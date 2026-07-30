Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine

My player rankings for Underdog's new EPL best ball contests, built on my projections in Underdog's scoring and updated through preseason as lineups, injuries and ADP firm up.

These are draft rankings for a best-ball format: you draft an 18-man roster and never manage it, so the rank reflects total draft value across the season, not a weekly starter call.

The players with safe minutes and floors are higher than you'd expect. While maybe not the best for the later rounds of the competition, the guaranteed starters who cross the ball will be valuable in the first round.

Underdog scoring rewards volume that other formats ignore: crosses, passes, shots on and off target, tackles and chances created, plus clean sheets for keepers and defenders. That lifts attacking full-backs and possession-team players up the board.

Positions are F, M, D and G with a flex spot. Lineups are a little bigger than the World Cup with two forwards, midfielders and defenders in a selected roster.

Ranked as if each player stays at his club all season. The transfer window goes into the season, so players guaranteed for minutes and to stick with their current squads are the safer moves. If you want upside, you can also stretch for players not in the Premier League like Vinicius Junior or Bradley Barcola (personally, I'm not willing to risk it).