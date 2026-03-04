Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds (Premier League GW29)

Tottenham and Crystal Palace meet Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Premier League Gameweek 29's London Derby punctuates the midweek fixture list.

Tottenham find themselves perilously close to the drop zone as they enter Gameweek 29 sitting 16th in the table, just five points clear of 18th-place West Ham United. From their perch in 14th place, Crystal Palace can still squint to see a top-half finish as they enter the gameweek trailing 10th-place Bournemouth by four points.

Looking for a Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting odds? Here is our full Tottenham vs Crystal Palace preview and prediction for Thursday's Premier League Gameweek 29 clash.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Thursday's Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Thursday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local

US schedule (English)

Streaming: NBC Sports app

NBC Sports app TV Channels: USA Network

USA Network Spanish Language: Universo

UK schedule

Streaming: Discovery+

Discovery+ TV Channels: TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head Record

Crystal Palace and Tottenham have met on 68 occasions, dating back to 1906 when Crystal Palace fell to Tottenham 3-0 in a Southern League matchup at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham lead the all-time series, winning 38 times and drawing 15 times.

Over the last five Premier League seasons, Tottenham have dominated Crystal Palace, winning seven times in 10 EPL matchups.

Fixture Trivia

Question: Across 18 career appearances (18 starts), how many Premier League goals did Harry Kane score versus Crystal Palace?

Gameweek 28 Trivia: How many goals has former-Blue Kai Havertz scored against Chelsea?

Since transferring to Arsenal, Havertz has scored three times across five appearances in all competitions versus Chelsea.

Betting Odds and Predictions for Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham enter as slight home favorites, with moneyline prices reflecting their recent domestic inferiority.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: TOT +140, Draw +235, CRY +200

FanDuel: TOT +135, Draw +230, CRY +195

BetMGM: TOT +130, Draw +240, CRY +200

Bet365: TOT +135, Draw +225, CRY +210

RECENT FORM

Tottenham (LLLLD) have not won a Premier League fixture since their final match of 2025, a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at Crystal Palace. Spurs have lost four straight since earning a draw versus Manchester City and have been out scored 10-3 over the four-fixture run.

Crystal Palace (LWWDL) have earned seven points out of a possible 15 over their last five league fixtures. The Eagles have been both beneficiary and donor of red card gifts in their last two league fixtures, as they were forced to finish their 2-1 loss to Manchester United with 10 men following their 1-0 victory over a 10-man Wolverhampton.

FORMATIONS

Tottenham has shown formational flexibility under interim coach Igor Tudor. Over their last five league matches, Spurs have played with a three-man backline three times and with a four-man backline twice. Given Crystal Palace's predictable formation, expect Tudor to counter with a 4-2-3-1 initially, before pivoting to a 3-4-2-1 if necessary.

Crystal Palace is well drilled in manager Oliver Glasner's hybrid 3-4-3 system. When out of possession, look for a 5-3-2 shape to form ahead of the keeper. Once possession is regained, anticipate the Eagles to transition directly into attack, picking out agile attackers and wingbacks to run in-behind the Spurs' backline.

CONFIRMED LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Tottenham Injury News & Lineup Notes

Tottenham have been forced to endure an injury-plagued season at all levels of their roster.

Long-term absences include Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Ben Davies (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (quadriceps), James Maddison (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee).

Adding insult to injury, first-choice central defender Cristian Romero (suspension) will miss the next four Spurs' matches after being sent off in the first half versus Manchester United.

Lastly, fullback Djed Spence (calf) was left off of the team sheet in Tottenham's defeat versus Fulham and is questionable for Thursday's clash.

With the Tottenham backline in disarray, look for Archie Gray and Kevin Danso to slot in alongside regulars Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro to complete the back-four.

Crystal Palace Injury News & Lineup Notes

Glasner has a more straightforward selection ahead of Thursday's matchup than his counterpart. Palace are nursing four long-term injuries as they seek to attain their top-half of the table aspirations.

In attack, talisman Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) avoided surgery from a January injury, but he remains unavailable as he works to return to fitness. In his absence, the Eagles acquired the services of Jorgen Strand Larsen via transfer from Wolverhampton to spearhead the attack. Fellow attacker Eddie Nketiah (strain) remains out as he eyes a return in April.

In the midfield, Cheick Doucoure (knee) remains weeks away as he works to return from a long-term knee injury. Holding-midfielder Jefferson Lerma (undisclosed) will also not feature in the London Derby as he is still recovering from an injury that forced him off early in a loss versus Burnley.

Finally, in defense, Maxence Lacroix (suspension) is unavailable for selection after he was shown a straight red card in Crystal Palace's most recent 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United. Anticipate Chadi Riad receiving his third start of the campaign in Lacroix's absence.

KEY MATCHUPS

Thursday's London Derby will showcase two of English football's most marauding and bamboozling players. Both Porro and Mitchell are renowned for their ability to control their flank of the pitch with whipped crosses into the box and blistering recovery runs to regain positioning in support of the defensive effort.

With Spurs likely to play on the front foot in their home stadium, expect Porro to spend a considerable time in the attacking half of the pitch. When Crystal Palace dispossess Spurs, look for Mitchell to attempt to use his pace to outrace Porro on the counterattack as Palace turn defense into attack in search of a fast-break goal.

When Spurs are in possession Thursday, look for Sarr and Simons to act as their primary playmakers in the attacking third. The attacking midfielders are likely to take up central positions and striker Dominic Solanke and Richarlison seek to create space to receive passes.

Opposing the talented playmakers will be the double-pivot of Crystal Palace, likely comprised of Hughes & Wharton. Hughes is likely to maintain a static position ahead of the Palace backline while Wharton relentlessly seeks to pressure the ball carrier and change possession.

MAN OF THE MATCH

In a fixture whose outcome as likely to highlight the players off the pitch as it is to highlight those actually playing, I back Daniel Munoz to take advantage of a mouth-watering matchup on the Crystal Palace right attacking flank versus the presumed, fill-in starter, Archie Gray.

After missing eight fixtures between December and January due to a knee injury, Munoz has created 13 chances across his subsequent six appearances (six starts). Expect Palace to use the pace of the right side of their formation as an outlet when transitioning from defense to attack and set Munoz loose to create multiple chances and contribute to a goal.

RESULT

Tottenham 1 - Crystal Palace 1

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Tottenham: March 15 at Liverpool

Crystal Palace: March 15 vs Leeds United