Uruguay vs Cape Verde Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H

Uruguay needed a Maximiliano Araujo goal to rescue a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, a flat opener for a side many fancy to go deep. Cape Verde, the tournament's smallest nation, wrote history of their own, holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw behind a heroic display from 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. Both arrive at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on a point, and both will see this as the game that shapes their 2026 World Cup Group H.

Here is the thing that should worry Uruguay: they are missing two of their most important players, and Cape Verde just proved they can defend for their lives against far better attackers than this. Manager Marcelo Bielsa's side are favorites, but a stubborn, organized opponent and two key absences make this trickier than the gap in reputation suggests.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Group H clash in Miami.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Cape Verde vs Uruguay Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Uruguay set up in a 4-3-3, but manager Marcelo Bielsa is without two big names: Ronald Araujo and Giorgian De Arrascaeta are both out, so Sebastian Caceres partners Mathias Olivera at the back and Federico Valverde carries even more of the creative load. Cape Verde line up in a compact 4-5-1 behind goalkeeper Vozinha, the hero of their goalless draw with Spain, with Jamiro Monteiro and Ryan Mendes the outlets and Dailon Livramento running the line. No Cape Verde players are on the injury table.

Uruguay predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera (GK); Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Juan Sanabria (DEF); Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte (MID) Maximiliano Araujo, Federico Vinas, Agustin Canobbio Graviz (FW).

Cape Verde predicted starting XI (4-5-1): Vozinha (GK); Steven Moreira, Roberto Lopes, Diney, Sidny Lopes Cabral (DEF); Ryan Mendes, Laros Duarte, Kevin Pina, Jamiro Monteiro, Jovane Cabral (MID); Dailon Livramento (FW).

Uruguay Lineup Notes

Uruguay are without two key men. Ronald Araujo is out with a calf injury and Giorgian De Arrascaeta is out with a calf problem of his own, both listed on the World Cup injury table. Losing Ronald Araujo reshapes the defense, with Sebastian Caceres alongside Mathias Olivera, and losing De Arrascaeta strips Uruguay of their most creative passer. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Bielsa's side will still carry plenty of quality, with Federico Valverde driving from midfield, Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Ugarte controlling the center. But the absence of De Arrascaeta in particular leaves a creative hole against a team that just kept a clean sheet against Spain. Uruguay may need to be more direct and lean harder on Vinas and the runners from deep.

Cape Verde Lineup Notes

No Cape Verde players appear on the World Cup injury table after the goalless draw with Spain. Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper who frustrated Spain, keeps his place behind a back line marshaled by Roberto Lopes. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Coach Bubista will set Cape Verde up the same way that earned a point against Spain: compact, disciplined, and willing to defend deep for ninety minutes, with Jamiro Monteiro and Ryan Mendes the outlets when they break. Dailon Livramento offers a runner up top. They will not see much of the ball, but the Spain result proves they can live without it, and they will believe a point here is very much on.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head Record

The two nations have never met before. There is no history to draw on, which only adds to the sense that this is a step into the unknown for both, especially for Cape Verde, who are playing in their first World Cup and have already collected one of the tournament's signature results.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Uruguay will have the ball and have to find a way through a Cape Verde block that just smothered Spain. Without De Arrascaeta, the creative burden shifts onto Valverde's runs and the movement of Federico Vinas, and Uruguay may have to be more direct, using pace in behind and crosses toward the back post rather than intricate buildup. Patience and quality in the final third are everything against a side this organized.

Cape Verde will defend deep, keep their shape, and trust Vozinha and a well-drilled back line to repeat the Spain performance. When they win the ball, Monteiro and Mendes will look to carry it and give Livramento something to run onto. They will happily make this a low-event, frustrating game and take their chances late, exactly the script that earned them a point in the opener.

Uruguay still get the edge because the individual quality is higher. But the absences matter, Cape Verde are a genuinely awkward out, and the longer this stays goalless the more belief the underdog gets. A tight finish would not be a surprise.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Odds

Uruguay are favorites, but the two absences and Cape Verde's clean sheet against Spain make this less of a formality than the names suggest. The draw and the under both look like the angles the market will respect here.

Sportsbook Uruguay Draw Cape Verde BetMGM -220 +310 +650 DraftKings -215 +320 +700 FanDuel -220 +320 +700 bet365 -209 +310 +650 Kalshi -218 +312 +682

Odds as of June 19 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Federico Vinas vs Cape Verde's Center-Backs

With De Arrascaeta out and Nunez not expected to start, Uruguay's attacking threat leans on Federico Vinas leading the line. Roberto Lopes and the Cape Verde back line defended deep and stayed disciplined against Spain, and they will try to do the same here, denying Vinas the space to work with his back to goal. If Uruguay can get him good service and isolate him against that center-back pairing, he is the most likely source of the goal that breaks this open.

Vozinha vs Uruguay's Attack

Cape Verde's goalkeeper was the hero against Spain, and he may have to be again. Vozinha's handling and shot-stopping kept the European champions out, and against a Uruguay side that will pile up shots without their chief creator, his form is central to whether Cape Verde can grab another famous point.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Uruguay

Cape Verde

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Prediction

Uruguay should have enough, but a tidy upset is not out of the question. The absences of Araujo and De Arrascaeta blunt them at both ends, and Cape Verde have just shown they can defend against anyone. Nunez or a set piece should eventually make the difference, but Cape Verde digging out another point would not be a shock. A narrow Uruguay win.

Score Prediction: Uruguay 1-0 Cape Verde

Upcoming Fixtures

Uruguay: June 26 vs Spain, Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

Cape Verde: June 26 vs Saudi Arabia, NRG Stadium (Houston)

For the full Group H tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.