Turkey vs Paraguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group D

Two teams that opened with painful defeats meet in a game that already feels decisive. Turkey were stunned 2-0 by Australia, a result that shocked a side many fancied to advance, and Paraguay were thumped 4-1 by the USA. Both sit on zero points in a Group D where USA and Australia have pulled clear, and the loser here is almost certainly heading home.

Turkey are slight favorites at home in Santa Clara, and they have the more talented squad, with Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz and Hakan Calhanoglu all available after carrying knocks into the tournament. But they were poor against Australia, and Paraguay are a physical, organized side that will sense an opportunity against a team low on confidence. This has the makings of a tense, high-stakes night.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday night's Group D clash.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 19 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (California)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Turkey vs Paraguay Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Paraguay vs Turkey Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Paraguay PAR vs Turkey TUR Paraguay Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Turkey Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Turkey predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir (GK); Ferdi Kadioglu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Merih Demiral, Zeki Celik (DEF); Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu (DM); Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Baris Yilmaz (AM); Kerem Akturkoglu (FW).

Paraguay predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Orlando Gill (GK); Junior Alonso, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gomez, Juan Jose Caceres (DEF); Miguel Almiron, Damian Bobadilla, Andres Cubas, Diego Gomez (MID); Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso (FW).

Turkey Lineup Notes

The good news for Turkey is that the players who entered the tournament carrying knocks, Hakan Calhanoglu, Kenan Yildiz and Ferdi Kadioglu, all came through the opener and are projected to start. No Turkey players appear on the World Cup injury table. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Vincenzo Montella is expected to stick with the talented 4-2-3-1 that disappointed against Australia, with Ugurcan Cakir in goal and Calhanoglu and Orkun Kokcu anchoring midfield. The attacking quality is there: Arda Guler pulling the strings, Kenan Yildiz and Baris Yilmaz wide, and Kerem Akturkoglu leading the line. The talent was never the question against Australia; the application and finishing were. Turkey have to be far sharper here or risk a group-stage exit.

Paraguay Lineup Notes

Julio Enciso, who had been managing a thigh issue, is fit and projected to start after assisting in the opener, and midfielder Damian Bobadilla is also available. Forward Gustavo Caballero remains in the World Cup injury table after missing the opener. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Gustavo Alfaro is expected to set up in a physical 4-4-2 with Orlando Gill in goal and the experienced Gustavo Gomez marshaling the defense. Miguel Almiron provides the pace and creativity from the flank, with Julio Enciso the most dangerous attacker and Antonio Sanabria up top. Paraguay were overrun by the USA but remain a well-organized, combative side, and against a fragile Turkey they will fancy their physicality and counter-attacking to cause problems. They need a result every bit as badly as Turkey do.

Turkey vs Paraguay Head-to-Head Record

These nations have rarely met and have no competitive history of note, with any previous meetings coming in friendlies. There is no meaningful head-to-head to draw on; this is a first high-stakes encounter between two sides desperate to keep their tournaments alive.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Turkey have the more talented squad and will look to control the game through Guler and Calhanoglu, working the ball to Yildiz and Akturkoglu in the final third. On quality alone, they should create chances against Paraguay. The issue is mentality and finishing: they were flat against Australia, and a nervous, must-win atmosphere can either sharpen a talented team or tighten it up. Montella needs his stars to perform.

Paraguay's plan is to be physical, compact and direct. Alfaro's 4-4-2 will sit in two banks, deny Turkey the central spaces for Guler, and look to spring Enciso and Almiron on the counter. Cubas and Bobadilla will try to win the midfield battle and disrupt Turkey's rhythm, and Paraguay's set-piece threat through Gomez is real. If they can frustrate Turkey and keep it level, the pressure on the favorites will only grow.

I lean slightly toward Turkey because the talent gap is significant and at some point their quality should tell, especially with their key players fit. But this is a game shaped as much by nerves as by ability, and a Paraguay side with nothing to lose is dangerous. The first goal will be enormous for both.

Turkey vs Paraguay Odds

Turkey are marginal favorites at home, with the prices tight in a game both teams must win. Paraguay are a live underdog and the draw, which would suit neither side, sits in the middle.

Sportsbook Turkey Draw Paraguay BetMGM +105 +230 +250 DraftKings -105 +240 +320 FanDuel +100 +230 +300 bet365 +100 +225 +300 Kalshi -103 +228 +279

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) as of June 14 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Arda Guler vs Paraguay's Midfield

Turkey's creativity runs through Guler finding space between the lines. Paraguay's Cubas and Bobadilla have to deny him time and disrupt his rhythm, because if Guler is allowed to dictate, Turkey's quality should eventually break Paraguay down. Containing him is the central defensive task for Paraguay, and it is the battle most likely to decide whether Turkey's stars come good.

Julio Enciso vs Turkey's Back Line

Paraguay's clearest path to a goal is Enciso exploiting the spaces behind a Turkey defense that will push forward chasing a much-needed win. He assisted in the opener and is the kind of player who can produce a moment from nothing on the counter. If Paraguay can win the ball and release him quickly, they have their chances; if Turkey smother him, Paraguay's attack runs dry.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Turkey

Paraguay

Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction

Both teams are under enormous pressure, and that should make for a cagey, tense game. Turkey have the better players and, with their key men fit, enough quality to win it if they show the application that was missing against Australia. Paraguay will be physical and dangerous on the counter through Enciso, and they could nick something, but I expect Turkey's talent to edge a nervy night and keep their tournament alive.

Score Prediction: Turkey 2-1 Paraguay

Upcoming Fixtures

Turkey: June 25 vs USA

Paraguay: June 25 vs Australia

For the full Group D tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.