Switzerland vs Canada Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B

The Group B finale is a straight shootout for top spot. Switzerland and Canada are level on four points, ahead of Bosnia and Qatar, and this meeting at BC Place in Vancouver decides who wins the group, with the loser still very likely to advance as a runner-up or best third. For co-hosts Canada, in front of a home crowd, it is a chance to top a World Cup group for the first time.

Both have been solid rather than spectacular, and both will fancy themselves. Switzerland have the edge in tournament pedigree and individual quality through the likes of Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji, while Canada have momentum, home advantage and the forward pairing of Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. A draw sends both through, which adds an interesting layer to how they approach it.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Group B clash in Vancouver.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Switzerland vs Canada Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Canada vs Switzerland Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Switzerland line up in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Murat Yakin, with Breel Embolo up top, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler screening the defense and Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas providing width. Canada set up in a 4-4-2 under Jesse Marsch, with Jonathan David and Cyle Larin up top and Stephen Eustaquio running midfield. Canada are without Ismael Kone and Alfie Jones, both ruled out, and list Stephen Eustaquio as questionable though projected to start, while Switzerland's Miro Muheim is questionable and still training apart.

Switzerland predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel (GK); Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez (DEF); Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler (DM); Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas (AM); Breel Embolo (FW).

Canada predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Richie Laryea (DEF); Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustaquio, Nathan Saliba, Ali Ahmed (MID); Jonathan David, Cyle Larin (FW).

Switzerland Lineup Notes

Miro Muheim is listed as questionable on the World Cup injury table, he still trains apart but he is not in the projected XI. Granit Xhaka anchors the midfield, with Manuel Akanji marshaling the defense and Breel Embolo leading the line. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Murat Yakin is expected to keep the structured 4-2-3-1 that has Switzerland well placed, leaning on Xhaka's control and the running of Ndoye and Vargas. The Swiss are organized and difficult to break down, and with a draw enough to advance, they can pick their moments rather than over-extend.

Canada Lineup Notes

Canada have Ismael Kone and Alfie Jones ruled out on the World Cup injury table, and Stephen Eustaquio is listed as questionable though projected to start. Jonathan David and Cyle Larin lead the line, with Eustaquio the key man in midfield if fit and Alistair Johnston a steady presence at the back. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Jesse Marsch will have Canada pressing and playing with the energy and directness that suits them, roared on by the home crowd. David and Larin give them a genuine cutting edge, and Eustaquio's passing ties it together, fitness permitting. Canada will fancy topping the group on home soil, though they will be wary of leaving space for Switzerland's counters.

Switzerland vs Canada Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met only once, a 3-1 Canada win in a 2002 friendly. There is no meaningful recent history, so the game will be decided by current form, the home advantage and what is at stake, with both sides arriving in confident shape.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Switzerland will look to control the game through Xhaka and Freuler, keep their shape, and hit Canada with the pace of Ndoye and Vargas in behind. Manager Yakin's side is comfortable in a measured, low-risk approach, and with qualification secured either way, they can afford patience. The danger is allowing Canada's press to unsettle them in front of a loud home crowd.

Canada will press high, play directly, and use the energy of the occasion to get David and Larin into the game. Coach Marsch's side thrives on intensity and transition, and at BC Place they will want to set the tempo early. The risk is the space that aggressive pressing leaves behind, which Switzerland's forwards are well equipped to exploit.

A draw is the most likely outcome. Both teams are essentially through and a point tops nobody out, which often produces a cagey game between well-matched sides. Canada's home edge could swing it, but Switzerland's quality and game management make a share of the spoils, and both advancing, the likeliest outcome.

Switzerland vs Canada Odds

The market sees this as close, with Canada's home advantage offsetting Switzerland's edge in pedigree, and the draw is well in play given both teams are positioned to advance. A tight, low-scoring game is the read.

Sportsbook Switzerland Draw Canada BetMGM +145 +210 +200 DraftKings +145 +210 +220 FanDuel +140 +200 +220 bet365 +145 +210 +210 Kalshi +140 +197 +217

Odds as of June 22 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Granit Xhaka vs Canada's Press

The game's tempo runs through whether Granit Xhaka can dictate from deep against Canada's pressing. Stephen Eustaquio and the Canadian midfield will try to deny him time and force Switzerland backward, while Xhaka wants to turn and pick the passes that release Ndoye and Vargas. Win that battle and you likely control the game.

Jonathan David vs Switzerland's Center-Backs

Canada's cutting edge is Jonathan David's movement and finishing. Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi are a strong pairing, and how they handle David's runs, especially in transition, will go a long way toward deciding whether Canada can turn home energy into goals.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Switzerland

Canada

Switzerland vs Canada Prediction

Two well-matched sides who are both essentially through tend to produce a tight game, and a draw that suits both is the expected outcome. Canada's home crowd and pressing could nick them top spot, and Switzerland's quality could do the same, but a cagey, low-scoring share of the points feels right, with the result settling seeding more than survival.

Score Prediction: Switzerland 1-1 Canada

Upcoming Fixtures

Group B concludes after this match. The winner tops the group, the loser is still well placed to advance.

For the full Group B tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.