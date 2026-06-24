Turkiye vs USA picks, odds and best bets for the 2026 World Cup, including Turkiye double chance, over 2.5 goals with both teams to score and over 3.5 cards.

Turkiye vs USA Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group D

Turkiye vs USA closes Group D on Thursday, June 25 at 10 p.m. ET, and my best bets are built around the possibility of heavy USA rotation. The United States have already secured the top spot in the group, while Turkiye enter eliminated but still dangerous after creating chances without finishing them.

Rather than backing the undefeated hosts, I'm targeting Turkiye double chance, a same-game parlay with over 2.5 goals and both teams to score, and over 3.5 cards at plus money.

Turkiye vs USA Picks & Odds

Market Odds Turkiye double chance (win/draw) -110 SGP: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score -108 Over 3.5 cards +185 Correct score prediction Turkiye 2-1 USMNT

Turkiye vs USA Best Bets

Turkiye double chance (win/draw) -110

Turkiye are a complicated team to analyze, and they've been one of the most disappointing teams of the group stage. Despite being eliminated after losses to Australia and Paraguay, they have the highest xG among all Group D teams (3.5) and the 11th-best mark among all countries. But with zero goals and over 60 shots taken, they're bound to score at some point.

Turkiye should take advantage of the USA resting several key contributors, and if they start both Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz as expected, don't be surprised if there's a bounce-back performance. We're backing Turkiye to avoid defeat in this match against a rotated USA team after they deserved better luck against both Australia and Paraguay.

SGP: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score -108

With Turkiye likely to take an attacking approach to avoid leaving the tournament empty-handed, they could easily concede here. The USA could also be more vulnerable because of squad rotation and recent defensive issues. A high-scoring, end-to-end contest is on the cards.

With Turkiye likely to play in an attacking approach to avoid leaving the tournament empty-handed but also showing a lack of defensive prowess, they're bound to concede here. The USA are also likely to concede at least once due to their squad rotation and recent defensive woes. A high-scoring, end-to-end contest is certainly on the cards.

Over 3.5 total cards +185

The USA matches in the World Cup have been loaded with cards as their meeting against Paraguay had six, and the match against Australia had seven. As for Turkiye, there were four cards in the loss to Paraguay and just one against the Socceroos. Games have averaged 2.84 yellow cards per game in the World Cup through two group stage games, but the USA rank 13th in fouls per game (12.5). Given how the USA games have played out, we're banking on the over in cards despite the plus-odds.

Turkiye vs USA Betting Picks

Turkiye vs. USA Double Chance (Best Bet): Turkiye to win/draw: -110

Turkiye vs. USA SGP: Over 2.5 and both teams to score: -108

Turkiye vs. USA Cards Bet: Over 3.5 total cards: +185

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