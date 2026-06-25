Uruguay vs Spain clash at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara for their 2026 World Cup Group H finale. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Uruguay vs Spain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H

Group H's heavyweight fixture has plenty riding on it. Spain top the group on four points and a win secures first place, while Uruguay, on two points, want a win to qualify in their own right, though even a draw would leave them alive on three points and a level goal difference for a best-third place. The European champions are favorites, but Uruguay are dangerous when cornered.

What gives me pause about Uruguay is the team sheet. They are without the injured Ronald Araujo and Giorgian De Arrascaeta, while they've struggled to find the correct pairing up front, which won't be easy to overcome in this spot. Spain, meanwhile, can roll out Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Nico Williams. That gap in available talent is hard to ignore.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group H finale in Guadalajara.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Uruguay vs Spain Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Spain vs Uruguay Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Uruguay are projected in a 4-3-3 under coach Marcelo Bielsa, with Maximiliano Araujo up top and Federico Valverde driving midfield, while Darwin Nunez could return to the XI. Spain set up in a 4-3-3 under manager Luis de la Fuente, with Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line and Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams either side, Pedri and Rodri controlling midfield. Uruguay are without the injured Ronald Araujo and Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Spain have no significant injury concerns for the projected XI.

Uruguay predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera (GK); Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Juan Sanabria (DEF); Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde (MID); Agustin Canobbio, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Araujo (FW).

Spain predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon (GK); Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella (DEF); Pedri, Rodri, Dani Olmo (MID); Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams (FW).

Uruguay Lineup Notes

Uruguay are without Ronald Araujo and Giorgian De Arrascaeta, both ruled out on the World Cup injury table. Manager Marcelo Bielsa leans on Federico Valverde to carry midfield and the experience of Fernando Muslera in goal. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup, as Nunez is one to watch closer to kickoff.

Losing two starters to injury and projecting Nunez out leaves Uruguay short of cutting edge in a game where they likely need to win. Valverde can drag them forward almost single-handedly, but the attacking burden on Vinas and Canobbio is heavy against this Spain defense.

Spain Lineup Notes

Spain have no significant injury concerns for the projected XI on the World Cup injury table. Coach Luis de la Fuente is projected to field a strong side to lock up top spot, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams flanking Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri and Rodri running the show. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Spain have been comfortable, conceding nothing of note and battering Saudi Arabia, and the midfield control of Pedri and Rodri sets the tone. With the wide threat of Yamal and Williams, they have more than enough to handle a depleted Uruguay and finish top.

Uruguay vs Spain Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met four times, with Spain winning twice and the other two drawn, and Uruguay are still waiting for a first win in the fixture. Their two World Cup meetings both ended level, so there is history of tight games, but the current gap in form and available personnel favors Spain.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Uruguay under coach Marcelo Bielsa will press and play with intensity, trying to disrupt Spain's rhythm and get Valverde and Canobbio running in behind. The problem is sustaining that against a side as good on the ball as Spain, and with Nunez and De Arrascaeta absent, the end product may be lacking when they do create.

Spain will look to control through Pedri and Rodri, stretch the game with Yamal and Williams and pull Uruguay's press apart with quick combinations. Coach De la Fuente's side is patient and ruthless, and against a Uruguay team that has to commit forward, the space for Yamal to attack could be decisive. Spain's quality in the final third is the likeliest source of goals.

I lean Spain. They are the better team, they are at close to full strength, and Uruguay's injuries and selection leave them short in attack. Uruguay's intensity could make it competitive for a while, but I expect Spain's class to tell and secure top spot.

Uruguay vs Spain Odds

Spain are clear favorites with top spot to play for, while Uruguay are priced as underdogs despite needing a result. Given Uruguay's missing attackers and Spain's control, a Spain win is the angle the market leans on, with the draw also live for a cagey game.

Sportsbook Uruguay Draw Spain BetMGM +525 +310 -190 DraftKings +650 +320 -205 FanDuel +600 +310 -195 bet365 +600 +310 -200 Kalshi +625 +313 -208

Odds as of June 24 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Lamine Yamal vs Uruguay's Left Side

With Uruguay needing to push forward, the space behind their full-backs is exactly where Lamine Yamal thrives. His dribbling and end product from the right are Spain's most dangerous weapon, and how Uruguay's left side copes with him in transition could decide how comfortable this gets for Spain.

Federico Valverde vs Spain's Midfield

Uruguay's hopes hinge on Federico Valverde imposing himself against Pedri and Rodri. If he can win the midfield battle and carry Uruguay up the pitch, they have a chance to make a game of it, but if Spain control the center, Uruguay's depleted attack will starve. His duel is central to whether Uruguay can compete.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Uruguay

Spain

Uruguay vs Spain Prediction

Spain are the stronger side and arrive at close to full strength, while Uruguay's injuries and absences leave them light up front in a game they likely need to win. Uruguay's intensity under coach Marcelo Bielsa should make it lively, but I expect Spain's quality and control to win out and seal top spot.

Score Prediction: Uruguay 1-2 Spain

Upcoming Fixtures

Group H concludes after this match, with Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia kicking off simultaneously. Spain can secure top spot with a win; Uruguay need a result to advance without relying on the other Group H fixture.

For the full Group H tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.