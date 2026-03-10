UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues Wednesday as four more first-leg matchups take center stage, featuring heavyweights such as Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Below are our Champions League best bets for Wednesday's slate, including one selection for each matchup. Make sure to check our predicted and confirmed lineups ahead of kickoff before locking in your wagers.

Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen Total Goals Best Bet

Under 2.5 total goals: - 102

Leverkusen have been playing at a high level defensively, keeping four clean sheets in their last seven matches and allowing under two goals in all but one of those fixtures. A trip to the Emirates Stadium might be complicated to keep that run alive, though Die Werkself's games have been low-scoring matches. Their recent 3-3 draw against Freiburg in the Bundesliga is the only one of their last six competitive matches to have seen over two total goals. Plus, Leverkusen are coming off three straight clean sheets in the Champions League.

As for Arsenal, their defensive record speaks for itself with five clean sheets in eight Champions League matches and an elite defensive core formed by David Raya, William Saliba and Gabriel. Don't be surprised if this match ends up being a low-scoring affair.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City Goalscorer Best Bet

Erling Haaland to score anytime: -114

Real Madrid will be extremely depleted ahead of this complicated fixture, with players such as Kylian Mbappe (knee), Rodrygo (knee), Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (thigh), Alvaro Carreras (calf) and David Alaba (calf) sidelined. It wouldn't be shocking to consider Manchester City as the favorites here.

Los Blancos will be particularly thin defensively, which could translate to more scoring opportunities for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker, who has scored 29 goals in 36 matches between the Premier League and the Champions League, has three goals in six career matches against Los Merengues and is a strong bet to find the back of the net.

Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting CP ML Best Bet

Bodo/Glimt to win: +160

Probably the most balanced tie in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, these are the two most surprising teams of the competition. But, it's fair to say Bodo/Glimt have a huge advantage every time they play at home. Arctic Circle aside, travelling all the way to the upper part of Norway is a daunting task for almost every team in Europe, and Sporting CP won't be the exception. Plus, Bodo's home record can't be overlooked. They've already defeated Manchester City and Inter Milan this season and also escaped with a draw against Tottenham, so they know a thing or two about pulling good results against top-tier teams.

Look for Bodo/Glimt to keep the three points in Norway against a Sporting side that's riding a 12-game undefeated run across all competitions (W10, D2).

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea SGP Pick

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score: -123

Paris Saint-Germain are known for their scoring prowess, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola leading the way, and they'll have a favorable matchup against a Chelsea side that has been slumping a bit, with just three wins in their last eight matches in all competitions (excluding ET: W3, D3, L2).

Considering that eight of PSG's last nine matches in all competitions have seen either both teams scoring or over 2.5 goals, and five of the last eight featuring both outcomes, it's hard to look at this game as anything else than an open contest.

Chelsea have seen over two goals and both teams scoring in five of their last seven, and they're far from a compact defensive unit after allowing two goals to Wrexham in the FA Cup this past weekend. Expect an open contest at the Parc des Princes.

