Tunisia vs Japan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group F

Tunisia arrive in must-win territory at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey after a chastening start. Hammered 5-1 by Sweden, they sit bottom of the 2026 World Cup Group F with zero points and need a result to keep their tournament alive. Japan, meanwhile, earned a creditable 2-2 draw with the Netherlands and can take a big step toward the knockout rounds with a win here.

Japan are favorites, and with good reason, after more than holding their own against the Netherlands while showing the technical quality to control this matchup. Manager Hajime Moriyasu is expected to keep the same XI for this clash, while Tunisia enter with Herve Renard as their new head coach and the ambition of recreating the kind of upset he produced in the 2022 World Cup, when his Saudi Arabia side stunned Argentina in their opener.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for this late-night Group F clash in Monterrey.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 20 at 12:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT (Sat., June 21)

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (Mexico)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Tunisia vs Japan Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Japan vs Tunisia Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Tunisia predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Aymen Dahmen (GK); Ali El Abdi, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery (DEF); Rani Khedira, Ellyes Skhiri (DM); Anis Ben Slimane, Hannibal, Elias Achouri (AM); Elias Saad (FW).

Japan predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Zion Suzuki (GK); Hiroki Ito, Shogo Taniguchi, Tsuyoshi Watanabe (DEF); Ritsu Doan, Kaishu Sano, Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura (MID); Daizen Maeda, Junya Ito (AM); Ayase Ueda (FW).

Tunisia Lineup Notes

No Tunisia players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 5-1 loss to Sweden. But Tunisia have a new experienced coach, Herve Renard, who has been appointed at the middle of the week and reportedly increasing the intensity in training and will choose only the motivated players to start. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed XI.

The opener was a disaster defensively, and Tunisia's priority is to tighten up behind the Khedira-Skhiri double pivot while still finding a way to attack a game they must win. Hannibal is expected to remain the creative spark, and Tunisia will need their wide players to give them more than they managed against Sweden. It is a difficult brief: defend better and score more, all in a game where a loss likely ends their campaign.

Japan Lineup Notes

Takefusa Kubo (knee) is expected to miss that clash. He appears on the World Cup injury table and Junya Ito is the most likely option to start in his spot. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Japan are a fluid, technically excellent side and the 3-4-2-1 gives them width through the wing-backs and creativity from Ito and Maeda behind Ueda. Japan showed real quality in holding the Netherlands, and they will back themselves to control possession and pick apart a Tunisia side that is short on confidence. The question is whether the changes disrupt their rhythm.

Tunisia vs Japan Head-to-Head Record

These nations have rarely met and have no competitive history of note. There is no meaningful head-to-head to lean on, so this is effectively a first encounter, between a Tunisia side fighting for its tournament life and a Japan team in a comfortable position.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Japan will control the ball and use their movement and combination play to break Tunisia down. Manager Moriyasu's side is comfortable dictating tempo, and Ito and Maeda finding pockets between the lines is the kind of threat Tunisia struggled to contain against Sweden. Japan's wing-backs will push high and stretch the game, and the Tunisians will have to defend far better than they did in the opener.

Tunisia's plan is complicated by their situation. They need to win, which means attacking, but they also cannot afford another defensive collapse. Coach Herve Renard will want his midfield to screen the defense and Hannibal to provide the spark going forward, with the wide players supporting Saad. The danger is that chasing the game leaves space for Japan to counter, and a Tunisia side low on confidence cannot afford to be cut open again.

Japan get the edge because the technical gap is real and they look the more settled side. Tunisia's desperation makes them dangerous, and the coach Renard factor could play his role during this game, but Japan's quality should ultimately tell against a defense that just shipped five.

Tunisia vs Japan Odds

Japan are favorites, with Tunisia a clear underdog reeling from the Sweden defeat. The draw is priced for a game Japan are expected to control but that Tunisia must chase.

Sportsbook Tunisia Draw Japan BetMGM +525 +300 -190 DraftKings +600 +310 -190 FanDuel +600 +300 -195 bet365 +550 +300 -188 Kalshi +571 +295 -200

Odds as of June 18 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Junya Ito vs Tunisia's Midfield

Japan's creativity will likely run through Ito in the absence of Takefusa Kubo (knee), finding space between Tunisia's lines. Khedira and Skhiri have to deny him time, because if Ito is allowed to turn and combine with Maeda and Ueda, Japan will carve Tunisia open. Containing him is the central defensive task for a Tunisia side that cannot afford to be as passive as it was against Sweden.

Hannibal vs Japan's Rotated Back Three

Tunisia's best hope of a goal runs through Hannibal unlocking a Japan defense that features two changes. If he can find pockets and feed Saad and the wide players, Tunisia have a chance to test whether the rotated back three has the same cohesion. It is Tunisia's clearest path to the win they need, and Hannibal is the player who has to deliver it.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Tunisia

Japan

Tunisia vs Japan Prediction

Japan are the better team and should have enough quality to control this game against a Tunisia side that just conceded five. Tunisia have to win and will commit numbers forward, which could leave them exposed to Japan's counter. Japan should dictate and find the goals, with Tunisia's desperation making it competitive for a while before the gap in quality shows.

Score Prediction: Tunisia 1-2 Japan

Upcoming Fixtures

Tunisia: June 25 vs Netherlands, Kansas City Stadium

Japan: June 25 vs Sweden, AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

For the full Group F tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.