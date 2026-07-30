Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
My player rankings for Underdog's new EPL best ball contests, built on my projections in Underdog's scoring and updated through preseason as lineups, injuries and ADP firm up.
These are draft rankings for a best-ball format: you draft an 18-man roster and never manage it, so the rank reflects total draft value across the season, not a weekly starter call.
The players with safe minutes and floors are higher than you'd expect. While maybe not the best for the later rounds of the competition, the guaranteed starters who cross the ball will be valuable in the first round.
Underdog scoring rewards volume that other formats ignore: crosses, passes, shots on and off target, tackles and chances created, plus clean sheets for keepers and defenders. That lifts attacking full-backs and possession-team players up the board.
Positions are F, M, D and G with a flex spot. Lineups are a little bigger than the World Cup with two forwards, midfielders and defenders in a selected roster.
Ranked as if each player stays at his club all season. The transfer window goes into the season, so players guaranteed for minutes and to stick with their current squads are the safer moves. If you want upside, you can also stretch for players not in the Premier League like Vinicius Junior or Bradley Barcola (personally, I'm not willing to risk it).
How to Draft The Premier Pup: Best Ball Strategy
Premier League
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
My player rankings for Underdog's new EPL best ball contests, built on my projections in Underdog's scoring and updated through preseason as lineups, injuries and ADP firm up.
These are draft rankings for a best-ball format: you draft an 18-man roster and never manage it, so the rank reflects total draft value across the season, not a weekly starter call.
The players with safe minutes and floors are higher than you'd expect. While maybe not the best for the later rounds of the competition, the guaranteed starters who cross the ball will be valuable in the first round.
Underdog scoring rewards volume that other formats ignore: crosses, passes, shots on and off target, tackles and chances created, plus clean sheets for keepers and defenders. That lifts attacking full-backs and possession-team players up the board.
Positions are F, M, D and G with a flex spot. Lineups are a little bigger than the World Cup with two forwards, midfielders and defenders in a selected roster.
Ranked as if each player stays at his club all season. The transfer window goes into the season, so players guaranteed for minutes and to stick with their current squads are the safer moves. If you want upside, you can also stretch for players not in the Premier League like Vinicius Junior or Bradley Barcola (personally, I'm not willing to risk it).
How to Draft The Premier Pup: Best Ball Strategy
Premier League Predicted Lineups
Premier League Injury News
If you have any questions or comments, contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.
These rankings can be uploaded at Underdog.
Maybe most importantly, these rankings are for the entire season. The first round of best ball is between Gameweeks 1 and 26. So while I have Bruno Fernandes for over 500 points, that means the entire season.
Best ball is played week by week, so if you prefer the upside options, focus on the best points-per 90 players. If you prefer safety, focus on set pieces and guaranteed minutes.
Note: All columns are sortable.
|Overall Rank
|Pos Rank
|Floor Rank
|Pos Floor Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|PP/90
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bruno Fernandes
|MUN
|M
|510.78
|392.40
|16.42
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|M
|454.86
|376.71
|13.65
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Bukayo Saka
|ARS
|F
|421.52
|325.12
|15.81
|4
|2
|50
|8
|Erling Haaland
|MCI
|F
|418.01
|215.69
|13.93
|5
|3
|7
|4
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|NFO
|M
|399.16
|279.13
|11.97
|6
|1
|3
|1
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|D
|388.67
|355.90
|12.49
|7
|3
|20
|4
|Matheus Cunha
|MUN
|F
|356.58
|254.79
|12.34
|8
|4
|18
|3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|MUN
|F
|348.42
|256.89
|13.07
|9
|4
|13
|7
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|EVE
|M
|345.83
|264.79
|11.12
|10
|1
|163
|15
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|MCI
|G
|344.61
|149.02
|9.07
|11
|5
|25
|14
|Cole Palmer
|CHE
|M
|341.87
|244.30
|13.99
|12
|6
|14
|8
|Florian Wirtz
|LIV
|M
|341.24
|264.56
|12.28
|13
|5
|10
|2
|Alex Iwobi
|FUL
|F
|338.64
|275.71
|11.29
|14
|2
|5
|2
|Neco Williams
|NFO
|D
|333.62
|307.84
|9.38
|15
|2
|233
|20
|David Raya
|ARS
|G
|332.47
|118.88
|8.75
|16
|7
|11
|6
|Declan Rice
|ARS
|M
|328.01
|275.51
|11.35
|17
|8
|6
|3
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|M
|326.25
|291.14
|11.74
|18
|9
|23
|13
|Rayan Cherki
|MCI
|M
|324.05
|247.23
|16.20
|19
|10
|15
|9
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|M
|321.02
|260.73
|11.56
|20
|11
|8
|5
|James Garner
|EVE
|M
|312.44
|276.20
|9.37
|21
|6
|121
|24
|Ollie Watkins
|AVL
|F
|308.00
|167.48
|10.66
|22
|3
|97
|4
|Emiliano Martinez
|AVL
|G
|306.32
|181.03
|8.06
|23
|12
|35
|17
|Phil Foden
|MCI
|M
|306.05
|229.86
|13.77
|24
|4
|147
|12
|Alisson
|LIV
|G
|304.75
|155.67
|8.02
|25
|7
|43
|7
|Cody Gakpo
|LIV
|F
|303.82
|220.11
|13.67
|26
|8
|32
|5
|Jeremy Doku
|MCI
|F
|303.31
|234.39
|12.41
|27
|3
|9
|3
|Adrien Truffert
|BOU
|D
|301.17
|276.09
|8.47
|28
|13
|79
|32
|Antoine Semenyo
|MCI
|M
|300.45
|191.47
|12.88
|29
|5
|111
|6
|Robert Sanchez
|CHE
|G
|299.85
|172.55
|7.89
|30
|14
|53
|25
|Morgan Rogers
|CHE
|M
|297.15
|212.83
|11.14
|31
|6
|94
|3
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE
|G
|296.41
|184.17
|7.80
|32
|15
|26
|15
|Enzo Fernandez
|CHE
|M
|294.51
|243.73
|11.04
|33
|7
|76
|2
|Robin Roefs
|SUN
|G
|293.78
|192.71
|7.73
|34
|8
|126
|9
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|G
|291.42
|163.46
|7.67
|35
|9
|148
|30
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|F
|290.85
|154.47
|9.35
|36
|16
|21
|12
|Anton Stach
|LEE
|M
|289.85
|254.01
|10.43
|37
|4
|28
|9
|Nico O'Reilly
|MCI
|D
|288.57
|239.94
|9.99
|38
|5
|16
|5
|Milos Kerkez
|LIV
|D
|287.46
|258.47
|9.24
|39
|9
|124
|8
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|G
|286.48
|164.54
|7.54
|40
|6
|12
|4
|Ian Maatsen
|AVL
|D
|285.89
|265.83
|10.29
|41
|17
|40
|18
|Enzo Le Fee
|SUN
|M
|285.55
|225.45
|9.18
|42
|10
|65
|1
|Lucas Perri
|LEE
|G
|285.37
|199.30
|7.51
|43
|18
|17
|10
|Elliot Anderson
|MCI
|M
|285.15
|257.06
|10.27
|44
|10
|120
|23
|Joao Pedro
|CHE
|F
|283.94
|167.97
|10.22
|45
|11
|36
|6
|Yankuba Minteh
|BHA
|F
|283.26
|228.29
|10.62
|46
|19
|41
|19
|John McGinn
|AVL
|M
|282.59
|222.21
|9.08
|47
|20
|30
|16
|Omari Hutchinson
|NFO
|M
|277.18
|237.30
|12.47
|48
|7
|22
|6
|Antonee Robinson
|FUL
|D
|276.05
|250.17
|10.35
|49
|21
|19
|11
|Matt Grimes
|COV
|M
|275.85
|255.24
|8.28
|50
|11
|139
|11
|Nick Pope
|NEW
|G
|274.75
|158.67
|7.23
|51
|12
|57
|10
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|F
|274.75
|209.21
|10.30
|52
|13
|130
|25
|Benjamin Sesko
|MUN
|F
|271.89
|161.64
|11.12
|53
|14
|86
|18
|Ismaila Sarr
|CRY
|F
|271.67
|187.77
|9.06
|54
|8
|27
|8
|Matty Cash
|AVL
|D
|271.61
|243.11
|8.73
|55
|9
|39
|16
|Daniel Munoz
|CRY
|D
|271.28
|227.01
|8.72
|56
|12
|162
|14
|Matz Sels
|NFO
|G
|270.63
|149.02
|7.12
|57
|22
|62
|29
|James Maddison
|TOT
|M
|268.50
|200.70
|13.43
|58
|23
|84
|34
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL
|M
|267.31
|189.15
|10.94
|59
|24
|48
|21
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV
|M
|265.86
|215.97
|9.57
|60
|13
|152
|13
|Djordje Petrovic
|BOU
|G
|263.47
|153.14
|6.93
|61
|25
|60
|28
|Diego Gomez
|BHA
|M
|262.99
|204.48
|8.77
|62
|10
|24
|7
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|D
|262.87
|245.25
|9.86
|63
|15
|100
|21
|Rayan
|BOU
|F
|262.56
|180.10
|9.85
|64
|11
|31
|11
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|BHA
|D
|262.51
|235.18
|8.44
|65
|14
|137
|10
|Bernd Leno
|FUL
|G
|261.46
|158.98
|6.88
|66
|16
|71
|12
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|F
|261.19
|195.21
|9.04
|67
|17
|138
|28
|Rodrigo Muniz
|FUL
|F
|260.41
|158.75
|10.65
|68
|12
|33
|12
|Reece James
|CHE
|D
|259.48
|232.10
|11.68
|69
|26
|72
|30
|Martin Odegaard
|ARS
|M
|258.35
|195.01
|11.63
|70
|27
|47
|20
|Youri Tielemans
|MUN
|M
|257.43
|216.58
|9.65
|71
|18
|54
|9
|Pedro Neto
|CHE
|F
|256.99
|212.70
|12.85
|72
|15
|209
|19
|Senne Lammens
|MUN
|G
|256.69
|129.11
|6.76
|73
|13
|42
|17
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|D
|254.21
|221.23
|7.63
|74
|14
|29
|10
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|D
|253.88
|238.91
|7.62
|75
|19
|83
|17
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|F
|252.35
|190.40
|11.36
|76
|16
|105
|5
|Ben Wilson
|COV
|G
|251.11
|176.54
|6.61
|77
|15
|34
|13
|Ethan Ampadu
|LEE
|D
|249.33
|230.63
|7.01
|78
|16
|37
|14
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY
|D
|249.15
|227.37
|7.47
|79
|28
|58
|26
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV
|M
|246.70
|206.52
|7.40
|80
|29
|52
|24
|Matheus Nunes
|MCI
|M
|246.62
|213.07
|7.93
|81
|17
|38
|15
|Leif Davis
|IPS
|D
|246.61
|227.25
|7.40
|82
|17
|199
|18
|Dean Henderson
|CRY
|G
|246.51
|135.38
|6.49
|83
|18
|187
|17
|Antonin Kinsky
|TOT
|G
|246.34
|138.61
|6.48
|84
|20
|63
|11
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE
|F
|245.38
|200.68
|10.04
|85
|21
|80
|15
|Amad Diallo
|MUN
|F
|244.71
|191.37
|10.01
|86
|22
|81
|16
|Harry Wilson
|LEE
|F
|243.63
|191.20
|9.97
|87
|23
|234
|51
|Alexander Isak
|LIV
|F
|242.92
|118.50
|10.93
|88
|18
|46
|20
|Trai Hume
|SUN
|D
|241.36
|219.03
|7.24
|89
|19
|56
|22
|Gabriel
|ARS
|D
|240.89
|211.49
|7.74
|90
|20
|45
|19
|Marc Guehi
|MCI
|D
|239.51
|219.40
|8.98
|91
|21
|44
|18
|Jeremie Frimpong
|LIV
|D
|239.34
|220.01
|10.77
|92
|24
|208
|44
|Chris Wood
|NFO
|F
|238.65
|130.56
|10.23
|93
|25
|93
|20
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|NFO
|F
|238.18
|184.30
|11.91
|94
|30
|51
|23
|Alex Scott
|BOU
|M
|236.69
|214.15
|7.61
|95
|26
|167
|31
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|LEE
|F
|236.09
|146.51
|7.59
|96
|27
|78
|14
|Yeremy Pino
|CRY
|F
|234.03
|191.51
|9.57
|97
|22
|55
|21
|Michael Kayode
|BRE
|D
|232.81
|212.41
|6.55
|98
|31
|59
|27
|Granit Xhaka
|SUN
|M
|230.27
|205.97
|6.91
|99
|28
|73
|13
|Mohamed Belloumi
|HUL
|F
|230.05
|194.18
|11.50
|100
|32
|49
|22
|Ryan Giles
|HUL
|M
|229.66
|215.91
|8.61
|101
|33
|103
|41
|Jack Rudoni
|COV
|M
|228.27
|178.77
|10.27
|102
|23
|67
|26
|Jurrien Timber
|ARS
|D
|226.27
|196.96
|9.26
|103
|34
|91
|35
|Mohammed Kudus
|TOT
|M
|224.12
|185.93
|11.21
|104
|35
|75
|31
|Moises Caicedo
|CHE
|M
|223.64
|193.40
|7.45
|105
|36
|110
|43
|Kaoru Mitoma
|BHA
|M
|223.56
|173.12
|10.06
|106
|24
|74
|30
|Nordi Mukiele
|SUN
|D
|219.98
|193.71
|7.07
|107
|29
|87
|19
|Kevin
|FUL
|F
|219.70
|187.14
|10.99
|108
|37
|145
|54
|Jack Hinshelwood
|BHA
|M
|219.54
|155.90
|8.23
|109
|25
|61
|23
|Jake O'Brien
|EVE
|D
|217.77
|201.69
|6.53
|111
|30
|231
|49
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|CRY
|F
|216.47
|119.12
|9.74
|110
|26
|66
|25
|Ola Aina
|NFO
|D
|216.25
|198.02
|7.49
|112
|31
|117
|22
|Victor Munoz
|LIV
|F
|215.32
|170.15
|12.11
|113
|27
|95
|36
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|TOT
|D
|215.03
|183.55
|6.91
|114
|28
|85
|32
|Maxim De Cuyper
|BHA
|D
|214.13
|187.87
|10.71
|115
|38
|114
|45
|Bruno Guimaraes
|NEW
|M
|213.60
|171.37
|9.61
|116
|39
|92
|36
|Yasin Ayari
|BHA
|M
|213.55
|184.75
|8.01
|117
|29
|68
|27
|Kenny Tete
|FUL
|D
|213.05
|196.54
|7.99
|118
|30
|70
|29
|Milan van Ewijk
|COV
|D
|212.77
|195.89
|6.84
|119
|32
|250
|58
|Viktor Gyokeres
|ARS
|F
|212.46
|112.02
|9.11
|120
|40
|82
|33
|Adam Wharton
|CRY
|M
|212.24
|190.82
|7.35
|121
|31
|89
|34
|Riccardo Calafiori
|ARS
|D
|211.62
|186.29
|9.07
|122
|41
|102
|40
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|M
|211.48
|179.35
|8.65
|123
|32
|69
|28
|Diogo Dalot
|MUN
|D
|211.19
|196.35
|7.31
|124
|33
|198
|40
|Oliver McBurnie
|HUL
|F
|209.91
|135.88
|8.59
|125
|33
|90
|35
|Malick Thiaw
|NEW
|D
|209.74
|185.95
|6.29
|126
|42
|101
|39
|Liam Millar
|HUL
|M
|208.32
|179.41
|9.37
|127
|34
|183
|37
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|F
|208.14
|139.69
|8.51
|128
|35
|216
|46
|Haji Wright
|COV
|F
|207.82
|125.43
|7.79
|129
|43
|99
|38
|Hayden Hackney
|EVE
|M
|207.74
|180.13
|9.35
|130
|36
|202
|41
|Junior Kroupi
|BOU
|F
|207.64
|133.97
|10.38
|131
|34
|64
|24
|Valentino Livramento
|NEW
|D
|207.61
|199.45
|7.79
|132
|44
|153
|56
|Emile Smith Rowe
|FUL
|M
|206.84
|153.10
|9.31
|133
|45
|119
|46
|Jacob Murphy
|NEW
|M
|206.60
|168.07
|13.28
|134
|46
|134
|50
|Habib Diarra
|SUN
|M
|206.07
|159.78
|7.73
|135
|19
|118
|7
|Kjell Scherpen
|IPS
|G
|205.14
|168.07
|5.40
|136
|37
|132
|26
|Estevao
|CHE
|F
|204.17
|161.37
|11.48
|137
|47
|156
|58
|Justin Kluivert
|BOU
|M
|199.36
|150.53
|9.97
|138
|35
|106
|38
|Josko Gvardiol
|MCI
|D
|199.20
|175.90
|8.96
|139
|36
|77
|31
|Lewie Coyle
|HUL
|D
|198.97
|192.63
|6.89
|140
|48
|98
|37
|Sandro Tonali
|TOT
|M
|198.25
|180.50
|7.43
|141
|38
|236
|52
|Will Osula
|NEW
|F
|197.48
|117.83
|9.87
|142
|39
|171
|33
|Jaden Philogene
|IPS
|F
|197.42
|143.74
|8.88
|143
|49
|136
|51
|Lewis Miley
|NEW
|M
|195.96
|159.44
|8.02
|144
|37
|109
|41
|Marcos Senesi
|TOT
|D
|195.87
|173.99
|6.30
|145
|40
|168
|32
|Christos Tzolis
|ARS
|F
|195.87
|145.62
|11.02
|146
|41
|205
|43
|Evanilson
|BOU
|F
|193.44
|132.71
|6.96
|147
|42
|182
|36
|Noah Okafor
|LEE
|F
|193.14
|139.99
|8.69
|148
|38
|107
|39
|Jayden Bogle
|LEE
|D
|192.83
|175.06
|6.20
|149
|43
|194
|39
|Jack Clarke
|IPS
|F
|192.40
|137.12
|8.66
|150
|39
|88
|33
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|LEE
|D
|191.88
|186.74
|6.64
|151
|44
|246
|54
|Kai Havertz
|ARS
|F
|191.62
|113.39
|10.14
|152
|50
|169
|60
|Ephron Mason-Clark
|COV
|M
|190.45
|145.54
|8.57
|153
|51
|104
|42
|Sander Berge
|FUL
|M
|189.05
|176.54
|6.08
|154
|52
|141
|52
|Curtis Jones
|LIV
|M
|188.81
|156.95
|8.50
|155
|40
|96
|37
|Luke Shaw
|MUN
|D
|188.08
|181.08
|7.05
|156
|41
|108
|40
|Calvin Bassey
|FUL
|D
|187.78
|175.06
|6.04
|157
|45
|254
|59
|Brian Brobbey
|SUN
|F
|187.40
|109.84
|6.49
|158
|46
|247
|55
|Dominic Solanke
|TOT
|F
|186.89
|112.74
|8.41
|159
|47
|143
|29
|Joelinton
|NEW
|F
|186.84
|156.38
|7.64
|160
|42
|113
|42
|Lisandro Martinez
|MUN
|D
|186.13
|171.82
|5.98
|161
|48
|244
|53
|Igor Jesus
|NFO
|F
|185.72
|113.25
|9.83
|162
|43
|125
|47
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|D
|185.58
|164.35
|5.96
|163
|53
|186
|65
|Johan Manzambi
|AVL
|M
|185.31
|138.67
|9.27
|164
|49
|204
|42
|Georginio Rutter
|BHA
|F
|184.82
|132.96
|8.32
|165
|50
|268
|63
|Richarlison
|TOT
|F
|184.08
|99.88
|11.83
|166
|51
|248
|56
|Beto
|EVE
|F
|183.90
|112.37
|9.74
|167
|44
|128
|48
|Conor Bradley
|LIV
|D
|183.21
|161.77
|10.31
|168
|54
|176
|62
|Tatsuhiro Sakamoto
|COV
|M
|182.73
|142.33
|7.48
|169
|55
|160
|59
|Matt Crooks
|HUL
|M
|182.45
|150.00
|6.84
|170
|45
|129
|49
|Oscar Mingueza
|CRY
|D
|181.12
|161.65
|8.15
|171
|20
|165
|16
|Jack Butland
|HUL
|G
|180.98
|148.44
|4.76
|172
|46
|122
|45
|Chris Richards
|CRY
|D
|180.90
|165.97
|5.43
|173
|56
|131
|48
|Sasa Lukic
|FUL
|M
|179.96
|161.60
|8.10
|174
|57
|112
|44
|Daichi Kamada
|CRY
|M
|179.68
|172.11
|6.47
|176
|58
|226
|77
|Eberechi Eze
|ARS
|M
|178.12
|121.44
|10.02
|177
|48
|116
|44
|Ezri Konsa
|AVL
|D
|177.59
|170.29
|5.33
|175
|47
|142
|51
|Nikola Milenkovic
|NFO
|D
|177.58
|155.86
|4.99
|179
|59
|149
|55
|Rodri
|MCI
|M
|177.49
|154.46
|9.98
|180
|50
|115
|43
|Joachim Andersen
|FUL
|D
|177.39
|171.23
|6.14
|181
|60
|127
|47
|Regan Slater
|HUL
|M
|176.93
|161.79
|5.69
|178
|49
|123
|46
|Murillo
|NFO
|D
|176.90
|164.06
|5.31
|182
|61
|133
|49
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|BRE
|M
|175.70
|160.73
|6.08
|183
|62
|178
|63
|Jacob Ramsey
|NEW
|M
|174.53
|141.68
|7.85
|184
|63
|154
|57
|Ryan Christie
|BOU
|M
|174.35
|152.91
|7.85
|185
|64
|144
|53
|Joao Gomes
|AVL
|M
|173.36
|156.11
|6.24
|186
|52
|175
|35
|Alejandro Garnacho
|AVL
|F
|173.13
|142.51
|11.13
|187
|53
|135
|27
|Anthony Elanga
|NEW
|F
|173.02
|159.69
|10.38
|188
|54
|174
|34
|Abdul Fatawu
|IPS
|F
|172.10
|142.82
|7.74
|189
|51
|189
|69
|Josh King
|FUL
|D
|170.32
|138.44
|9.58
|190
|65
|264
|87
|Mikel Merino
|ARS
|M
|170.07
|102.31
|9.57
|191
|52
|157
|56
|Bobby Thomas
|COV
|D
|169.28
|150.52
|5.86
|192
|53
|166
|61
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|EVE
|D
|169.14
|146.67
|5.85
|193
|54
|150
|53
|Nathan Collins
|BRE
|D
|168.26
|154.40
|5.05
|194
|66
|212
|74
|Dejan Kulusevski
|TOT
|M
|168.22
|126.66
|10.81
|195
|55
|151
|54
|James Hill
|BOU
|D
|167.90
|153.64
|5.40
|196
|56
|180
|66
|Patrick Dorgu
|MUN
|D
|167.33
|140.48
|10.76
|197
|57
|140
|50
|Liam Kitching
|COV
|D
|166.83
|157.16
|5.36
|198
|58
|159
|58
|James Justin
|LEE
|D
|166.13
|150.20
|6.23
|199
|59
|161
|59
|Piero Hincapie
|ARS
|D
|165.82
|149.91
|8.29
|200
|67
|173
|61
|Boubacar Kamara
|AVL
|M
|164.96
|143.29
|5.94
|201
|60
|155
|55
|Joe Rodon
|LEE
|D
|164.85
|152.13
|4.95
|202
|68
|190
|67
|Kobbie Mainoo
|MUN
|M
|164.36
|138.34
|6.43
|203
|61
|146
|52
|Pascal Struijk
|BHA
|D
|163.53
|155.75
|6.13
|206
|56
|213
|45
|Amine Adli
|BOU
|F
|161.95
|126.22
|10.41
|204
|69
|201
|70
|Xaver Schlager
|NFO
|M
|161.92
|134.01
|8.57
|205
|55
|191
|38
|Dan Ndoye
|NFO
|F
|161.80
|137.76
|9.10
|207
|62
|158
|57
|Omar Alderete
|SUN
|D
|161.75
|150.33
|5.20
|208
|57
|279
|67
|Nick Woltemade
|NEW
|F
|161.17
|92.67
|8.06
|209
|63
|164
|60
|Lewis Dunk
|BHA
|D
|158.54
|148.63
|7.13
|210
|58
|271
|65
|Danny Welbeck
|BHA
|F
|157.58
|96.60
|8.86
|211
|70
|210
|73
|Mateus Fernandes
|TOT
|M
|157.53
|128.85
|7.09
|212
|64
|177
|64
|Daniel Ballard
|SUN
|D
|156.35
|141.69
|5.86
|213
|71
|188
|66
|Ao Tanaka
|LEE
|M
|156.09
|138.60
|7.80
|214
|72
|197
|69
|Ibrahim Sangare
|NFO
|M
|155.27
|135.53
|6.99
|215
|73
|196
|68
|Tyler Adams
|BOU
|M
|155.03
|136.22
|5.81
|216
|65
|179
|65
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|D
|155.02
|140.51
|6.34
|217
|66
|185
|68
|Marco Palestra
|CHE
|D
|154.40
|138.73
|9.26
|218
|74
|206
|71
|Vitaly Janelt
|BRE
|M
|154.24
|132.61
|6.94
|219
|67
|195
|72
|Jeremy Jacquet
|LIV
|D
|152.88
|136.36
|6.88
|220
|75
|184
|64
|Lewis Cook
|BOU
|M
|152.49
|139.58
|7.62
|221
|59
|222
|47
|Brenden Aaronson
|LEE
|F
|151.53
|124.18
|7.58
|222
|60
|230
|48
|Mathys Tel
|TOT
|F
|151.26
|119.29
|11.34
|223
|68
|170
|62
|Jay Dasilva
|COV
|D
|150.69
|144.60
|6.78
|224
|61
|283
|68
|Omar Marmoush
|MCI
|F
|150.08
|90.92
|13.51
|225
|76
|223
|75
|Ryan Sessegnon
|FUL
|M
|149.42
|123.40
|9.61
|226
|69
|181
|67
|Charlie Hughes
|HUL
|D
|148.95
|140.34
|4.47
|227
|62
|289
|69
|Thierno Barry
|EVE
|F
|148.86
|83.19
|7.88
|228
|70
|172
|63
|Jaydee Canvot
|CRY
|D
|148.66
|143.35
|5.57
|229
|71
|214
|76
|Mats Wieffer
|BHA
|D
|146.25
|126.19
|8.23
|230
|72
|211
|75
|Ben White
|ARS
|D
|144.52
|128.77
|9.29
|231
|73
|200
|73
|Levi Colwill
|CHE
|D
|144.35
|134.88
|6.50
|232
|77
|225
|76
|Marcelino Nunez
|IPS
|M
|144.18
|121.88
|9.27
|233
|63
|232
|50
|Noni Madueke
|ARS
|F
|142.64
|118.99
|12.84
|234
|78
|251
|80
|Tijjani Reijnders
|MCI
|M
|142.60
|111.55
|10.70
|235
|74
|192
|70
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|MCI
|D
|142.52
|137.41
|7.13
|236
|75
|203
|74
|Dara O'Shea
|IPS
|D
|142.15
|133.02
|4.26
|237
|76
|193
|71
|Jorrel Hato
|CHE
|D
|141.44
|137.24
|7.07
|238
|79
|229
|78
|Oscar Bobb
|FUL
|M
|141.37
|119.67
|9.09
|239
|80
|207
|72
|Noah Sadiki
|SUN
|M
|140.47
|132.18
|4.52
|240
|64
|249
|57
|Nilson Angulo
|SUN
|F
|140.12
|112.04
|7.01
|241
|65
|263
|60
|Jaidon Anthony
|BRE
|F
|140.04
|102.94
|9.00
|242
|77
|239
|88
|Micky van de Ven
|TOT
|D
|138.09
|116.13
|6.21
|243
|78
|215
|77
|John Egan
|HUL
|D
|138.04
|125.91
|4.44
|244
|81
|255
|82
|Victor Torp
|COV
|M
|137.57
|109.64
|10.32
|245
|79
|218
|79
|Darnell Furlong
|IPS
|D
|137.35
|124.81
|4.41
|246
|82
|261
|85
|Merlin Rohl
|EVE
|M
|137.15
|104.62
|7.71
|247
|83
|253
|81
|David Brooks
|BOU
|M
|136.15
|110.57
|12.25
|248
|80
|219
|80
|Maxence Lacroix
|CHE
|D
|135.35
|124.73
|6.09
|249
|81
|220
|81
|Djed Spence
|TOT
|D
|133.69
|124.61
|6.68
|250
|82
|221
|82
|William Saliba
|ARS
|D
|132.84
|124.44
|7.47
|251
|84
|238
|79
|Azor Matusiwa
|IPS
|M
|129.95
|116.89
|4.18
|252
|83
|228
|85
|Matt Targett
|HUL
|D
|129.73
|120.67
|9.73
|253
|84
|217
|78
|Bafode Diakite
|BOU
|D
|129.40
|124.89
|4.85
|254
|85
|224
|83
|Sepp van den Berg
|BRE
|D
|128.32
|123.04
|4.81
|255
|86
|240
|89
|Tarik Muharemovic
|LEE
|D
|127.93
|115.56
|5.23
|256
|87
|245
|93
|Luka Vuskovic
|BHA
|D
|127.87
|113.55
|7.19
|257
|66
|272
|66
|Rio Ngumoha
|LIV
|F
|127.72
|96.35
|14.37
|258
|85
|278
|92
|Ross Barkley
|AVL
|M
|126.87
|92.85
|9.52
|259
|86
|256
|83
|Tim Iroegbunam
|EVE
|M
|126.05
|107.49
|6.30
|260
|88
|227
|84
|Cristhian Mosquera
|ARS
|D
|125.11
|120.88
|7.04
|261
|87
|258
|84
|Martin Zubimendi
|ARS
|M
|124.93
|105.47
|7.03
|262
|89
|235
|86
|Ruben Dias
|MCI
|D
|123.90
|117.99
|7.97
|263
|67
|266
|62
|Bazoumana Toure
|NEW
|F
|123.32
|100.93
|11.10
|264
|90
|242
|91
|Nico Gonzalez
|MCI
|D
|122.32
|113.67
|9.17
|265
|91
|237
|87
|Reinildo
|SUN
|D
|122.32
|117.20
|5.00
|266
|88
|274
|90
|Daizen Maeda
|IPS
|M
|121.88
|95.58
|7.31
|267
|68
|298
|71
|Ellis Simms
|COV
|F
|121.33
|72.96
|9.10
|268
|69
|315
|77
|Tammy Abraham
|AVL
|F
|119.61
|65.30
|10.76
|269
|92
|241
|90
|Pau Torres
|AVL
|D
|119.32
|115.21
|5.37
|270
|70
|270
|64
|Loum Tchaouna
|COV
|F
|119.24
|97.07
|6.71
|271
|89
|262
|86
|Frank Onyeka
|COV
|M
|119.16
|103.86
|6.70
|272
|71
|265
|61
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|BRE
|F
|118.76
|102.21
|6.68
|273
|93
|243
|92
|Wesley Fofana
|CHE
|D
|118.44
|113.56
|5.92
|274
|94
|257
|95
|Jaka Bijol
|LEE
|D
|118.22
|105.96
|5.32
|275
|72
|296
|70
|Emersonn
|IPS
|F
|117.21
|76.49
|6.59
|276
|90
|281
|94
|Chemsdine Talbi
|SUN
|M
|116.97
|92.36
|7.52
|277
|91
|273
|89
|Conor Gallagher
|TOT
|M
|116.23
|95.97
|6.54
|278
|95
|260
|97
|Dan Burn
|NEW
|D
|115.50
|104.77
|5.77
|279
|73
|306
|74
|Jorgen Strand Larsen
|CRY
|F
|115.27
|69.84
|7.41
|280
|96
|252
|94
|Leny Yoro
|MUN
|D
|114.04
|110.87
|5.13
|281
|97
|259
|96
|Kristoffer Ajer
|BRE
|D
|112.78
|105.09
|5.08
|282
|74
|324
|78
|Hugo Ekitike
|LIV
|F
|110.96
|61.14
|12.48
|283
|92
|267
|88
|Carlos Baleba
|BHA
|M
|108.88
|100.39
|6.12
|284
|98
|269
|98
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|MCI
|D
|107.54
|98.55
|9.68
|285
|99
|275
|99
|Giovanni Leoni
|LIV
|D
|107.02
|95.45
|6.88
|286
|93
|276
|91
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|ARS
|M
|104.97
|94.57
|5.90
|287
|75
|305
|73
|Evann Guessand
|AVL
|F
|102.83
|69.89
|9.25
|288
|76
|304
|72
|Yoane Wissa
|NEW
|F
|101.99
|70.20
|7.06
|289
|100
|277
|100
|Destiny Udogie
|TOT
|D
|101.18
|92.99
|6.50
|290
|94
|280
|93
|Hidemasa Morita
|HUL
|M
|100.69
|92.62
|5.66
|291
|95
|288
|95
|Andrey Santos
|MUN
|M
|99.08
|84.78
|6.37
|292
|101
|284
|102
|Jacob Greaves
|IPS
|D
|99.02
|90.54
|4.46
|293
|77
|331
|81
|George Hirst
|IPS
|F
|98.88
|57.97
|6.36
|294
|78
|325
|79
|Lukas Nmecha
|LEE
|F
|95.42
|60.61
|8.59
|295
|102
|282
|101
|Borna Sosa
|CRY
|D
|95.26
|92.23
|8.57
|296
|79
|313
|76
|Charalampos Kostoulas
|BHA
|F
|95.12
|66.09
|14.27
|297
|103
|286
|104
|Chadi Riad
|CRY
|D
|94.73
|88.84
|6.09
|298
|104
|290
|106
|Harry Maguire
|MUN
|D
|93.41
|83.11
|6.00
|299
|105
|287
|105
|Rico Henry
|BRE
|D
|93.24
|87.28
|5.99
|300
|80
|339
|86
|Emmanuel Emegha
|CHE
|F
|92.80
|53.93
|10.44
|301
|96
|293
|97
|Jack Taylor
|IPS
|M
|92.38
|82.28
|5.20
|302
|106
|285
|103
|Aurele Amenda
|COV
|D
|92.23
|89.40
|5.19
|303
|107
|291
|107
|Malo Gusto
|CHE
|D
|91.95
|82.84
|10.34
|304
|97
|316
|104
|Max Dowman
|ARS
|M
|91.19
|64.53
|13.68
|305
|98
|302
|99
|Chris Rigg
|SUN
|M
|90.76
|71.52
|6.81
|306
|99
|292
|96
|Jefferson Lerma
|CRY
|M
|89.97
|82.50
|5.78
|307
|100
|307
|101
|Dwight McNeil
|EVE
|M
|87.88
|69.83
|9.89
|308
|101
|303
|100
|Samuel Szmodics
|IPS
|M
|87.65
|70.56
|6.57
|309
|102
|300
|98
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|TOT
|M
|87.24
|72.15
|6.54
|310
|108
|295
|109
|Fabian Schar
|NEW
|D
|86.74
|79.21
|6.51
|311
|81
|332
|82
|Alysson
|AVL
|F
|85.80
|57.95
|12.87
|324
|113
|299
|111
|Jair Cunha
|NFO
|D
|85.15
|82.84
|4.79
|312
|109
|294
|108
|Timothy Castagne
|FUL
|D
|84.82
|80.30
|7.63
|313
|103
|314
|103
|Harrison Reed
|FUL
|M
|83.60
|65.63
|12.54
|314
|82
|337
|84
|Brandon Thomas-Asante
|COV
|F
|82.48
|54.93
|9.28
|315
|110
|297
|110
|Olivier Boscagli
|BHA
|D
|81.07
|75.79
|7.30
|316
|83
|311
|75
|Dilane Bakwa
|NFO
|F
|79.31
|67.96
|11.90
|317
|111
|301
|112
|Semi Ajayi
|HUL
|D
|78.26
|72.11
|4.40
|318
|104
|322
|109
|Justin Devenny
|CRY
|M
|78.24
|62.49
|8.80
|320
|106
|317
|105
|Kasey McAteer
|IPS
|M
|77.83
|64.21
|7.00
|319
|105
|319
|106
|Nicolas Dominguez
|NFO
|M
|77.82
|63.79
|8.76
|321
|84
|346
|89
|Liam Delap
|CHE
|F
|77.26
|48.73
|8.69
|322
|85
|328
|80
|Gabriel Martinelli
|ARS
|F
|76.55
|58.73
|11.48
|323
|112
|318
|116
|Nicolo Savona
|NFO
|D
|76.04
|63.92
|8.55
|325
|114
|310
|115
|Trevoh Chalobah
|CHE
|D
|74.64
|68.28
|6.72
|326
|115
|327
|118
|Michael Keane
|EVE
|D
|74.55
|59.08
|6.71
|327
|107
|321
|108
|Joe Willock
|NEW
|M
|72.60
|62.75
|8.17
|328
|108
|320
|107
|Savinho
|MCI
|M
|72.59
|62.75
|10.89
|329
|109
|335
|112
|Mason Mount
|MUN
|M
|72.33
|57.01
|10.85
|330
|110
|312
|102
|Will Hughes
|CRY
|M
|71.59
|67.07
|6.44
|331
|86
|338
|85
|Leon Bailey
|AVL
|F
|71.28
|54.63
|10.69
|332
|87
|358
|91
|Wilson Isidor
|SUN
|F
|70.54
|41.53
|7.94
|333
|116
|309
|114
|Aaron Hickey
|BRE
|D
|70.46
|68.36
|5.28
|334
|117
|308
|113
|Tyrone Mings
|AVL
|D
|69.73
|68.86
|5.23
|335
|88
|345
|88
|Eddie Nketiah
|CRY
|F
|67.66
|49.23
|10.15
|336
|89
|341
|87
|Xavi Simons
|TOT
|F
|65.89
|52.83
|9.88
|337
|90
|334
|83
|Brennan Johnson
|CRY
|F
|65.59
|57.10
|7.38
|338
|111
|336
|113
|Aladji Bamba
|NEW
|M
|65.42
|56.26
|7.36
|339
|112
|329
|111
|Lamare Bogarde
|AVL
|M
|63.94
|58.71
|4.80
|340
|118
|323
|117
|Noussair Mazraoui
|MUN
|D
|63.24
|61.56
|6.32
|341
|113
|326
|110
|Jorge Cuenca
|FUL
|M
|62.39
|59.79
|4.01
|342
|119
|330
|119
|Adam Smith
|BOU
|D
|61.88
|58.22
|5.57
|343
|114
|347
|116
|Darko Gyabi
|HUL
|M
|61.34
|48.38
|6.90
|344
|91
|383
|97
|Stefanos Tzimas
|BHA
|F
|60.59
|33.09
|13.63
|345
|120
|333
|120
|Ayden Heaven
|MUN
|D
|60.40
|57.46
|5.44
|346
|115
|342
|114
|Romeo Lavia
|CHE
|M
|59.26
|52.64
|6.67
|347
|92
|388
|99
|Callum Wilson
|BRE
|F
|59.07
|31.96
|8.86
|348
|116
|343
|115
|Harrison Armstrong
|EVE
|M
|58.78
|51.46
|6.61
|349
|121
|340
|121
|Andrew Robertson
|TOT
|D
|58.21
|53.52
|8.73
|350
|93
|351
|90
|Geovany Quenda
|CHE
|F
|56.19
|46.46
|12.64
|351
|117
|354
|120
|Kieran Dowell
|HUL
|M
|55.38
|43.47
|8.31
|352
|118
|353
|119
|Josh Eccles
|COV
|M
|54.97
|43.75
|8.25
|353
|122
|348
|123
|Cedric Kipre
|IPS
|D
|54.92
|47.96
|4.94
|354
|94
|369
|94
|Alvaro Rodriguez
|BOU
|F
|54.85
|37.81
|8.23
|355
|119
|349
|117
|Ilia Gruev
|LEE
|M
|53.82
|47.01
|6.06
|356
|123
|344
|122
|Morato
|NFO
|D
|52.99
|49.32
|4.77
|357
|120
|364
|123
|Ben Gannon Doak
|BOU
|M
|52.45
|38.76
|11.80
|358
|121
|356
|121
|Antoni Milambo
|BRE
|M
|52.44
|42.10
|7.87
|359
|122
|365
|124
|Jocelin Ta Bi
|SUN
|M
|50.93
|38.55
|7.64
|360
|124
|350
|124
|Kevin Danso
|TOT
|D
|50.12
|46.81
|5.64
|361
|123
|352
|118
|Tyrique George
|EVE
|M
|49.12
|45.46
|11.05
|362
|124
|370
|127
|Pape Sarr
|TOT
|M
|48.65
|37.79
|7.30
|363
|125
|368
|126
|Carlos Alcaraz
|EVE
|M
|48.45
|38.17
|10.90
|364
|126
|361
|122
|Tom Cairney
|FUL
|M
|48.19
|39.75
|10.84
|365
|95
|395
|102
|Jonah Kusi-Asare
|FUL
|F
|47.74
|28.71
|10.74
|366
|96
|402
|103
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|NFO
|F
|47.52
|26.29
|10.69
|367
|127
|375
|131
|James McAtee
|NFO
|M
|47.24
|36.63
|10.63
|368
|128
|374
|130
|Archie Gray
|TOT
|M
|46.17
|36.99
|5.19
|369
|129
|371
|128
|Mateo Kovacic
|MCI
|M
|46.02
|37.67
|10.35
|370
|97
|359
|92
|Tyler Dibling
|EVE
|F
|45.84
|40.89
|6.88
|371
|98
|372
|95
|Jamie Gittens
|CHE
|F
|45.11
|37.20
|10.15
|372
|130
|367
|125
|Sean Longstaff
|LEE
|M
|44.44
|38.23
|10.00
|373
|125
|357
|126
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|CHE
|D
|44.27
|41.59
|6.64
|374
|99
|391
|101
|Joshua Zirkzee
|MUN
|F
|43.82
|30.34
|9.86
|375
|126
|360
|127
|Issa Diop
|IPS
|D
|43.81
|40.54
|3.94
|376
|127
|355
|125
|Cody Drameh
|HUL
|D
|43.25
|42.16
|6.49
|377
|128
|362
|128
|Josh Acheampong
|CHE
|D
|43.08
|39.62
|6.46
|378
|129
|366
|129
|Joe Gomez
|LIV
|D
|42.70
|38.53
|9.61
|379
|131
|379
|134
|Amadou Onana
|AVL
|M
|41.74
|34.52
|6.26
|380
|100
|378
|96
|Wes Burns
|IPS
|F
|41.69
|35.14
|6.25
|381
|101
|363
|93
|Daniel James
|LEE
|F
|41.47
|39.54
|9.33
|382
|132
|387
|137
|David Akintola
|HUL
|M
|40.36
|32.19
|9.08
|383
|130
|384
|131
|Stefan Bajcetic
|LIV
|D
|40.01
|33.00
|9.00
|384
|133
|377
|133
|Luke O'Nien
|SUN
|M
|39.56
|35.30
|4.45
|385
|134
|376
|132
|Sean Steur
|NEW
|M
|39.07
|36.02
|8.79
|386
|135
|373
|129
|Veljko Milosavljevic
|BOU
|M
|39.01
|37.14
|3.51
|387
|136
|381
|135
|Oscar Zambrano
|HUL
|M
|38.98
|33.71
|5.85
|388
|137
|393
|138
|Josh Dasilva
|BRE
|M
|38.80
|29.37
|8.73
|389
|131
|380
|130
|Rico Lewis
|MCI
|D
|38.79
|34.28
|8.73
|390
|132
|390
|133
|Kaine Kesler-Hayden
|COV
|D
|36.77
|30.51
|8.27
|391
|138
|382
|136
|Alex Toth
|BOU
|M
|36.76
|33.47
|8.27
|392
|102
|389
|100
|Wilson Odobert
|TOT
|F
|36.61
|30.81
|8.24
|393
|103
|385
|98
|Wilfried Gnonto
|LEE
|F
|36.57
|32.57
|8.23
|394
|133
|386
|132
|Victor Lindelof
|AVL
|D
|34.63
|32.53
|5.19
|395
|139
|401
|143
|Ryan Yates
|NFO
|M
|33.99
|26.52
|7.65
|396
|140
|400
|142
|Sindre Egeli
|IPS
|M
|33.13
|26.82
|7.45
|397
|141
|399
|141
|Anis Mehmeti
|IPS
|M
|32.24
|26.86
|7.25
|398
|142
|397
|139
|Wataru Endo
|LIV
|M
|32.03
|27.00
|7.21
|399
|134
|394
|135
|Jake Bidwell
|COV
|D
|31.35
|29.09
|7.05
|400
|135
|392
|134
|Luke Woolfenden
|COV
|D
|30.76
|29.69
|4.61
|401
|143
|398
|140
|Dario Essugo
|CHE
|M
|30.68
|26.91
|6.90
|402
|136
|403
|137
|Ben Johnson
|IPS
|D
|29.35
|25.86
|6.60
|403
|137
|396
|136
|Luca Netz
|NFO
|D
|28.38
|27.07
|6.39
|404
|104
|405
|104
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|IPS
|F
|27.20
|24.50
|4.08
|405
|138
|408
|140
|Matthijs De Ligt
|MUN
|D
|26.22
|23.86
|5.90
|406
|139
|404
|138
|Sebastiaan Bornauw
|LEE
|D
|25.95
|24.90
|3.89
|407
|140
|407
|139
|Paddy McNair
|HUL
|D
|25.46
|24.26
|5.73
|408
|105
|406
|105
|Abu Kamara
|HUL
|F
|24.93
|24.47
|5.61
|409
|144
|409
|144
|Cheick Doucoure
|CRY
|M
|24.03
|22.82
|5.41
|410
|141
|410
|141
|Joel Latibeaudiere
|COV
|D
|20.37
|19.09
|4.58