost since the tournament began.

Both nations are chasing the same piece of history here. Neither Switzerland nor Algeria has ever advanced past a World Cup knockout round in the modern group-stage era, and only one of them survives this matchup to keep that streak alive.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Round of 32 clash at BC Place.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, July 2 at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Switzerland vs Algeria Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Algeria vs Switzerland Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Switzerland predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel (GK); Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Silvan Widmer (DEF); Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (DM); Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi, Djibril Sow (AM); Breel Embolo (FWD).

Algeria predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane (GK); Rayan Ait-Nouri, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rafik Belghali (DEF); Fares Chaibi, Nabil Bentaleb (DM); Houssem Aouar, Ibrahim Maza, Riyad Mahrez (AM); Amine Gouiri (FWD).

Switzerland Lineup Notes

Switzerland's only fitness questions sit at full-back, where both Silvan Widmer and Miro Muheim carry questionable tags into the knockout round. Neither issue has been described as serious, but confirm both before kickoff via RotoWire's injury report and player news, since manager Yakin has options at the position if either sits out.

The bigger story is the form of this group heading into Thursday's clash at BC Place. Switzerland scored seven goals across three group games, beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1, and held off co-host Canada on the road. Manzambi has been the breakout name of the tournament with multiple goals from midfield, giving manager Yakin a different kind of attacking threat than the traditional wide-forward setup most of Europe leans on.

Algeria Lineup Notes

Algeria's only notable name on the injury radar is Mohammed Amoura, who carries a questionable tag after the demanding finish to the group stage. Mahrez, at 35 years old, has also been used carefully through the tournament, and his workload through 90 minutes here is worth monitoring given how taxing the Austria match was. Confirm both via RotoWire's injury report and player news.

The larger concern for coach Petkovic is structural. Algeria have conceded seven goals in three group games, including three in the must-not-lose finale against Austria, and that defensive fragility is the central question heading into a matchup with a Swiss attack that has been clinical all tournament.

Switzerland vs Algeria Head-to-Head Record

These nations have not met at a World Cup before, and recent head-to-head meetings between Switzerland and Algeria are limited enough that there is no meaningful trend to lean on heading into this one. The storyline here runs through the touchline rather than the history books, with coach Petkovic facing the program he led for seven years before manager Yakin took over in 2021.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Yakin's Switzerland wants compact defending and quick vertical transitions once possession is won, leaning on Xhaka's experience to control tempo and Manzambi's runs from deep to create overloads. It is not a flashy approach, but it has produced seven goals and zero losses through the group stage, and Switzerland gets to do it at the same venue where it beat Canada.

Coach Petkovic's Algeria plays with attacking full-backs in Ait-Nouri and Belghali and trusts Mahrez and the midfield to create in transition, which produces goals but leaves gaps behind the advancing wing-backs. That tradeoff worked against Jordan and nearly cost Algeria against Austria, and a more clinical, patient Swiss side figures to punish those same gaps if they reappear.

This should be tighter than the underlying numbers suggest, mostly because Algeria have shown they can score against good opposition even while bleeding goals at the other end. But Switzerland's defensive discipline and tournament form give manager Yakin's group the better path through 90 minutes.

Switzerland vs Algeria Odds

Switzerland are favorites here, leaning on a perfect record through the group stage and the better defensive structure, though Algeria's attacking quality through Mahrez keeps the draw and the underdog price both live. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Switzerland Draw Algeria BetMGM +105 +220 +270 DraftKings +110 +230 +290 FanDuel +105 +210 +300 bet365 +100 +230 +300 Kalshi +105 +217 +295

Odds as of June 30 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Algeria's Attacking Full-Backs vs Switzerland's Wide Forwards

Ait-Nouri and Belghali push high to provide width for Algeria, and how Manzambi and Vargas exploit the space behind them in transition could be the single biggest factor in how open this game gets.

Riyad Mahrez vs Switzerland's Back Line Discipline

Mahrez remains Algeria's most dangerous individual threat even with reduced minutes through the group stage, and Switzerland's center-back pairing of Elvedi and Akanji will need to manage his movement into pockets rather than chase him around the box.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Switzerland

Algeria

Switzerland vs Algeria Prediction

Switzerland's defensive discipline and tournament momentum give manager Yakin's side the edge against an Algeria side that has been exciting but leaky all the way through the group stage. Mahrez and the Algeria attack should find the net at least once, but Switzerland's control of the midfield and full-back areas should be enough to advance.

Score Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Algeria

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to face either Australia or Egypt in the Round of 16. For the full Round of 32 picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews and visit the RotoWire's World Cup hub for the latest lineups, odds and recaps throughout the knockout rounds.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.