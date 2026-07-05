Switzerland vs Colombia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 without much noise and without a player anyone outside European football would recognize in a neutral conversation. Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 with a 14th minute Jhon Arias goal, lost their starting striker to injury in the eighth minute of the same game, and substituted James Rodriguez at halftime after a bad performance from the former Merengue and because Colombia wanted a more defensive look in the second half. Both sides have arrived at the Round of 16 looking more functional than exciting, and the quarterfinal berth on the line in Vancouver is one of the most wide-open remaining prizes in the bracket.

Rodriguez was the story coming into this tournament. At 34 years old, now at Minnesota United, this was supposed to be his final bow on the world stage, a chance to remind a generation of fans what 2014 felt like. He has zero goals and zero assists in four appearances. Manager Murat Yakin's Switzerland are not the kind of opponent who will allow him the space to change that, but coach Nestor Lorenzo has a decision to make about whether Rodriguez starts, and either way the answer tells you something about where Colombia is as a collective rather than a collection of individuals.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Round of 16 clash at BC Place in Vancouver.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, July 8 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Switzerland vs Colombia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Colombia vs Switzerland Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Switzerland are expected to name an unchanged XI from the Algeria win, with Gregor Kobel in goal behind a back four of Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez. Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler screen in front of the defense, with Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas supplying Breel Embolo through the middle. Colombia head into this match facing a central striker question after Jhon Cordoba was forced off with an injury in the eighth minute of the Ghana win, with Luis Suarez replacing him from the bench and assisting the opening goal. Confirm Cordoba's availability via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff. If Cordoba does not recover, Suarez leads the line in a 4-3-3 with Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias and Jefferson Lerma in the engine room, and James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz joining Suarez across the attacking line. Rodriguez's halftime removal against Ghana was described as a tactical decision rather than an injury, but Rios played the second half with noticeably more energy and defensive intensity, and has a genuine case for a starting berth here.

Switzerland predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel (GK); Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez (DEF); Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler (DM); Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas (AM); Breel Embolo (FWD).

Colombia predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas (GK); Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica (DEF); Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias (MID); James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz (FWD).

Switzerland Lineup Notes

Switzerland's injury table is clean heading into this match. Widmer was carrying a minor hip issue through the group stage but was fit enough to make the squad against Algeria, and manager Yakin has only Luca Jaquez issue to navigate with, though he isn't expected to start this game. Confirm via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

Manzambi has been the breakout name of this Switzerland tournament, arriving from relative obscurity to score multiple times in the group stage and giving manager Yakin's system a central creative outlet that opponents have consistently underestimated. Xhaka remains the leader this side builds around, and Freuler's ability to cover ground in both directions has given manager Yakin a defensive base that has not been seriously tested. Embolo's aerial presence up front and Vargas's directness from wide give the attack a physical dimension that suits playing against opponents who prefer to control the ball, which is exactly how coach Lorenzo's Colombia wants to operate.

Colombia Lineup Notes

Cordoba's fitness is the single most pressing question in this entire match. Cordoba exited against Ghana in the eighth minute, was replaced by Suarez from the bench, and has to undergo exams to know if he can continue the competition. If he is ruled out, Suarez starts up top having already shown he can contribute from the opening moments of a game, evidenced by his eighth minute introduction and 14th minute assist against Ghana. Confirm Cordoba's status via RotoWire's injury report and player news.

Rodriguez's position in the starting XI is the other selection call worth watching. He had a difficult outing across 45 minutes of involvement and was removed at halftime in what coach Lorenzo confirmed was a purely tactical decision to have a more defensive look after the break against the Black Stars. Richard Rios played the second half with noticeably more energy and defensive intensity, and has a genuine case for a starting berth here. However, Rodriguez's set-piece delivery remains Colombia's primary dead-ball weapon, and manager Yakin's Switzerland will attack aerial situations, which keeps his role relevant even if his overall output has disappointed.

Switzerland vs Colombia Head-to-Head Record

Switzerland and Colombia have no World Cup meeting to reference. Their competitive head-to-head history is limited to a small number of friendlies, none of which carry significant weight heading into a knockout setting. Colombia have never advanced past the quarterfinals at a World Cup, reaching that stage for the only time in 2014. Switzerland have not reached the quarterfinals since 1954. Both sides are in historical territory with a win here.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Yakin's Switzerland plays in a compact 4-2-3-1 that defends in a disciplined mid-block and transitions quickly through Manzambi and Vargas's movement into wide channels. The system is built around Xhaka controlling tempo and Freuler covering for the center-backs when the full-backs push forward, and it has been efficient without being spectacular through four tournament games. The key question against Colombia is whether Embolo can hold his position and link effectively with the runners around him when coach Lorenzo's back four sits deep rather than leaving space for Vargas or Ndoye to exploit on the counter.

Coach Lorenzo's Colombia wants to dominate possession and break down the block through individual moments from Diaz rather than structured overloads. Against Ghana they had 70 percent of the ball and produced a single goal from a set-piece sequence, which is exactly the kind of return that should give manager Yakin confidence that his defensive structure can absorb Colombia's pressure without too much discomfort. The critical variable is whether Rodriguez or Rios gives Colombia the creative link between the defensive midfield trio and the front three, because without a functioning central creator the attack relies entirely on Diaz isolating full-backs one-on-one.

This is the tightest matchup of the Round of 16 and genuinely close to call. Switzerland's defensive solidity and experience give them a legitimate path to a quarterfinal that does not depend on the individual brilliance of a single player, but Colombia's performances at this World Cup give them a slight edge.

Switzerland vs Colombia Odds

The market sees this as close, reflecting two evenly matched sides with contrasting styles and genuine questions on both benches. Colombia's recent performances give them a slight edge in the pricing, but Switzerland's defending structure and experience keeps the draw and the price live. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Switzerland Draw Colombia BetMGM +240 +210 +120 DraftKings +245 +210 +125 FanDuel +270 +200 +120 bet365 +250 +210 +125 Kalshi +251 +207 +118

Odds as of July 5 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler vs Colombia's Front Three

Switzerland's double pivot will need to deny Luis Diaz the space to run at the back line one-on-one while simultaneously tracking Arias and Rodriguez moving into the half-spaces. Xhaka's reading of the game and Freuler's positional discipline have been among the better midfield performances of the tournament, and the pairing is a genuine match for whatever Colombia's midfield produces.

Munoz's surging runs from right back have been Colombia's most consistent source of width and secondary chances across the tournament. Whether Switzerland's left side can manage those runs without sacrificing defensive shape when Vargas pushes up in the opposite direction is the width-versus-width battle that will define the space available to both attacks.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Switzerland

Colombia

Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction

Colombia's front line through Luis Diaz and the creativity of whoever starts behind him gives them the individual quality to find the breakthrough against a Switzerland side that has been efficient rather than over dominant on this stage. Manager Yakin's group will make this difficult and keep the score low, but Colombia's possession game and their ability to isolate Diaz in wide areas should eventually produce the moment that decides it.

Score Prediction: Switzerland 1-2 Colombia

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the quarterfinals in Kansas City to face the winner of Argentina vs Egypt. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.