Tunisia vs Netherlands Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group F

One team is playing for top spot, the other for pride. The Netherlands sit level with Japan on four points and lead the group on goals scored, so a win at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City locks up first place and, with it, a kinder knockout path. Tunisia, on zero points after two heavy defeats, are already out and just want to leave the tournament with something to show for it.

There is not much mystery about the result. The Netherlands have far too much quality, and Tunisia have conceded nine goals in two games. The only real question is whether the Dutch take it seriously enough to nail down the seeding, and with manager Ronald Koeman wanting top spot, they should.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Group F finale in Kansas City.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Tunisia vs Netherlands Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Netherlands vs Tunisia Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Tunisia are projected in a 3-4-2-1 under coach Herve Renard, with Firas Chaouat up top and Hannibal Mejbri and Elias Saad in support behind a back three. The Netherlands set up in a 4-3-3 under manager Ronald Koeman, with Memphis Depay leading the line, Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen wide and the Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders midfield controlling the game. Tunisia have a clean bill of health, while the Netherlands are waiting on updates for Brian Brobbey who is still dealing with hamstring issue and who is doubtful and not in the projected XI.

Tunisia predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Abdelmouhib Chamakh (GK); Dylan Bronn, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi (DEF); Yan Valery, Rani Khedira, Ellyes Skhiri, Ali El Abdi (MID); Elias Saad, Hannibal Mejbri (AM); Firas Chaouat (FW).

Netherlands predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen (GK); Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven (DEF); Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders (MID); Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo (FW).

Tunisia Lineup Notes

No Tunisia players appear on the World Cup injury table. Herve Renard will set up to make life difficult, sitting in a back three with Rani Khedira and Ellyes Skhiri shielding it and Hannibal Mejbri the one with the spark to make something happen. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Tunisia have been outclassed in this group, shipping five to Sweden and four to Japan, and the priority now is to avoid another heavy night. With nothing to play for, the question is whether they can show more fight than the goal difference suggests.

Netherlands Lineup Notes

The Netherlands saw Virgil van Dijk and Quinten Timber training in full after recovering from a knock and concussion, respectively. Brian Brobbey returned to team training as well but has been dealing with hamstring issues since the end of the season with Sunderland and remains doubtful on the World Cup injury table and is not in the projected XI. Manager Ronald Koeman is projected to field a strong side with top spot on the line, with Memphis Depay leading the line and Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen stretching the play. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

The Dutch have been ruthless when it matters, putting five past Sweden, and the midfield of de Jong, Gravenberch and Reijnders is a level above what Tunisia can handle. Expect them to control the game from the first whistle and go after the goals that secure first place.

Tunisia vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met three times, all in friendlies, and the Netherlands have never lost. The Dutch won the first meeting 4-0 in 1978, with the two since finishing level: a 2-2 draw in 1994 and a 1-1 draw in 2009. This is their first competitive meeting, and the gap between the sides is far wider now than that record suggests.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Tunisia will sit deep in a back three and try to keep numbers behind the ball, leaning on Khedira and Skhiri to break things up and hoping Hannibal can spark a counter. It is damage limitation as much as anything, because trading blows with this Dutch side is not an option after the goals they have already conceded.

The Netherlands will dominate possession and use the movement of Depay, Gakpo and Malen to pull Tunisia's block apart, with de Jong and Reijnders dictating from deep and Dumfries bombing forward from right-back. Against a team that has to defend for long spells, patience and width are the tools, and the Dutch have plenty of both.

The Netherlands are the clear pick here. Tunisia are out, the Dutch want top spot, and the quality gap is stark. The only thing standing between the Netherlands and a comfortable win is their own concentration, and with the seeding at stake, professionalism should win out.

Tunisia vs Netherlands Odds

The Netherlands are heavy favorites with top spot to play for, and Tunisia are long underdogs going out of the tournament. The market will lean on a Dutch win and the goals, with Tunisia's defense having leaked badly all group.

Sportsbook Tunisia Draw Netherlands BetMGM +1700 +800 -750 DraftKings +1900 +800 -750 FanDuel +2200 +850 -900 bet365 +2200 +700 -800 Kalshi +2232 +837 -788

Odds as of June 23 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Memphis Depay vs Tunisia's Back Three

With Tunisia defending deep, the Netherlands need a focal point who can combine in tight spaces and finish the chances that come, and Memphis Depay is exactly that. His movement off the front and his link play with Gakpo and Malen should give Tunisia's back three a long evening, and he is the most likely man to break the deadlock.

Hannibal Mejbri vs Netherlands' Midfield

Tunisia's best hope of a moment is Hannibal Mejbri's energy and willingness to drive at people. Against the composure of de Jong and Reijnders he will have to pick his spots, but if Tunisia are to threaten at all, it likely comes from him winning the ball and carrying it quickly into the space the Dutch leave when they push forward.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Tunisia

Netherlands

Tunisia vs Netherlands Prediction

Tunisia will try to keep the score down, but they have leaked goals all group and the Netherlands have the quality and the motivation to go after top spot. The Dutch should control it from the start and pull clear, with Tunisia's tournament ending in another defeat. This should be comfortable.

Score Prediction: Tunisia 0-3 Netherlands

Upcoming Fixtures

Group F concludes after this match. The Netherlands can secure top spot with a win, Tunisia are eliminated.

For the full Group F tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.