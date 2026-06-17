Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B

Group B is the most level group in the tournament after a matchday of draws. Switzerland were held 1-1 by Qatar and Canada drew 1-1 with Bosnia, leaving all four teams on a single point. That makes this second-round meeting between Switzerland and Bosnia at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles a genuine swing game, the winner takes control of Group B, while a draw leaves the whole thing tangled heading into the final round.

Switzerland are favorites, with the deeper, more experienced squad and a settled spine. Bosnia are dangerous and physical, but they will need more than they managed against Canada to trouble a Swiss side that should dominate the ball. This is a winnable game for both, which is exactly why it matters so much.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Group B clash in Los Angeles.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, June 18 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Switzerland Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH vs Switzerland SUI Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Switzerland Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Switzerland predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel (GK); Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria (DEF); Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Michel Aebischer (MID); Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye (FW).

Bosnia and Herzegovina predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Nikola Vasilj (GK); Sead Kolasinac, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, Amar Dedic (DEF); Amar Memic, Ivan Basic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic (MID); Ermedin Demirovic, Jovo Lukic (FW).

Switzerland Lineup Notes

No Switzerland players appear on the World Cup injury table. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Manager Murat Yakin is expected to stick with the 4-3-3 from the Qatar draw, with Gregor Kobel in goal and the experienced spine of Manuel Akanji at the back and Granit Xhaka pulling the strings in midfield. Breel Embolo, who converted from the spot against Qatar, leads the line with Dan Ndoye, who fired six shots in the opener, and Ruben Vargas wide. Switzerland created plenty against Qatar without finishing the job, and the message will be to be more clinical this time. The quality is there, the conversion needs to follow.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Lineup Notes

Haris Tabakovic is the only Bosnia player on the World Cup injury table, but returned to team training in recent days and could be available. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko is also back fit and trained with the team but is not in the projected XI, with Ermedin Demirovic and Jovo Lukic the projected pairing up top. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Sergej Barbarez is expected to line up in a 4-4-2 with Nikola Vasilj in goal and Sead Kolasinac and Amar Dedic providing experience at full-back. Bosnia are physical and organized, and the plan against a technically superior Switzerland will be to stay compact, frustrate Xhaka, and look to Demirovic and the wide players on the break. They earned a creditable point against Canada, but they will need to be sharper in attack to take anything from a Swiss side that should dominate the ball.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head Record

These sides know each other from European competition, having been drawn together in World Cup qualifying, where Switzerland generally came out on top. The familiarity cuts both ways, but the broad picture, Switzerland the stronger and more consistent side, matches what the market expects here.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Switzerland will control this game. Manager Yakin's side wants to dominate possession through Xhaka and Freuler, work the ball wide to Ndoye and Vargas, and create chances for Embolo. They did most of that against Qatar, the issue was finishing. Against a Bosnia side that will sit deeper, Switzerland's challenge is patience and precision in the final third rather than creating opportunities in the first place.

Bosnia's plan is to stay compact, deny Switzerland the central spaces, and counter through Demirovic. Tahirovic and Basic have to screen the midfield and limit Xhaka's influence, because if he gets time to dictate, Switzerland will eventually break them down. Bosnia's set-piece threat is also worth watching given their physical presence in the box. But this is a reactive game plan that requires Bosnia to take their rare chances, something they did not do enough of against Canada.

Switzerland have the better squad, control the ball, and created enough in their opener to suggest the goals will come once the finishing improves. Bosnia will defend deep and stay physical, and they are organized enough to make it a grind, but the Swiss should break through and take control of Group B.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

Switzerland are clear favorites, with Bosnia a sizable underdog and the draw priced for a tight game in a group where everyone is still level.

Sportsbook Switzerland Draw Bosnia BetMGM -185 +300 +500 DraftKings -170 +310 +475 FanDuel -175 +300 +500 bet365 -182 +320 +475 Kalshi -175 +295 +488

Odds as of June 16 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Granit Xhaka vs Bosnia's Midfield Screen

The game runs through whether Xhaka can dictate. Bosnia's Tahirovic and Basic have to deny him time and space, because if he is allowed to set the tempo, Switzerland's superior quality takes over. Limiting Xhaka is the single most important defensive task for Bosnia, and how well they manage it will determine whether they can keep the game tight.

Breel Embolo vs Bosnia's Center-Backs

Switzerland's finishing was the problem against Qatar, and Embolo against Katic and Muharemovic is the matchup most likely to fix it. If Switzerland's service improves and Embolo gets clean looks, he should punish a Bosnia defense that will be under sustained pressure. Whether Bosnia's back line can stay disciplined for 90 minutes is the question that decides the margin.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Switzerland

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Switzerland have the better squad, control the ball, and created enough in their opener to suggest the goals will come once the finishing improves. Bosnia will defend deep and stay physical, and are organized enough to make it a grind. But the Swiss should find the breakthrough their opener lacked and take control of Group B. A Switzerland win, with Bosnia making them work for it.

Score Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Upcoming Fixtures

Switzerland: June 24 vs Canada, BC Place (Vancouver)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: June 24 vs Qatar, Lumen Field (Seattle)

For the full Group B tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.