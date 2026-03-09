UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 10: Picks, Predictions & Odds

This is where it gets real in the UEFA Champions League. Tuesday marks the beginning of the Round of 16, where the 16 best teams in Europe will look to continue their run in the world's premier club competition.

These are our best bets for Tuesday's four-game slate, including one selection per game. Make sure to check our Champions League predicted and confirmed lineups ahead of Tuesday's kickoffs before locking in your bets.

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Double Chance Best Bet

Galatasaray double chance +100

There's no doubt Galatasaray are underdogs on paper, as Liverpool have a better team on both sides of the ball and far more history in this competition. However, it'd be wrong to overlook what the Turkish giants can do in Europe, especially when playing at home. Galatasaray scored five past Juventus in a 5-2 knockout-stage victory and have gone undefeated in their last 10 European knockout matches at RAMS Park (W6, D4),

The most impressive part of their record is that they have lost just two of their previous 46 contests at home across all competitions (W33, D11, L2). Plus, Galatasaray already know what it's like to defeat Liverpool following a 1-0 win over the Reds in this same venue during the league phase back in September.

Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona Moneyline Best Bet

FC Barcelona to win +123

Newcastle United and FC Barcelona already crossed paths this season during the UCL league phase, and the Blaugranas travelled to St. James' Park to earn a hard-fought 2-1 win thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace. The Magpies are coming off a loss against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday (3-1), meaning the UEFA Champions League is the only competition in which they can compete for silverware due to their current position in the Premier League.

Their league struggles are a fair reflection of the kind of team they are, as they've traded wins and losses over their last 10 contests (W5, L5). Barcelona are on a four-game winning run across all competitions and have looked unstoppable at times, led by the superstar Lamine Yamal in the attack. If the star winger is locked in, Newcastle might be in for a tough time. The Blaugranas should take the first step toward reaching a quarter-final berth with another win in St. James' Park this season.

Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur BTTS Best Bet

Both teams to score -127

Atletico Madrid are in excellent form following four wins over their last five matches in all competitions, and also have the edge of being an elite side at home in European competition when it comes to knockouts. They've yet to lose a UCL match at home in the knockout stages whether at the Vicente Calderon (W7, D4) or Wanda Metropolitano (W6, D2).

Their UCL matches this season have been filled with goals and nine of their 10 contests since the beginning of the league phase have seen both teams scoring, with the lone exception being the 4-0 away loss at another London club, Arsenal.

Tottenham are struggling in the Premier League but have looked competent in the UCL, winning their last three games with clean sheets. Their form woes are just impossible to ignore, though. On the heels of a five-game losing skid in all competitions, it seems they won't be able to keep Atletico off the scoresheet, setting the stage for a game where both clubs find the back of the net.

Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich HT Best Bet

Bayern to lead at Half Time +106

Bayern Munich are used to being involved in fast starts, and they've seen themselves leading at the break in four of their last six matches across all competitions. They also saw this outcome in half of their eight UCL contests during the league phase (but not in any of their past four), and they could capitalize on Atalanta's recent defensive woes and goalscoring trends to secure a fast start.

La Dea have gone winless in their last three contests in all competitions (D2, L1) and are on a run of five matches with both teams scoring in all competitions. Going for a Bayern win with both teams scoring could also be a strong play, but given Atalanta's recent defensive struggles, Bayern should be able to enjoy a fast start in their first-ever trip to Bergamo.

Champions League picks for Tuesday, March 10 (All Best Bets)

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool (Double Chance Best Bet): Galatasaray win/draw +100

Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona (ML Best Bet): FC Barcelona to win +123

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur (BTTS Best Bet): Both teams to score -127

Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich (HT Bet): Bayern to win at HT +106

