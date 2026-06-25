Uruguay vs Spain Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group H

Kickoff: Friday, June 26, 8:00 p.m. ET.

This is the Group H decider on paper, but the table and the team sheets point to a one-sided afternoon. Spain top the group on four points, have not conceded a single goal in two games, and need only a point to finish first. Uruguay sit on two points and have to chase a result, yet they turn up with a blunted attack led by Darwin Nunez, with Federico Vinas available off the bench, trying to stretch the best defense in the tournament. This projects as a controlled 2-0 Spain win, so the card is built around the shutout and the margin rather than naming a Uruguayan threat that does not appear likely to arrive.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Uruguay vs Spain Odds

Market Odds Spain win -190 Draw +340 Uruguay win +650 Spain to keep a clean sheet (Uruguay under 0.5 team goals) +110 Spain -1.5 +135 Mikel Oyarzabal anytime scorer +125 Over 9.5 corners +105 SGP: Spain to win to nil +140

Uruguay vs Spain Team News

Spain field a strong side even with a knockout spot in hand, projecting Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams either side of Mikel Oyarzabal, who handles the penalties and leads the line. The bigger story is the back line that has yet to concede in the tournament. Uruguay have to come out and play, with Darwin Nunez expected to lead the line and Maxi Araujo to created on the flank. Spain rotate from game to game, so confirm the lineup before kickoff, but the team-level read holds regardless of which names start.

Uruguay vs Spain Best Bets

Spain to Keep a Clean Sheet (Uruguay Under 0.5 Team Goals) +110

This is the best bet, and it is the safest read on the slate at a plus-money price. Spain have not conceded a goal all tournament, and they draw an ideal opponent here: a Uruguay side missing its first-choice attack and forced to push forward into Spain's press. A 2-0 is the most likely outcome here, and rather than lay -190 on the moneyline, +110 on Uruguay failing to score is the better play. The best defense in the competition against a blunted front line is the spot to back a shutout.

Spain -1.5 +135

The same 2-0 covers this line, and at +135 it pays plus money on Spain pulling away. They have the quality across the pitch to beat Uruguay by a couple, especially with Uruguay chasing the game and leaving space late. Laying a goal and a half is a cleaner way to price the Spanish edge than the short moneyline, and it lands on the expected scoreline.

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer +125

With the lineup in flux from game to game, Mikel Oyarzabal is the stable scorer to back: he leads the line and takes the penalties, so his path to a goal does not depend on which wide players start. At +125 he is plus money in a game Spain should control, and he is the cleaner option than chasing a rotating winger. For a wider look, Lamine Yamal at +150 is the alternative.

SGP: Spain to Win to Nil +140

This is the bet that captures the whole read in one number: Spain win and Uruguay do not score, which lands on the 2-0 or 1-0 expected from the tournament's best defense against a depleted attack. Win to nil pays a much better price than the short moneyline, and it prices the controlled shutout rather than a romp.

Uruguay vs Spain Score Prediction

Spain have the group lead in hand and the best defense in the tournament, and Uruguay arrive without the attacking firepower to break them down, so a measured, professional win with a clean sheet is the expectation.

Score Prediction: Uruguay 0-2 Spain

Uruguay vs Spain Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Spain clean sheet (Uruguay under 0.5 team goals) +110 Best bet Spain -1.5 +135 Strong lean Mikel Oyarzabal anytime scorer +125 Value scorer SGP: Spain to win to nil +140 Value

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