Switzerland vs Colombia Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Kickoff: Tuesday, July 8 at 4:00 PM ET - BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

Switzerland and Colombia arrive at BC Place as two of the more evenly matched sides left in the draw, and the case for goals at both ends is stronger than the low-event profile of either team's recent results suggests. Switzerland scored twice against Algeria through Ndoye and Embolo, while Colombia found the net against Ghana despite losing their starting striker in the eighth minute. The card is built around both attacks finding the net and the two most likely individual scorers rather than the result itself.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Switzerland vs Colombia Odds

Market Odds Switzerland win (90 min) +265 Draw (90 min) +210 Colombia win (90 min) +135 Over 2.5 goals +140 Both teams to score +110 Breel Embolo anytime goalscorer +270 Luis Diaz anytime goalscorer +260

Switzerland vs Colombia Team News

Switzerland project an unchanged XI from the Algeria win, with Breel Embolo leading the line and Johan Manzambi providing the creative spark from midfield. Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler give them defensive solidity and control. Colombia face the loss of Jhon Cordoba after he went off injured against Ghana in the eighth minute, with Luis Suarez expected to lead the line for the Colombians. Luis Diaz remains the most dangerous individual in this Colombia side regardless of who starts up front, and James Rodriguez at the 10 is the other selection call to confirm before kickoff. Confirm all fitness updates via RotoWire's injury report and player news before placing any bets.

Switzerland vs Colombia Best Bets

Over 2.5 Goals +140

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on a game both attacks have the tools to open up. Switzerland have scored in every game of this tournament and Embolo gives them a physical, aerial threat that suits a game where Colombia will invite pressure and look to absorb before transitioning. Colombia, despite the striker injury against Ghana, still created enough to win that game and have Diaz as a constant threat on the left. Both attacks have the tools to score against the defense they are facing, and a game that produces three goals is more consistent with what both sides have shown across five tournament games than the cautious, low-event profile the draw matchup suggests. At +140, the over is plus money on that read.

Both Teams to Score +110

Switzerland have scored in every game at this World Cup, and Colombia have found the net in every knockout and group-stage match except the 0-0 draw against Portugal. The two defensive structures are organized but not impenetrable, and both sides have the width and the individual quality to cause problems. At +110, both teams to score is essentially even money on the open shape projected here, and it backs the same read as the over without requiring a specific margin or total. In a game where both attacks are capable and both defenses have shown cracks, this is the cleaner expression of the matchup.

Breel Embolo Anytime Goalscorer +270

Embolo is Switzerland's focal point up front and the player their wide runners and midfield creators deliver for. Against a Colombia back four that was caught flat at times against Ghana, his aerial presence and movement in the box give him a consistent route to goal. He scored against Algeria and has been involved in Switzerland's attacking play all tournament. In a game Switzerland are expected to control spells of and attack through wide service, Embolo getting on the end of something is the natural outcome.

Luis Diaz Anytime Goalscorer +260

Diaz is Colombia's most dangerous player and the one Switzerland's right side will struggle most to contain. His ability to cut inside onto his stronger foot and his directness in one-on-one situations make him the most likely source of a Colombia goal regardless of who starts up front or who plays the 10. In a game Colombia are projected to win, Diaz is the player most likely to provide the decisive moment, and his goalscoring numbers at club level and for Colombia this tournament make him the value scorer on the card.

Switzerland vs Colombia Score Prediction

Colombia's front line through Luis Diaz and the creativity behind him gives them the individual quality to find the breakthrough against a Switzerland side that has been efficient rather than dominant. Both teams should find the net in what projects as an open, competitive knockout tie.

Score Prediction: Switzerland 1-2 Colombia

Switzerland vs Colombia Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Over 2.5 Goals +140 Best bet Both Teams to Score +110 Lean Breel Embolo Anytime Goalscorer +270 Value Scorer Luis Diaz Anytime Goalscorer +260 Value Scorer

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