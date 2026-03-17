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Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds

The Champions League Round of 16 concludes Wednesday as four decisive second-leg matchups determine the final teams to reach the quarterfinals.

Looking for Champions League predictions today? Below are our best bets, picks and odds for Wednesday's slate, including one selection per match. Make sure to check predicted and confirmed lineups before locking in your wagers.

FC Barcelona vs. Newcastle United Total Goals Best Bet

Over 3.5 total goals: -109

The first leg between Barcelona and Newcastle ended with a 1-1 draw after a stoppage-time penalty equalizer from Lamine Yamal, but don't be surprised if the return leg proves to be a more open contest. Barcelona have been nearly unstoppable at home and have scored at least three goals in nine fixtures in a row across all competitions, including a 5-2 win over Sevilla in LaLiga this past weekend.

Newcastle have proven they can score on the road, as well, doing so in their last eight matches, including trips to PSG, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester City. With both sides looking to secure a berth in the quarterfinals after a tight affair in the first leg, expect an end-to-end matchup at Camp Nou.

Liverpool vs. Galatasaray BTTS Best Bet

Both teams to score: -154

Liverpool have gone eight straight matches scoring at least once at Anfield and have done so in all but three of their home games across all competitions in 2025/26. However, Galatasaray have plenty of attacking power in the form of Victor Osimhen, Noa Lang and Gabriel Sara, and they have nothing to lose after topping the Reds 1-0 in Istanbul in the first leg.

With Galatasaray scoring at least once in seven of their last nine away fixtures in all competitions, and acknowledging Liverpool's current defensive woes, it wouldn't be surprising if both teams find the back of the net in the second leg.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Atletico Madrid SGP Pick

Over 2.5 total goals and both teams to score: -118

The first leg of this tie was a goalfest, and even if we exclude that Antonin Kinsky had a direct hand in Spurs conceding three goals in the opening 15 minutes, the game still had four more goals after the goalkeeping change.

Don't expect things to slow down in this second leg. Atletico Madrid are likely to play with a more defensive-minded approach, but they have enough pace to exploit the counter, while Spurs are going to go all out on the attack, or as much as possible under Igor Tudor. With the match likely to be open and intense, another goalfest could be on tap at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta First Goalscorer Best Bet

Harry Kane to score first goal: +275

Kane returned to action in the 1-1 draw away at Bayer Leverkusen this past weekend and logged 30 minutes off the bench. In order to get some fitness back, he could be in the starting lineup for this one despite Bayern already being up five goals in the tie.

The star forward was on an absolute tear before sustaining a calf injury, scoring seven matches in a row (and at least twice five times) in a span between Jan. 28 and Feb. 28. Kane scored the first goal of the match three times in that span, and Bayern's opener four times, so he's an excellent choice to break the deadlock at home in a match where he may only go 45 minutes if he starts.

Champions League picks for Wednesday, March 18 (All Best Bets):

FC Barcelona vs. Newcastle United (Total Goals Best Bet): Over 3.5 total goals -109

Liverpool vs. Galatasaray (BTTS Best Bet): Both teams to score -154

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Atletico Madrid (SGP Pick): Over 2.5 total goals and both teams to score -118

Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta (First Goalscorer Best Bet): Harry Kane to score first goal +275

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.