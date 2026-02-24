UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25: Picks, Predictions & Odds

Wednesday's four matches in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages will determine which teams secure spots in the Round of 16 and which won't advance in the competition.

Here, we have chosen the best bets for this four-game slate on Wednesday. Make sure to check our Champions League predicted and confirmed lineups ahead of Wednesday's kickoffs before locking in your bets.

Juventus vs. Galatasaray: First Half ML (Feb. 25)

Juventus to lead at HT -106

Juventus are in a tough spot here after losing the first leg of this tie by a 5-2 margin in Istanbul. The Serie A giants need to bounce back in front of their fans, and while they might not be able to come back from the three-goal deficit, they shouldn't have any problems grabbing the early lead. They were leading 2-1 at the break in Turkey before the second-half meltdown, and playing at home should boost their chances of a strong start. Galatasaray tend to struggle away from home as well, posting a 5W-1D-4L record in their last 10 games but losing three of their four away fixtures in the UCL league phase. Given what's at stake here and Juventus' pressing need for a positive result, they should play with intensity right from the start, which should translate into them taking the lead at the break.

PSG vs. Monaco Best Corners Bet (Feb. 25)

PSG over 6.5 corners -105

It's hard to use the 3-0 win over Metz this past weekend as a guide for PSG, as coach Luis Enrique's men rested most of their key players in that Ligue 1 clash. But, judging by the fact that PSG won eight corners in the 3-2 win over Monaco in the first leg, it wouldn't be shocking to see that trend continue. They'll be at home in this one, and aside from being utterly dominant at the Parc des Princes, they also average 5.2 corners per game in their last five fixtures at home. They have recorded at least five corners in their last five UCL matches, though, averaging 6.8 over that stretch. If PSG are as dominant as they were in the first leg, and there's no reason to think they won't be since their aggregate lead is slim, this is a line they could easily reach.

Real Madrid vs. Benfica Best Bet: Anytime Goalscorer (Feb. 25)

Vinicius Junior to score over 0.5 goals +150

This will be a special game for Vinicius Junior, who scored the lone goal in Real Madrid's 1-0 victory in the first leg of this tie against Benfica. The Brazilian winger endured a slow start to the season but has been turning things around of late, with five goals across his last four appearances. With three of those goals coming in the second half, including the one in the previous head-to-head meeting, expect the Brazilian to have another stellar effort as he carries Los Merengues into the Round of 16.

Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund SGP Pick (Feb. 25)

SGP: Over 2.5 total goals and both teams to score -117

Atalanta are a tough team to beat at home, as they own a four-game winning streak at home and have won eight of their past 10 matches in this venue, with the last five seeing either over 2.5 total goals and/or both clubs finding the back of the net. Banking on Dortmund to be involved in high-scoring matches is a solid trend to back up. Even though their last three UCL matches have ended with an exact 2-0 score (1W, 2L), their other seven matches over their last 10 competitive contests have either ended with over 2.5 goals and/or both clubs scoring. Plus, Dortmund were among the most prolific sides in the league phase, as only six of the 36 teams scored more than their 19 goals. With the last two Atalanta matches seeing at least three goals and both teams scoring, we believe that trend will continue here.

