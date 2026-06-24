Turkiye vs USA Picks, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group D

Turkiye vs USA picks, odds and best bets for the 2026 World Cup, including Turkiye double chance, over 2.5 goals with both teams to score and over 3.5 cards.
June 24, 2026
Turkiye vs USA Picks, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group D
June 24, 2026
World Cup

Turkiye vs USA Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group D

Turkiye vs USA closes Group D on Thursday, June 25 at 10 p.m. ET, and my best bets are built around the possibility of heavy USA rotation. The United States have already secured the top spot in the group, while Turkiye enter eliminated but still dangerous after creating chances without finishing them.

Rather than backing the undefeated hosts, I'm targeting Turkiye double chance, a same-game parlay with over 2.5 goals and both teams to score, and over 3.5 cards at plus money.

Turkiye vs USA Picks & Odds

Market

Odds

Turkiye double chance (win/draw)-110
SGP: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score-108
Over 3.5 cards+185
Correct score predictionTurkiye 2-1 USMNT

Turkiye vs USA Best Bets

Turkiye double chance (win/draw) -110

Turkiye are a complicated team to analyze, and they've been one of the most disappointing teams of the group stage. Despite being eliminated after losses to Australia and Paraguay, they have the highest xG among all Group D teams (3.5) and the 11th-best mark among all countries. But with zero goals and over 60 shots taken, they're bound to score at some point. 

Turkiye should take advantage of the USA resting several key contributors, and if they start both Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz as expected, don't be surprised if there's a bounce-back performance. We're backing Turkiye to avoid defeat in this match against a rotated USA team after they deserved better luck against both Australia and Paraguay.

SGP: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score -108

With Turkiye likely to take an attacking approach to avoid leaving the tournament empty-handed, they could easily concede here. The USA could also be more vulnerable because of squad rotation and recent defensive issues. A high-scoring, end-to-end contest is on the cards.

With Turkiye likely to play in an attacking approach to avoid leaving the tournament empty-handed but also showing a lack of defensive prowess, they're bound to concede here. The USA are also likely to concede at least once due to their squad rotation and recent defensive woes. A high-scoring, end-to-end contest is certainly on the cards.

Over 3.5 total cards +185

The USA matches in the World Cup have been loaded with cards as their meeting against Paraguay had six, and the match against Australia had seven. As for Turkiye, there were four cards in the loss to Paraguay and just one against the Socceroos. Games have averaged 2.84 yellow cards per game in the World Cup through two group stage games, but the USA rank 13th in fouls per game (12.5). Given how the USA games have played out, we're banking on the over in cards despite the plus-odds.

Turkiye vs USA Betting Picks

  • Turkiye vs. USA Double Chance (Best Bet): Turkiye to win/draw: -110
  • Turkiye vs. USA SGP: Over 2.5 and both teams to score: -108
  • Turkiye vs. USA Cards Bet: Over 3.5 total cards: +185

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for more sports betting picks and daily betting articles. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Juan Pablo Aravena
37-year-old sports analyst, betting writer and journalist. Fan of every single sport on this earth, but mainly NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and soccer. Eternal optimistic who, for unknown reasons, chose to root for the Chicago Cubs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Chile.
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