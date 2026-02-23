UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24: Picks, Predictions & Odds

The return leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stages will deliver four exciting games Tuesday. Even though some ties are pretty much decided, others carry an open finish ahead of exciting 90 minutes of soccer all over Europe.

We have chosen the best bets for Tuesday's slate here, including HT moneylines, total goals, anytime goalscorer and even a single-game parlay in Milan.

Make sure to check our Champions League predicted and confirmed lineups ahead of Tuesday's kickoffs before locking in your bets.

Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge Best Bet: First Half ML (Feb. 24)

Atletico Madrid to win at HT: -120

Atletico Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw in their trip to Belgium in the first leg of this tie, but Los Colchoneros should be a more dominant team this time around. They've managed to open the scoring in five of their last six matches in the UCL, which bodes well for their chances here, and they've also kept a clean sheet in 13 of their last 17 European knockout matches at home. They're also in a run of seven wins over their last 10 games at home across all competitions (L3). Given what's at stake here, don't be surprised if coach Diego Simeone's men start this game with frenetic pace and intensity, setting up the tone and grabbing the lead at the end of the opening 45 minutes.

Newcastle United vs. Qarabag Best Bet: Qarabag Total Goals (Feb. 24)

Qarabag to score over 0.5 goals: -121

Yes, Qarabag were thrashed in the first leg of this tie, and the 6-1 loss to Newcastle in Azerbaijan means they have virtually no chance of turning things around. They have also lost in all but one of their matches against English teams (D1) while scoring just once in that span. Newcastle are expected to make some rotations for this tie, though, and Qarabag must risk it all after what happened in the first leg. It wouldn't be the craziest thing to see them find the back of the net at some point here. For what it's worth, Qarabag have scored at least a goal in two of their four away matches in the current UCL campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos Best Bet: Anytime Goalscorer (Feb. 24)

Patrik Schick to score anytime: +118

Schick was an unstoppable force in the first leg of the tie against Olympiacos and scored twice in that match. He also has four goals in seven UCL contests under the tutelage of manager Kasper Hjulmand, so he's certainly a player to watch here. The Czech forward has also found the back of the net in Leverkusen's last two competitive matches at BayArena, further enhancing his chances of finding the score sheet.

Inter Milan vs. Bodo Glimt SGP Pick (Feb. 24)

Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals: -135

It wouldn't be a stretch to say this game between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt is the match everyone will be watching, as the reigning UCL runner-ups have a real chance of being knocked out of the tournament. Don't expect Bodo to sit back and protect the 3-1 lead they accrued in the first leg, but Inter should monopolize possession and the scoring chances. Bodo Glimt have proven in the past that they can get good results on the road, so Inter can't get complacent even if they get an early lead. This should be an open, intense game with plenty of action at both ends.

Champions League Picks for Tuesday, Feb. 24 (All Best Bets)

Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge ( First Half ML ): Atletico Madrid to win at HT -120

): Atletico Madrid to win at HT -120 Newcastle United vs. Qarabag FK ( Away total goals ): Qarabag to score over 0.5 goals -121

): Qarabag to score over 0.5 goals -121 Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos ( Anytime goalscorer ): Patrik Schick to score anytime +118

): Patrik Schick to score anytime +118 Inter Milan vs. Bodo Glimt (SGP): Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals -135

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.