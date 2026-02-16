UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds

The knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League begin Tuesday, Feb. 17, as Europe's top clubs battle for a place in the Round of 16. Below are our Champions League best bets, predictions, picks and odds for Tuesday, Feb. 17, including moneyline, single-game parlays, corner bets and anytime goalscorer plays.

Galatasaray vs. Juventus Best Bet: Spread Pick (Feb. 17)

Galatasaray to cover +0.5 spread: -130

Galatasaray suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in their final game of the UEFA Champions League league phase, but they've recovered admirably with four wins in a row at the domestic level while scoring at least three goals each time.

Things are even better when analyzing their home record, as they've dropped just two games all season (W14, D4, L2) while keeping seven clean sheets. Their resume includes a win over Liverpool and a draw against Atletico Madrid, so they've proven they can get good results against top opposition.

Considering Juventus' recent struggles, just one win in their last five games in all competitions, and the traveling involved to Turkey, Galatasaray could have a good shot at avoiding defeat in this contest. They've achieved that in 90 percent of their matches at RAMS Park in 2025/26.

Benfica vs. Real Madrid Best Bet: Moneyline Pick (Feb. 17)

Real Madrid to win: -112

Benfica pulled a gigantic upset against Real Madrid in the final match of the UEFA Champions League league phase when a stoppage-time goal from goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin allowed the Eagles to sneak into the knockout stages.

However, Los Merengues have learned their lesson, and they shouldn't allow a second straight defeat at Estadio da Luz against the Portuguese giants. Real Madrid have won their three matches since the loss to Benfica and are coming off a 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Kylian Mbappe was rested and stayed on the bench in that game, and if the Frenchman suits up Tuesday, that could make the difference. Real Madrid have lost three of their last five away matches in all competitions, but the team has been turning a corner of late and is moving in the right direction. They should have enough quality to breeze past the challenge of a Benfica side that's riding a five-game undefeated streak (W4, D1).

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta SGP Pick (Feb. 17)

Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals: -112

Dortmund failed to produce goals in their previous two UEFA Champions League contests, registering back-to-back 2-0 losses to Tottenham and Inter Milan, but that shouldn't be the case here against Atalanta.

Both BVB and La Dea are in top form heading into this matchup at Signal Iduna Park, as both have won three in a row in all competitions. Considering that three of Dortmund's last four games have seen over three goals, that could be a realistic scenario in this game, and Atalanta have shown they're capable of scoring on the road, as well. The Italian club has scored at least once in seven of its last nine away matches in all competitions, setting up the stage for a back-and-forth contest on German soil.

AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain Anytime Goalscorer Pick (Feb. 17)

Ousmane Dembele to score anytime: +104

Paris Saint-Germain are massive favorites ahead of this contest against Monaco, and any other result that's not a comfortable win for Les Parisiens would be a shocking outcome. If there's one player likely to cause problems to the opposing defense, that's Ousmane Dembele. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner has seven goals against Monaco in nine appearances throughout his career, and that's the joint-most he's scored against any club.

Dembele has been in excellent form, and after finding the back of the net in his last two appearances, he could very well do so here against a team that he knows too well.

