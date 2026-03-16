Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds

After Tuesday's four-game slate, the first four teams will secure their places in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Three decisive matches will take place in England, with another in Portugal as clubs like Real Madrid, PSG and Arsenal attempt to finish the job and advance to the next round.

Below are our best bets for Tuesday's Champions League slate, with one pick from each matchup. Make sure to check our predicted and confirmed lineups before locking in your wagers.

Sporting CP vs. Bodo/Glimt Double Chance Best Bet

Bodo/Glimt to win/draw: +123

Sporting CP are one of the best home teams in Europe and enter this game on the heels of a seven-game winning streak at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. They've won 17 of their last 20 overall (D1, L2) and their the two defeats came against Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes in the Taça de Portugal, with the latter game seeing a fully rotated side from Sporting. Their home form might be enough of a reason to think they have a shot at turning things around following the 3-0 defeat in Norway last week.

However, they're facing arguably one of the hottest teams in Europe. The reigning Eliteserien champions have already defeated Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan on the road, plus Inter and Manchester City at home, so they can't be taken for granted.

With five straight on the road without a loss across all competitions (W4, D1), including UCL matches against Dortmund, Atletico and Inter, Bodo/Glimt might have enough quality in them to protect their lead and escape with a positive result from Lisbon. The double chance (win/draw for Bodo) has outstanding value for a team that's been getting results against European teams considered better than them.

Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen BTTS Best Bet

Both teams not to score: -136

The first leg of this tie was a tight encounter that featured a set-piece goal (surprisingly, against Arsenal) and a late penalty to even things up. It's clear that Leverkusen have enough weapons to complicate Arsenal, but the Gunners are simply too good at the Emirates Stadium, and they should find a way to secure a spot in the tournament's quarterfinals.

Arsenal have notched four clean sheets over their last five games across all competitions at the Emirates and are on a six-game winning run at home, whereas Leverkusen have gone W4, D2, L4 in their last 10 on the road. Arsenal will need to play better than they did in the first leg at BayArena, but it wouldn't be surprising if they tighten things up defensively and win while keeping a clean sheet. They've kept a clean sheet in 12 of their 23 home matches this season across all competitions.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid Total Corners Best Bet

Under 12.5 total corners: -141

The corner line for this match is incredibly high, suggesting a game in which Manchester City will aim to exploit the width of the pitch against a Real Madrid side that should play deep in its own half to protect their 3-0 aggregate lead. The line assumes that City will look to generate corners, as they had 15 against West Ham United this past weekend and 10 in the loss to Real Madrid. But a closer look at their corner numbers suggests the line might be slightly inflated.

When taking into account Manchester City's last 10 matches across all competitions, they're generating only 6.8 corners per game. Real Madrid aren't exactly a corner-happy team, either, as their wingers often cut inside rather than winning the byline, and they've generated 26 total corners in their last six matches (5.2 per game), including just one in the first leg of this tie. Much of this number will be tied to City's ability to generate corners, so we're confident on this line hitting the under.

Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain First Half Best Bet

Over 1.5 goals in first half: +104

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain delivered a seven-goal thriller in the first leg of their tie, and nothing suggests things should be different when the tie moves to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The Blues need a miracle to overcome the three-goal deficit after the 5-2 defeat in Paris, but that will also force Chelsea to play all out on the attack.

The problem with that approach is that PSG have a deadly attacking line when it comes to exploiting counters, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola all being deadly in open space.

This should be an open contest right from the go. An early goal would do wonders for Chelsea, but their proposed attacking approach could also create plenty of chances for PSG. Don't be surprised if we see at least two goals in the first half, which happened in the first leg.

Champions League picks for Tuesday, March 17 (All Best Bets)

Sporting CP vs. Bodo/Glimt (Double Chance Best Bet): Bodo/Glimt to win/draw: +123

Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen (BTTS Best Bet): Both teams not to score: -136

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (Total corners Best Bet): Under 12.5 total corners: -141

Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain (First Half Best Bet): Over 1.5 goals in first half: +104

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