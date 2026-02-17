UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds

The UEFA Champions League knockout stages continue Wednesday, Feb. 18, as eight more clubs battle for a place in the Round of 16. With high-stakes matchups across Europe, we break down the best Champions League bets, predictions and odds for Wednesday's slate, including moneyline, same-game parlay and anytime goalscorer picks.

Make sure to check our Champions League predicted and confirmed lineups ahead of Wednesday's kickoffs before locking in your bets.

Qarabag vs. Newcastle United Best Bet: Double Chance (Feb. 18)

Qarabag to win/draw: +185

Qarabag suffered a 6-0 thrashing by Liverpool in their final league phase match, but the Azerbaijani side has posted a solid home record in Champions League (W2, D1, L1), backed by a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last time out. That record also includes a 2-2 draw against Chelsea, and the hosts will have a few things going their way ahead of this fixture. While their regular opposition is nowhere near the level of Newcastle United, they've still lost just two of their last 15 home contests in all competitions (W11, D2, L2).

Newcastle are dealing with several injuries that are hurting their depth, but they'll also have to travel over 2,500 miles for this matchup. They already tested their depth in the win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup this past weekend, and it wouldn't be a shocker if they have some tired legs in this spot. Backing Qarabag on strong odds makes plenty of sense if you're looking for a value-based pick.

Bodo/Glimt vs. Inter Milan SGP Pick (Feb. 18)

Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals: -134

Bodo/Glimt have a huge advantage of playing at home in the Arctic Polar Circle, a venue where they already defeated Manchester City (W 3-1) and lost to Juventus (L 3-2). Inter Milan won't be an easy opponent, especially since they've won their last six matches away from home in all competitions. Still, the Norwegian club has looked excellent at home (W7, D1, L2), and eight of their last 10 at home have ended with over two goals, both teams scoring, or both.

Inter should have enough quality to find the back of the net. They've scored at least twice in four of their last five away from home, but it'd be a huge mistake to count Bodo/Glimt out given the massive advantage that represents their home venue. A scenario with over two goals and both sides scoring could easily be a realistic outcome in this match.

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid Anytime Goalscorer Pick (Feb. 18)

Julian Alvarez to score anytime: +160

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Julian Alvarez is going through a slump. The Argentina international scored a goal in the 4-0 drubbing of FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Feb. 12, but that's the lone goal he's netted in his last 13 matches across all competitions. The star forward is too good to continue struggling at this rate and should have at least a couple of chances to find the back of the net against Brugge.

Alvarez is averaging 3.42 shots per game in seven UCL appearances this season while tallying four goals and two assists, so he's been far more productive in Europe than in LaLiga. The matchup against Club Brugge is promising, as well, as the Belgian outfit allowed seven goals in four home matches during the league phase. Alvarez should be the main reference for Los Colchoneros in their quest to move closer to earning a Round of 16 berth.

Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Bayer Leverkusen Best Bet: Moneyline (Feb. 18)

Bayer Leverkusen to win: +177

Olympiacos have the edge of playing at home in this matchup, and securing a positive result is mandatory if they want to have a shot at reaching the Round of 16. However, the Greek Super League giants have been slumping of late. They've won just one of their last four matches since topping Ajax in MD8 (W1, D2, L1), so that's hardly a positive omen considering the opposition they'll be facing.

Leverkusen have looked impressive in recent weeks and they finally seem to be reaching their peak form with five wins over their last six matches in all competitions (W5, D1). Traveling to Greece isn't easy for top European sides, and Leverkusen have won just two of their last six away across the board (W2, D1, L3), but the edge in recent form should be enough to believe they can get the win. Leverkusen are simply the better side, and they should back that up with a much-needed win.

Champions League Picks for Wednesday, Feb. 18 (All Best Bets)

Qarabag vs. Newcastle United ( Double chance ): Qarabag to win/draw +185

): Qarabag to win/draw +185 Bodo/Glimt vs. Inter Milan ( SGP ): Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals -134

): Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals -134 Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid ( Anytime goalscorer ): Julian Alvarez to score anytime +160

): Julian Alvarez to score anytime +160 Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Moneyline): Bayer Leverkusen to win +177

