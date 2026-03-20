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Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds (Premier League GW31)

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest meet Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a critical Premier League Gameweek 31 relegation battle.

Spurs enter the weekend 16th in the table on 30 points, just one point ahead of Nottingham Forest, who sit 17th and only one point clear of the drop zone. With both sides fighting to avoid relegation, this matchup carries major implications at the bottom of the table.

Looking for a Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting odds? Here is our full Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest preview, prediction and betting odds for Sunday's Premier League Gameweek 31 clash.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Sunday's Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest match.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Sunday, March 15 at 10:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. local

US schedule (English)

TV Channels: USA Network

USA Network Spanish Language: Telemundo

UK schedule

Streaming: Sky Sports app & Now TV.

Sky Sports app & Now TV. TV Channels: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head Record

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham have met on 128 occasions, dating back to 1909 when the sides played to a 2-2 draw in a League Division One matchup at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham lead the all-time series, winning 50 times and drawing 29 times.

Tottenham have lost three successive Premier League matches to Nottingham Forest by an aggregate score of 6-1.

Fixture Trivia

Question: When was the last season Tottenham were relegated from England's top division?

Gameweek 30 Trivia: How many goal contributions has Bruno Fernandes amassed in 11 career Premier League appearances (11 starts) versus Aston Villa?

Eight. Six goals and two assists.

Betting Odds and Predictions for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Tottenham enter as home favorites, with moneyline prices reflecting their recent strong form.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: TOT +130, Draw +240, NFO +220

FanDuel: TOT +125, Draw +230, NFO +210

BetMGM: TOT +125, Draw +250, NFO +210

Bet365: TOT +125, Draw +240, NFO +220

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RECENT FORM

Tottenham (WDLLL) defeated Atletico Madrid in the midweek but were eliminated from the Champions League on aggregate. In their most recent Premier League fixture, Spurs stopped a five-match losing streak with a 1-1 draw versus Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest (WDLDL) overcame FC Midtjylland in a tense Europa League Round of 16 clash Thursday that required extra time and penalties to determine the victor. Forest have earned three points from their last five Premier League fixtures.

FORMATIONS

Tottenham has shown formational flexibility under interim coach Igor Tudor. The gaffer has relied on a base 4-2-3-1 formation to create the platform from which the Spurs could launch their attacks. If Spurs are unable to gain a foothold early in the fixture, look for Tudor to add width to his attack and pivot to a 3-4-2-1 setup.

Nottingham Forest have also deployed a 4-2-3-1 setup under manager Vitor Pereira. The former Wolverhampton manager has historically focused on defensive solidity through a 3-4-2-1 setup but has opted for a results-first approach as he aims to keep Forest in the top flight.

CONFIRMED LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Premier League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Tottenham Injury News & Lineup Notes

Tottenham have been forced to endure an injury-plagued season at all levels of their roster.

Long-term absences include Ben Davies (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (quadriceps), James Maddison (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee).

In the midfield, Lucas Bergvall (ankle) and Yves Bissouma (strain) are each questionable ahead of Sunday's tilt. Bergvall managed a 16-minute appearance in Tottenham's midweek Champions League win over Atletico Madrid without incident and should be available for selection Sunday. Bissouma has missed three successive fixtures (all competitions) and is not expected back Sunday. In the absence of Bergvall and Bissouma, expect defender turned midfield maestro Archie Gray to lineup alongside Pape Sarr in a double-pivot.

In attack, Dominic Solanke (hip) was left out of the squad for Spurs' midweek UCL clash, but Tudor intimated the striker would be available Sunday, stating, "Dom didn't train, but probably tomorrow with the team, and he'll be available. Some problems with his hip, so I think he'll be ok."

Nottingham Forest Injury News & Lineup Notes

Vitor Pereira has been forced to sort through a mountain of knee injuries as he seeks to keep Forest above the drop zone.

Willy Boly (knee), John (knee) and Nicolo Savona (knee) have each been ruled out for the remainder of the season with long-term injuries.

Chris Wood (knee) has been unavailable since October but remains optimistic about a return this season. However, Sunday's clash will come too soon for the veteran striker.

Lastly, Jair Cunha (foot) remains unavailable as he was forced off after just nine minutes of play in Forest's first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 clash versus FC Midtjylland.

KEY MATCHUPS

Defensive Midfield Duos

Expect a cagey affair Sunday as each side looks to dodge the damning error that would doom their respective campaigns.

Spurs are likely to press their energetic advantage by controlling the ball in the center of the park before springing their wide attackers and overlapping full-backs into the attacking third.

Look for Archie Gray to be the more progressive of the Spurs' duo as he's most likely to abdicate his defensive responsibilities for well-timed runs into the box. Gray has supplied three assists across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions. Anticipate Pape Sarr to be the deeper of the two midfielders as he showcases his defensive prowess ahead of the backline.

Conversely, after playing 120 minutes in their midweek Europa League match, Pereira will be keen to control the pace of play through the midfield. Look for Elliot Anderson and Ibrahim Sangare to be the metronome by which the Forest attack develops. When out of possession, expect the duo to sit deep, protecting the Forest backline while they look to catalyze counter-attacking opportunities.

Central-Attacking Midfielders

Each squad is likely to deploy a No. 10 below their striker Sunday.

For Tudor, Xavi Simons is likely to be the man pulling the strings in the Spurs attack. The dynamic attacker netted a brace in their midweek win over Atleti and has supplied two assists across his last 10 Premier League appearances (eight starts).

Morgan Gibbs-White's performance in the No. 10 role is key to the Nottingham Forest goal scoring effort. The playmaker has scored four goals and assisted once across his last 10 Premier League appearances (10 starts). Forest have failed to earn points in just two of the eight league fixtures in which Gibbs-White has scored.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Pedro Porro is likely to be tasked with creating width on Tottenham's attacking right flank Sunday. Anticipate the talented full-back to drive at the Forest net, looking to unfurl a whipped cross into the box from his preferred right foot.

Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Porro has created five chances from 17 crosses (seven accurate) and six shots (three on goal) while scoring once and assisting once.

After playing 74 minutes in Tottenham's midweek fixture, I back Porro's superior energy to outlast Forest defensive effort as their energy levels run dry in the latter stages of the clash. Look for Porro to serve up at least five cross attempts Sunday as he lays claim to his third goal contribution of the Premier League campaign.

RESULT

Tottenham 1 - Nottingham Forest 1

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Tottenham: April 12 at Sunderland

Nottingham Forest: April 11 vs Aston Villa