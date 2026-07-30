Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine

Underdog EPL best ball rankings for 2026/27, updated through preseason for The Premier Pup and The False Nine: ceiling picks, value, ADP and the scoring edges that win drafts.
July 30, 2026
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
July 30, 2026
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Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine

My player rankings for Underdog's new EPL best ball contests, built on my projections in Underdog's scoring and updated through preseason as lineups, injuries and ADP firm up.

These are draft rankings for a best-ball format: you draft an 18-man roster and never manage it, so the rank reflects total draft value across the season, not a weekly starter call.

The players with safe minutes and floors are higher than you'd expect. While maybe not the best for the later rounds of the competition, the guaranteed starters who cross the ball will be valuable in the first round.

Underdog scoring rewards volume that other formats ignore: crosses, passes, shots on and off target, tackles and chances created, plus clean sheets for keepers and defenders. That lifts attacking full-backs and possession-team players up the board.

Positions are F, M, D and G with a flex spot. Lineups are a little bigger than the World Cup with two forwards, midfielders and defenders in a selected roster.

Ranked as if each player stays at his club all season. The transfer window goes into the season, so players guaranteed for minutes and to stick with their current squads are the safer moves. If you want upside, you can also stretch for players not in the Premier League like Vinicius Junior or Bradley Barcola (personally, I'm not willing to risk it).

How to Draft The Premier Pup: Best Ball Strategy

Premier League

Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine

My player rankings for Underdog's new EPL best ball contests, built on my projections in Underdog's scoring and updated through preseason as lineups, injuries and ADP firm up.

These are draft rankings for a best-ball format: you draft an 18-man roster and never manage it, so the rank reflects total draft value across the season, not a weekly starter call.

The players with safe minutes and floors are higher than you'd expect. While maybe not the best for the later rounds of the competition, the guaranteed starters who cross the ball will be valuable in the first round.

Underdog scoring rewards volume that other formats ignore: crosses, passes, shots on and off target, tackles and chances created, plus clean sheets for keepers and defenders. That lifts attacking full-backs and possession-team players up the board.

Positions are F, M, D and G with a flex spot. Lineups are a little bigger than the World Cup with two forwards, midfielders and defenders in a selected roster.

Ranked as if each player stays at his club all season. The transfer window goes into the season, so players guaranteed for minutes and to stick with their current squads are the safer moves. If you want upside, you can also stretch for players not in the Premier League like Vinicius Junior or Bradley Barcola (personally, I'm not willing to risk it).

How to Draft The Premier Pup: Best Ball Strategy

Premier League Predicted Lineups

Premier League Injury News

If you have any questions or comments, contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

These rankings can be uploaded at Underdog.

Maybe most importantly, these rankings are for the entire season. The first round of best ball is between Gameweeks 1 and 26. So while I have Bruno Fernandes for over 500 points, that means the entire season. 

Best ball is played week by week, so if you prefer the upside options, focus on the best points-per 90 players. If you prefer safety, focus on set pieces and guaranteed minutes.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Overall RankPos RankFloor RankPos Floor RankPlayerTeamPosPtsFloorPP/90
1111Bruno FernandesMUNM510.78392.4016.42
2222Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVM454.86376.7113.65
3141Bukayo SakaARSF421.52325.1215.81
42508Erling HaalandMCIF418.01215.6913.93
5374Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFOM399.16279.1311.97
6131Pedro PorroTOTD388.67355.9012.49
73204Matheus CunhaMUNF356.58254.7912.34
84183Bryan MbeumoMUNF348.42256.8913.07
94137Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVEM345.83264.7911.12
10116315Gianluigi DonnarummaMCIG344.61149.029.07
1152514Cole PalmerCHEM341.87244.3013.99
126148Florian WirtzLIVM341.24264.5612.28
135102Alex IwobiFULF338.64275.7111.29
14252Neco WilliamsNFOD333.62307.849.38
15223320David RayaARSG332.47118.888.75
167116Declan RiceARSM328.01275.5111.35
17863Pascal GrossBHAM326.25291.1411.74
1892313Rayan CherkiMCIM324.05247.2316.20
1910159Marcus TavernierBOUM321.02260.7311.56
201185James GarnerEVEM312.44276.209.37
21612124Ollie WatkinsAVLF308.00167.4810.66
223974Emiliano MartinezAVLG306.32181.038.06
23123517Phil FodenMCIM306.05229.8613.77
24414712AlissonLIVG304.75155.678.02
257437Cody GakpoLIVF303.82220.1113.67
268325Jeremy DokuMCIF303.31234.3912.41
27393Adrien TruffertBOUD301.17276.098.47
28137932Antoine SemenyoMCIM300.45191.4712.88
2951116Robert SanchezCHEG299.85172.557.89
30145325Morgan RogersCHEM297.15212.8311.14
316943Caoimhin KelleherBREG296.41184.177.80
32152615Enzo FernandezCHEM294.51243.7311.04
337762Robin RoefsSUNG293.78192.717.73
3481269Jordan PickfordEVEG291.42163.467.67
35914830Igor ThiagoBREF290.85154.479.35
36162112Anton StachLEEM289.85254.0110.43
374289Nico O'ReillyMCID288.57239.949.99
385165Milos KerkezLIVD287.46258.479.24
3991248Bart VerbruggenBHAG286.48164.547.54
406124Ian MaatsenAVLD285.89265.8310.29
41174018Enzo Le FeeSUNM285.55225.459.18
4210651Lucas PerriLEEG285.37199.307.51
43181710Elliot AndersonMCIM285.15257.0610.27
441012023Joao PedroCHEF283.94167.9710.22
4511366Yankuba MintehBHAF283.26228.2910.62
46194119John McGinnAVLM282.59222.219.08
47203016Omari HutchinsonNFOM277.18237.3012.47
487226Antonee RobinsonFULD276.05250.1710.35
49211911Matt GrimesCOVM275.85255.248.28
501113911Nick PopeNEWG274.75158.677.23
51125710Dango OuattaraBREF274.75209.2110.30
521313025Benjamin SeskoMUNF271.89161.6411.12
53148618Ismaila SarrCRYF271.67187.779.06
548278Matty CashAVLD271.61243.118.73
5593916Daniel MunozCRYD271.28227.018.72
561216214Matz SelsNFOG270.63149.027.12
57226229James MaddisonTOTM268.50200.7013.43
58238434Emiliano BuendiaAVLM267.31189.1510.94
59244821Alexis Mac AllisterLIVM265.86215.979.57
601315213Djordje PetrovicBOUG263.47153.146.93
61256028Diego GomezBHAM262.99204.488.77
6210247Lewis HallNEWD262.87245.259.86
631510021RayanBOUF262.56180.109.85
64113111Ferdi KadiogluBHAD262.51235.188.44
651413710Bernd LenoFULG261.46158.986.88
66167112Iliman NdiayeEVEF261.19195.219.04
671713828Rodrigo MunizFULF260.41158.7510.65
68123312Reece JamesCHED259.48232.1011.68
69267230Martin OdegaardARSM258.35195.0111.63
70274720Youri TielemansMUNM257.43216.589.65
7118549Pedro NetoCHEF256.99212.7012.85
721520919Senne LammensMUNG256.69129.116.76
73134217Virgil van DijkLIVD254.21221.237.63
74142910Vitaliy MykolenkoEVED253.88238.917.62
75198317Harvey BarnesNEWF252.35190.4011.36
76161055Ben WilsonCOVG251.11176.546.61
77153413Ethan AmpaduLEED249.33230.637.01
78163714Tyrick MitchellCRYD249.15227.377.47
79285826Ryan GravenberchLIVM246.70206.527.40
80295224Matheus NunesMCIM246.62213.077.93
81173815Leif DavisIPSD246.61227.257.40
821719918Dean HendersonCRYG246.51135.386.49
831818717Antonin KinskyTOTG246.34138.616.48
84206311Mikkel DamsgaardBREF245.38200.6810.04
85218015Amad DialloMUNF244.71191.3710.01
86228116Harry WilsonLEEF243.63191.209.97
872323451Alexander IsakLIVF242.92118.5010.93
88184620Trai HumeSUND241.36219.037.24
89195622GabrielARSD240.89211.497.74
90204519Marc GuehiMCID239.51219.408.98
91214418Jeremie FrimpongLIVD239.34220.0110.77
922420844Chris WoodNFOF238.65130.5610.23
93259320Callum Hudson-OdoiNFOF238.18184.3011.91
94305123Alex ScottBOUM236.69214.157.61
952616731Dominic Calvert-LewinLEEF236.09146.517.59
96277814Yeremy PinoCRYF234.03191.519.57
97225521Michael KayodeBRED232.81212.416.55
98315927Granit XhakaSUNM230.27205.976.91
99287313Mohamed BelloumiHULF230.05194.1811.50
100324922Ryan GilesHULM229.66215.918.61
1013310341Jack RudoniCOVM228.27178.7710.27
102236726Jurrien TimberARSD226.27196.969.26
103349135Mohammed KudusTOTM224.12185.9311.21
104357531Moises CaicedoCHEM223.64193.407.45
1053611043Kaoru MitomaBHAM223.56173.1210.06
106247430Nordi MukieleSUND219.98193.717.07
107298719KevinFULF219.70187.1410.99
1083714554Jack HinshelwoodBHAM219.54155.908.23
109256123Jake O'BrienEVED217.77201.696.53
1113023149Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYF216.47119.129.74
110266625Ola AinaNFOD216.25198.027.49
1123111722Victor MunozLIVF215.32170.1512.11
113279536Jan Paul van HeckeTOTD215.03183.556.91
114288532Maxim De CuyperBHAD214.13187.8710.71
1153811445Bruno GuimaraesNEWM213.60171.379.61
116399236Yasin AyariBHAM213.55184.758.01
117296827Kenny TeteFULD213.05196.547.99
118307029Milan van EwijkCOVD212.77195.896.84
1193225058Viktor GyokeresARSF212.46112.029.11
120408233Adam WhartonCRYM212.24190.827.35
121318934Riccardo CalafioriARSD211.62186.299.07
1224110240Mathias JensenBREM211.48179.358.65
123326928Diogo DalotMUND211.19196.357.31
1243319840Oliver McBurnieHULF209.91135.888.59
125339035Malick ThiawNEWD209.74185.956.29
1264210139Liam MillarHULM208.32179.419.37
1273418337Kevin SchadeBREF208.14139.698.51
1283521646Haji WrightCOVF207.82125.437.79
129439938Hayden HackneyEVEM207.74180.139.35
1303620241Junior KroupiBOUF207.64133.9710.38
131346424Valentino LivramentoNEWD207.61199.457.79
1324415356Emile Smith RoweFULM206.84153.109.31
1334511946Jacob MurphyNEWM206.60168.0713.28
1344613450Habib DiarraSUNM206.07159.787.73
135191187Kjell ScherpenIPSG205.14168.075.40
1363713226EstevaoCHEF204.17161.3711.48
1374715658Justin KluivertBOUM199.36150.539.97
1383510638Josko GvardiolMCID199.20175.908.96
139367731Lewie CoyleHULD198.97192.636.89
140489837Sandro TonaliTOTM198.25180.507.43
1413823652Will OsulaNEWF197.48117.839.87
1423917133Jaden PhilogeneIPSF197.42143.748.88
1434913651Lewis MileyNEWM195.96159.448.02
1443710941Marcos SenesiTOTD195.87173.996.30
1454016832Christos TzolisARSF195.87145.6211.02
1464120543EvanilsonBOUF193.44132.716.96
1474218236Noah OkaforLEEF193.14139.998.69
1483810739Jayden BogleLEED192.83175.066.20
1494319439Jack ClarkeIPSF192.40137.128.66
150398833Gabriel GudmundssonLEED191.88186.746.64
1514424654Kai HavertzARSF191.62113.3910.14
1525016960Ephron Mason-ClarkCOVM190.45145.548.57
1535110442Sander BergeFULM189.05176.546.08
1545214152Curtis JonesLIVM188.81156.958.50
155409637Luke ShawMUND188.08181.087.05
1564110840Calvin BasseyFULD187.78175.066.04
1574525459Brian BrobbeySUNF187.40109.846.49
1584624755Dominic SolankeTOTF186.89112.748.41
1594714329JoelintonNEWF186.84156.387.64
1604211342Lisandro MartinezMUND186.13171.825.98
1614824453Igor JesusNFOF185.72113.259.83
1624312547James TarkowskiEVED185.58164.355.96
1635318665Johan ManzambiAVLM185.31138.679.27
1644920442Georginio RutterBHAF184.82132.968.32
1655026863RicharlisonTOTF184.0899.8811.83
1665124856BetoEVEF183.90112.379.74
1674412848Conor BradleyLIVD183.21161.7710.31
1685417662Tatsuhiro SakamotoCOVM182.73142.337.48
1695516059Matt CrooksHULM182.45150.006.84
1704512949Oscar MinguezaCRYD181.12161.658.15
1712016516Jack ButlandHULG180.98148.444.76
1724612245Chris RichardsCRYD180.90165.975.43
1735613148Sasa LukicFULM179.96161.608.10
1745711244Daichi KamadaCRYM179.68172.116.47
1765822677Eberechi EzeARSM178.12121.4410.02
1774811644Ezri KonsaAVLD177.59170.295.33
1754714251Nikola MilenkovicNFOD177.58155.864.99
1795914955RodriMCIM177.49154.469.98
1805011543Joachim AndersenFULD177.39171.236.14
1816012747Regan SlaterHULM176.93161.795.69
1784912346MurilloNFOD176.90164.065.31
1826113349Yehor YarmolyukBREM175.70160.736.08
1836217863Jacob RamseyNEWM174.53141.687.85
1846315457Ryan ChristieBOUM174.35152.917.85
1856414453Joao GomesAVLM173.36156.116.24
1865217535Alejandro GarnachoAVLF173.13142.5111.13
1875313527Anthony ElangaNEWF173.02159.6910.38
1885417434Abdul FatawuIPSF172.10142.827.74
1895118969Josh KingFULD170.32138.449.58
1906526487Mikel MerinoARSM170.07102.319.57
1915215756Bobby ThomasCOVD169.28150.525.86
1925316661Jarrad BranthwaiteEVED169.14146.675.85
1935415053Nathan CollinsBRED168.26154.405.05
1946621274Dejan KulusevskiTOTM168.22126.6610.81
1955515154James HillBOUD167.90153.645.40
1965618066Patrick DorguMUND167.33140.4810.76
1975714050Liam KitchingCOVD166.83157.165.36
1985815958James JustinLEED166.13150.206.23
1995916159Piero HincapieARSD165.82149.918.29
2006717361Boubacar KamaraAVLM164.96143.295.94
2016015555Joe RodonLEED164.85152.134.95
2026819067Kobbie MainooMUNM164.36138.346.43
2036114652Pascal StruijkBHAD163.53155.756.13
2065621345Amine AdliBOUF161.95126.2210.41
2046920170Xaver SchlagerNFOM161.92134.018.57
2055519138Dan NdoyeNFOF161.80137.769.10
2076215857Omar AldereteSUND161.75150.335.20
2085727967Nick WoltemadeNEWF161.1792.678.06
2096316460Lewis DunkBHAD158.54148.637.13
2105827165Danny WelbeckBHAF157.5896.608.86
2117021073Mateus FernandesTOTM157.53128.857.09
2126417764Daniel BallardSUND156.35141.695.86
2137118866Ao TanakaLEEM156.09138.607.80
2147219769Ibrahim SangareNFOM155.27135.536.99
2157319668Tyler AdamsBOUM155.03136.225.81
2166517965Sven BotmanNEWD155.02140.516.34
2176618568Marco PalestraCHED154.40138.739.26
2187420671Vitaly JaneltBREM154.24132.616.94
2196719572Jeremy JacquetLIVD152.88136.366.88
2207518464Lewis CookBOUM152.49139.587.62
2215922247Brenden AaronsonLEEF151.53124.187.58
2226023048Mathys TelTOTF151.26119.2911.34
2236817062Jay DasilvaCOVD150.69144.606.78
2246128368Omar MarmoushMCIF150.0890.9213.51
2257622375Ryan SessegnonFULM149.42123.409.61
2266918167Charlie HughesHULD148.95140.344.47
2276228969Thierno BarryEVEF148.8683.197.88
2287017263Jaydee CanvotCRYD148.66143.355.57
2297121476Mats WiefferBHAD146.25126.198.23
2307221175Ben WhiteARSD144.52128.779.29
2317320073Levi ColwillCHED144.35134.886.50
2327722576Marcelino NunezIPSM144.18121.889.27
2336323250Noni MaduekeARSF142.64118.9912.84
2347825180Tijjani ReijndersMCIM142.60111.5510.70
2357419270Abdukodir KhusanovMCID142.52137.417.13
2367520374Dara O'SheaIPSD142.15133.024.26
2377619371Jorrel HatoCHED141.44137.247.07
2387922978Oscar BobbFULM141.37119.679.09
2398020772Noah SadikiSUNM140.47132.184.52
2406424957Nilson AnguloSUNF140.12112.047.01
2416526360Jaidon AnthonyBREF140.04102.949.00
2427723988Micky van de VenTOTD138.09116.136.21
2437821577John EganHULD138.04125.914.44
2448125582Victor TorpCOVM137.57109.6410.32
2457921879Darnell FurlongIPSD137.35124.814.41
2468226185Merlin RohlEVEM137.15104.627.71
2478325381David BrooksBOUM136.15110.5712.25
2488021980Maxence LacroixCHED135.35124.736.09
2498122081Djed SpenceTOTD133.69124.616.68
2508222182William SalibaARSD132.84124.447.47
2518423879Azor MatusiwaIPSM129.95116.894.18
2528322885Matt TargettHULD129.73120.679.73
2538421778Bafode DiakiteBOUD129.40124.894.85
2548522483Sepp van den BergBRED128.32123.044.81
2558624089Tarik MuharemovicLEED127.93115.565.23
2568724593Luka VuskovicBHAD127.87113.557.19
2576627266Rio NgumohaLIVF127.7296.3514.37
2588527892Ross BarkleyAVLM126.8792.859.52
2598625683Tim IroegbunamEVEM126.05107.496.30
2608822784Cristhian MosqueraARSD125.11120.887.04
2618725884Martin ZubimendiARSM124.93105.477.03
2628923586Ruben DiasMCID123.90117.997.97
2636726662Bazoumana ToureNEWF123.32100.9311.10
2649024291Nico GonzalezMCID122.32113.679.17
2659123787ReinildoSUND122.32117.205.00
2668827490Daizen MaedaIPSM121.8895.587.31
2676829871Ellis SimmsCOVF121.3372.969.10
2686931577Tammy AbrahamAVLF119.6165.3010.76
2699224190Pau TorresAVLD119.32115.215.37
2707027064Loum TchaounaCOVF119.2497.076.71
2718926286Frank OnyekaCOVM119.16103.866.70
2727126561Keane Lewis-PotterBREF118.76102.216.68
2739324392Wesley FofanaCHED118.44113.565.92
2749425795Jaka BijolLEED118.22105.965.32
2757229670EmersonnIPSF117.2176.496.59
2769028194Chemsdine TalbiSUNM116.9792.367.52
2779127389Conor GallagherTOTM116.2395.976.54
2789526097Dan BurnNEWD115.50104.775.77
2797330674Jorgen Strand LarsenCRYF115.2769.847.41
2809625294Leny YoroMUND114.04110.875.13
2819725996Kristoffer AjerBRED112.78105.095.08
2827432478Hugo EkitikeLIVF110.9661.1412.48
2839226788Carlos BalebaBHAM108.88100.396.12
2849826998Rayan Ait-NouriMCID107.5498.559.68
2859927599Giovanni LeoniLIVD107.0295.456.88
2869327691Myles Lewis-SkellyARSM104.9794.575.90
2877530573Evann GuessandAVLF102.8369.899.25
2887630472Yoane WissaNEWF101.9970.207.06
289100277100Destiny UdogieTOTD101.1892.996.50
2909428093Hidemasa MoritaHULM100.6992.625.66
2919528895Andrey SantosMUNM99.0884.786.37
292101284102Jacob GreavesIPSD99.0290.544.46
2937733181George HirstIPSF98.8857.976.36
2947832579Lukas NmechaLEEF95.4260.618.59
295102282101Borna SosaCRYD95.2692.238.57
2967931376Charalampos KostoulasBHAF95.1266.0914.27
297103286104Chadi RiadCRYD94.7388.846.09
298104290106Harry MaguireMUND93.4183.116.00
299105287105Rico HenryBRED93.2487.285.99
3008033986Emmanuel EmeghaCHEF92.8053.9310.44
3019629397Jack TaylorIPSM92.3882.285.20
302106285103Aurele AmendaCOVD92.2389.405.19
303107291107Malo GustoCHED91.9582.8410.34
30497316104Max DowmanARSM91.1964.5313.68
3059830299Chris RiggSUNM90.7671.526.81
3069929296Jefferson LermaCRYM89.9782.505.78
307100307101Dwight McNeilEVEM87.8869.839.89
308101303100Samuel SzmodicsIPSM87.6570.566.57
30910230098Rodrigo BentancurTOTM87.2472.156.54
310108295109Fabian ScharNEWD86.7479.216.51
3118133282AlyssonAVLF85.8057.9512.87
324113299111Jair CunhaNFOD85.1582.844.79
312109294108Timothy CastagneFULD84.8280.307.63
313103314103Harrison ReedFULM83.6065.6312.54
3148233784Brandon Thomas-AsanteCOVF82.4854.939.28
315110297110Olivier BoscagliBHAD81.0775.797.30
3168331175Dilane BakwaNFOF79.3167.9611.90
317111301112Semi AjayiHULD78.2672.114.40
318104322109Justin DevennyCRYM78.2462.498.80
320106317105Kasey McAteerIPSM77.8364.217.00
319105319106Nicolas DominguezNFOM77.8263.798.76
3218434689Liam DelapCHEF77.2648.738.69
3228532880Gabriel MartinelliARSF76.5558.7311.48
323112318116Nicolo SavonaNFOD76.0463.928.55
325114310115Trevoh ChalobahCHED74.6468.286.72
326115327118Michael KeaneEVED74.5559.086.71
327107321108Joe WillockNEWM72.6062.758.17
328108320107SavinhoMCIM72.5962.7510.89
329109335112Mason MountMUNM72.3357.0110.85
330110312102Will HughesCRYM71.5967.076.44
3318633885Leon BaileyAVLF71.2854.6310.69
3328735891Wilson IsidorSUNF70.5441.537.94
333116309114Aaron HickeyBRED70.4668.365.28
334117308113Tyrone MingsAVLD69.7368.865.23
3358834588Eddie NketiahCRYF67.6649.2310.15
3368934187Xavi SimonsTOTF65.8952.839.88
3379033483Brennan JohnsonCRYF65.5957.107.38
338111336113Aladji BambaNEWM65.4256.267.36
339112329111Lamare BogardeAVLM63.9458.714.80
340118323117Noussair MazraouiMUND63.2461.566.32
341113326110Jorge CuencaFULM62.3959.794.01
342119330119Adam SmithBOUD61.8858.225.57
343114347116Darko GyabiHULM61.3448.386.90
3449138397Stefanos TzimasBHAF60.5933.0913.63
345120333120Ayden HeavenMUND60.4057.465.44
346115342114Romeo LaviaCHEM59.2652.646.67
3479238899Callum WilsonBREF59.0731.968.86
348116343115Harrison ArmstrongEVEM58.7851.466.61
349121340121Andrew RobertsonTOTD58.2153.528.73
3509335190Geovany QuendaCHEF56.1946.4612.64
351117354120Kieran DowellHULM55.3843.478.31
352118353119Josh EcclesCOVM54.9743.758.25
353122348123Cedric KipreIPSD54.9247.964.94
3549436994Alvaro RodriguezBOUF54.8537.818.23
355119349117Ilia GruevLEEM53.8247.016.06
356123344122MoratoNFOD52.9949.324.77
357120364123Ben Gannon DoakBOUM52.4538.7611.80
358121356121Antoni MilamboBREM52.4442.107.87
359122365124Jocelin Ta BiSUNM50.9338.557.64
360124350124Kevin DansoTOTD50.1246.815.64
361123352118Tyrique GeorgeEVEM49.1245.4611.05
362124370127Pape SarrTOTM48.6537.797.30
363125368126Carlos AlcarazEVEM48.4538.1710.90
364126361122Tom CairneyFULM48.1939.7510.84
36595395102Jonah Kusi-AsareFULF47.7428.7110.74
36696402103Taiwo AwoniyiNFOF47.5226.2910.69
367127375131James McAteeNFOM47.2436.6310.63
368128374130Archie GrayTOTM46.1736.995.19
369129371128Mateo KovacicMCIM46.0237.6710.35
3709735992Tyler DiblingEVEF45.8440.896.88
3719837295Jamie GittensCHEF45.1137.2010.15
372130367125Sean LongstaffLEEM44.4438.2310.00
373125357126Tosin AdarabioyoCHED44.2741.596.64
37499391101Joshua ZirkzeeMUNF43.8230.349.86
375126360127Issa DiopIPSD43.8140.543.94
376127355125Cody DramehHULD43.2542.166.49
377128362128Josh AcheampongCHED43.0839.626.46
378129366129Joe GomezLIVD42.7038.539.61
379131379134Amadou OnanaAVLM41.7434.526.26
38010037896Wes BurnsIPSF41.6935.146.25
38110136393Daniel JamesLEEF41.4739.549.33
382132387137David AkintolaHULM40.3632.199.08
383130384131Stefan BajceticLIVD40.0133.009.00
384133377133Luke O'NienSUNM39.5635.304.45
385134376132Sean SteurNEWM39.0736.028.79
386135373129Veljko MilosavljevicBOUM39.0137.143.51
387136381135Oscar ZambranoHULM38.9833.715.85
388137393138Josh DasilvaBREM38.8029.378.73
389131380130Rico LewisMCID38.7934.288.73
390132390133Kaine Kesler-HaydenCOVD36.7730.518.27
391138382136Alex TothBOUM36.7633.478.27
392102389100Wilson OdobertTOTF36.6130.818.24
39310338598Wilfried GnontoLEEF36.5732.578.23
394133386132Victor LindelofAVLD34.6332.535.19
395139401143Ryan YatesNFOM33.9926.527.65
396140400142Sindre EgeliIPSM33.1326.827.45
397141399141Anis MehmetiIPSM32.2426.867.25
398142397139Wataru EndoLIVM32.0327.007.21
399134394135Jake BidwellCOVD31.3529.097.05
400135392134Luke WoolfendenCOVD30.7629.694.61
401143398140Dario EssugoCHEM30.6826.916.90
402136403137Ben JohnsonIPSD29.3525.866.60
403137396136Luca NetzNFOD28.3827.076.39
404104405104Chiedozie OgbeneIPSF27.2024.504.08
405138408140Matthijs De LigtMUND26.2223.865.90
406139404138Sebastiaan BornauwLEED25.9524.903.89
407140407139Paddy McNairHULD25.4624.265.73
408105406105Abu KamaraHULF24.9324.475.61
409144409144Cheick DoucoureCRYM24.0322.825.41
410141410141Joel LatibeaudiereCOVD20.3719.094.58

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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